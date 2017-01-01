America's Cup - Artemis Racing's Iain Percy changes focus as Cup looms
by Sail-World.com/nz & Artemis Racing today at 9:00 am
Double Olympic Gold medallist, Iain Percy is one of the sailors in the 35th America's Cup who has dual responsibility as skipper and CEO of the team.
Iain Percy, Skipper Artemis Racing - during Practice Session, May 2017 Sander van der Borch / Artemis Racing
In this video Percy, talks about the need to shift his focus from team manager at Artemis Racing and turn his mind to being a racing crew, with the America's Cup Qualifiers just two weeks away.
Plus we get to see how he shapes up at the end of a 30 minutes session on the grinding machine.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153687