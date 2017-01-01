America's Cup - Artemis Racing's Iain Percy changes focus as Cup looms

Iain Percy, Skipper Artemis Racing - during Practice Session, May 2017

by Sail-World.com/nz & Artemis Racing today at 9:00 amIn this video Percy, talks about the need to shift his focus from team manager at Artemis Racing and turn his mind to being a racing crew, with the America's Cup Qualifiers just two weeks away.Plus we get to see how he shapes up at the end of a 30 minutes session on the grinding machine.