America's Cup - Ashby expects Kiwis to sailing by weekend in Bermuda

by Talbot Wilson/Sail-World.com on 20 Apr
Emirates Team NZ sailing at pace two cyclists per side on their way to their "training paddock" to the east of Brown's Island - Emirates Team NZ - Waitemata Harbour - March 22, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand skipper, Glenn Ashby has revealed that the team expect to be on the water in Bermuda this weekend.

In a long interview with Bermudan newspaper Royal Gazette's Talbot Wilson, Ashby covered many issues.

The New Zealand team's AC50 arrived in Bermuda just over a week ago, having had their last sail in Auckland on March 28, and will have been out of action for almost three weeks despite having flown to Bermuda via Emirates Sky Cargo - a trip made in 36 hours and avoiding a six week trip by sea.

On recommissioning and the first sail:
“Hopefully, on Saturday we’ll get on the water. Re-commissioning the boat has been a lot of work.

“Getting all the electronics and hydraulics back together, and getting all the wiring and cabling done.

“We’ve had to change a few cable runs. Some little upgrades were added, but it’s mostly recommissioning.”

“The wing is back together. The bike grinding units have gone in,” he added. “There’s a whole lot going back together quickly.”

Emirates Team New Zealand's sail controls, including mainsheet are all hydraulically controlled - February 16, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand's sail controls, including mainsheet are all hydraulically controlled - February 16, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Sailing with two grinders per side:
“In different situations we have two guys on a side,” Ashby said. “In pre-start we’ll be putting two guys on a side at times.

“When we tack or gybe, we’ll be getting people over early. For all the teams you see photos with guys on both sides of the boat. We’re no different”

Practice Session Sailing:
“We’d like to do the next practice racing period, but we’ll still be doing recommissioning in the early part of the week. We may do our own thing for the first couple of days. We’ll see how we go later in the week. We’ll see how the recommissioning goes.”

No mainsheet sailing:
“You have different controls, but you are trying to achieve the same sort of things ... either increasing or decreasing power based on the mode you are sailing. You change the wing based on the mode.”

“We never go more than a second or two without touching the wing, changing the trim. We are pretty much making constant adjustments. We use buttons [and hydraulic power] to adjust the wing. It feels kind of weird not holding on to as rope on a boat, but that’s the world we live in.”

- Emirates Team NZ Last Sail March 28, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- Emirates Team NZ Last Sail March 28, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Calling tactics:
“I think including Pete [Peter Burling, the helmsman and recent Olympic champion] and myself we’ve actually got four guys on the yacht who will be involved in the tactical side of things.”

“We’ve tried to set the boat up so Pete can get his head out and have a look around. I consider myself in sort of a trimming role, focused on speed and the accuracy of the boat sailing. But I’ll poke my head out, too, and have a look around myself.”

Start keypoints and priorities:
“Getting the right position on the line so you can be inside on the first turn will be important.

“It is pretty hard to go around the outside, but it depends on the set-up of the line and how windy it is and how the pre-start actually goes. For sure you want to get the inside like motocross. You want to get the hull shot. You don’t want to get mud on your goggles.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to be fast in a straight line.

“Your crew work has to be impeccable; but all will have excellent crew work by the time racing starts. It will come down to performance. I think the fastest boat will win.”

