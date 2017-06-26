Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Artemis Racing's Iain Percy reflects on Bermuda

by Artemis Racing today at 2:21 pm
Artemis Racing - Team Manager and Tactician Iain Percy at the Louis Vuitton Challenger Finals Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
'Such an amazing journey Artemis Racing has had here in Bermuda'.

Artemis Racing's Team Manager, Iain Percy, offers a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has been involved in or supported our challenge for the 35th America's Cup.

As well as a hat tip to both the Old Defender, Oracle Team USA, and the new Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand.

Related Articles

America's Cup - Top 10 Moments in Bermuda - Artemis Racing + Video
Nathan Outteridge takes us through the Swedish Team's top ten moments in the 35th America's Cup Artemis Racing skipper, Nathan Outteridge takes us through the Swedish Team's top ten moments in the 35th America's Cup sailed on the Great Sound, Bermuda. Must see for all Cup fans
Posted on 25 Jul America's Cup - Doing the testing hard yards at home
Here is a look back at the America's Cup winners going through their routines. Long before being in the spot light of the America's Cup in Bermuda, the most important testing and development that would set the foundation for Emirates Team New Zealand victory was done in long hours on the water of Auckland's Hauraki Gulf. Here is a look back at the America's Cup winners going through their routines.
Posted on 25 Jul RC44 crews cross fingers for a single-hulled 36th America's Cup
Sailing alongside the owner-drivers in the RC44 class are many crew who have competed in past America's Cups. In the interests of equality, we polled two Italian tacticians and two New Zealand ones to get their views on what might happen and what should happen in this next chapter in America's Cup history.
Posted on 13 Jul America’s Cup – How to fix the world's most prestigious sailing race
This was not your father’s America’s Cup—the boats were 50-foot dragonflies skeeting across the water on hydrofoils Well, that was quick! The 35th America’s Cup was over in a heartbeat. It took barely a month for Emirates Team New Zealand to buzzsaw through a fleet of four challengers before shellacking the U.S. defender, Oracle Team USA, 7-1, to snatch yachting’s oldest prize.
Posted on 11 Jul America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ's final week in Bermuda + Video
Two new videos from Jason Smith from the final week of the 35th America's Cup Two new videos from Jason Smith from the final week of the 35th America's Cup and shot at the America's Cup Village and Emirates Team New Zealand's base.
Posted on 5 Jul America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ stops over in Dubai + Video
Carlo Borlenghi captures Emirates Team NZ's stop-over in Dubai with the America's Cup The new America's Cup champions, Emirates Team New Zealand, have gone the long way home from Bermuda - stopping off in Dubai, home of their naming sponsor, Emirates Airlines who has backed the team in the 2007, 2013 and 2017 America's Cup campaigns.
Posted on 4 Jul America's Cup - Bermuda provides initial impact estimate of 35th Cup
Bermuda's Minister of Economic Development has provided a public report on the economic benefits and fan attendance The office of Bermuda's Minister of Economic Development Dr. the Hon. Grant Gibbons has provided a public report on the economic benefits and fan attendance at the 2017 America's Cup regatta which was won by Emirates Team New Zealand on June 26, 2017. The event was the biggest international sports event held in Bermuda, a British Overseas Territory, which has a population of 65,000 at the 2010
Posted on 3 Jul America's Cup - Kiwi Government tips initial $5million into Cup champs
New Zealand Government will make an initial investment of $5million (USD 3.65million) into Emirates Team New Zealand The New Zealand Prime Minister, Bill English, has announced that the New Zealand Government will make an initial investment of $5million (USD 3.65million) into America's Cup champions, Emirates Team New Zealand. As with the investment of the same amount, at the same stage of the 2017 campaign, the funding is labelled as being required to 'retain key staff'.
Posted on 3 Jul A Q&A with Jeff Robbins about AIS fences and the 35th America’s Cup
I interviewed Jeff Robbins, CEO of Vesper Marine, via email to learn about their work keeping AC35’s racecourse safe. Sail-World interviewed Jeff Robbins, CEO of Vesper Marine, via email to learn more about the work the company performed using AIS technology to help make Bermuda’s Great Sound safe for everyone during AC35, from the cruising boat full of Cup tourists to the Cup sailors who were rocketing by at 40-plus knots.
Posted on 1 Jul Hobie Junior Wave Regatta – Hobie Waves make a splash in Bermuda
Hailing from eight different countries, these kids were hand selected to represent their hometowns and compete While having the opportunity to compete in the regatta of a lifetime was the main draw, these sailors quickly found that teamwork, making new friends, learning about other cultures and feeling the excitement of the world was more important.
Posted on 30 Jun
