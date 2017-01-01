America's Cup - Artemis' wild ride is over
by John Curnow today at 12:41 pm
The wild ride for Artemis supporters came to an end in Bermuda yesterday. The could have been champions having been beaten by Emirates Team New Zealand by just 1.3 seconds on the last race the previous day, were facing match point. How did they start? Fast...too fast by a second, they overcame that penalty, only to suffer another one at the top mark, and were still only two boat lengths behind when Iain Murray blew off race one. But the fairy tale ended in the next race. Here is the America's Cup as Team Artemis saw it....
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race Day 6 - SoftBank Team Japan and Artemis Racing © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154548