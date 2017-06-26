America's Cup - Artemis Racing's Iain Percy reflects on Bermuda
by Artemis Racing today at 2:21 pm
'Such an amazing journey Artemis Racing has had here in Bermuda'.
Artemis Racing - Team Manager and Tactician Iain Percy at the Louis Vuitton Challenger Finals Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Artemis Racing's Team Manager, Iain Percy, offers a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has been involved in or supported our challenge for the 35th America's Cup.
As well as a hat tip to both the Old Defender, Oracle Team USA, and the new Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155884