For the full story click here

Related Articles

America's Cup - Practising in Bermuda - April 20 - Video
The America's Cup Teams were training on Bermuda's Great Sound on April 20, 2017 The America's Cup Teams were training on Bermuda's Great Sound on April 20, 2017. The teams on the water in the AC50s are Oracle Team USA, Land Rover BAR and Groupama Team France. Sailed in moderate to fresh breezes the teams seemed to be sailing OK but with some significant splash-downs and broaches.
Posted today at 1:50 am America's Cup - Babysitting Emirates Team NZ's AC50 to Bermuda - Video
Join three of the Emirates Team New Zealand shore crew as they travel aboard the Emirates Sky Cargo 747 air freighter, Join three of the Emirates Team New Zealand shore crew, Chris ('Curly') Salthouse, Sean Regan and Martin McElwee as they travel aboard the Emirates Sky Cargo 747 air freighter, and ride on top of the team's AC50 and other equipment on the flight from Auckland to Bermuda via Los Angeles, and keep an eye on the delicate cargo.
Posted on 20 Apr America's Cup - Glenn Ashby on hitting the AC50's sound barrier
These boats are incredible. The performance that can be achieved in light airs is the amazing thing. The big difference between the AC72, the America's Cup Class, used in the 2013 America's Cup in San Francisco and the smaller AC50 to be sailed in Bermuda, lies in their light and medium air performance. 'These boats are incredible. The performance that can be achieved in light airs is the amazing thing. In 7-8-9-10 knots of breeze, you are sailing at 30kts at times.
Posted on 18 Apr America's Cup - Bernasconi on expected winning factors in Bermuda
ETNZ's Technical Director, Dan Bernasconi has let out a few clues as to where he thought the differences might lie Emirates Team NZ's Technical Director, Dan Bernasconi has let out a few clues as to where he thought the differences might lie once the six teams entered in the 35th America's Cup. 'We have had a great run', he says. 'We've had a few hiccups along the way, as always. But the boat is going really well. We are getting through manoeuvres very well. And we think our straight line speed is good.'
Posted on 18 Apr Team New Zealand made to feel welcome in Bermuda as tensions put aside
Team New Zealand skipper Glenn Ashby has described the atmosphere in Bermuda as hospitable rather than hostile Team New Zealand skipper Glenn Ashby has described to the NZ Herald the atmosphere in Bermuda as hospitable rather than hostile, with the escalating tensions in the America's Cup having been put to one side for now. As Emirates Team New Zealand were packing up their boat earlier this month and preparing to depart for the Cup venue...
Posted on 17 Apr America's Cup - Russell Coutts' Report Card on Practice Session 3
Russell Coutts gives his thoughts on the just completed three day Practice Racing session Russell Coutts, a five times winner of the America's Cup and the top helmsman with a 14-0 win record is CEO of Defender Oracle Team USA and the America's Cup Events Authority. He gives his thoughts on the just completed three day Practice Racing ahead of the 35th America's Cup, and critiques each of the five teams.
Posted on 15 Apr America's Cup - Artemis Racing trounces Defender in Practice Series
Artemis Racing has beaten the America's Cup Defender 4-0 in the just concluded three day Practice Session in Bermuda. America's Cup Challenger, Artemis Racing has beaten the America's Cup Defender 4-0 in the just concluded three day Practice Session in Bermuda. On the face of it, USA emerged with a five win/four loss score card from the nine races they sailed. That is quite a turnaround from the nine win/two loss outcome from the first five day long Practice racing Session stage on March 22-26.
Posted on 14 Apr America's Cup - Practice Session 3, Day 3 racing in Bermuda - Video
Artemis Racing completed their rout of the third Practice Session - sailing on winds of Artemis Racing has dominated on the third day of race in the third Practice Session being sailed in Bermuda. Winds were averaging 23kts and gusting close to 30kts from the East
Posted on 13 Apr America's Cup - Artemis Racing undefeated in Practice Session 3
Swedish America's Cup Challenger, Artemis Racing has continued their form from the second Practice Session of racing Swedish America's Cup Challenger, Artemis Racing has continued their form from the second Practice Session of racing in Bermuda and has made a clean sweep in the just concluded third round. In consistent windy conditions across the four days, Artemis Racing was on form winning nine straight races.
Posted on 12 Apr Gladwell's Line- Bermuda preview...Zhik joins Volvo...Myers
We are two days into the third Practice Session of racing in Bermuda. Some interesting trends are beginning to emerge. So far we are two days into the third Practice Session of racing in Bermuda, and some interesting trends are beginning to emerge. So far the racing has been held in moderate winds of 17-23kts from the NNE on the first day and 12-20kts from the East on the second. So we have not seen the top end 25kts (but maybe got close to it in gusts) and have certainly not seen the bottom end of 6kts.
Posted on 12 Apr
