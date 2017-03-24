Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Triton2 AUS 728x90

America's Cup - Artemis Racing wins on first day of Practice Session

by America's Cup Media on 7 Apr
24/03/2017 - Hamilton (BDA) - 35th America's Cup Bermuda 2017 - America's Cup Class (ACC) boats practice racing Austin Wong | ACEA
Artemis Racing joined its America’s Cup opponents on the water on Thursday for the start of the second race week. Skipper Nathan Outteridge was excited to be back racing on the team’s America’s Cup Class (ACC) race boat.

The racing had an eventful start when Artemis Racing managed to skilfully avoid a power boat which had wrongly driven straight onto the course as the team was rounding Mark 1, in its first race of the day against Oracle team USA. The Regatta Director, Iain Murray, promptly abandoned the race and cleared the course area.

“We had a good start in the first race against Oracle Team USA. Unfortunately, we had to abandon the race as there was plenty of traffic out on the Sound and we had to take evasive action in order not to collide with a power boat that was not supposed to be in our way”, said Outteridge.


After a short break at the dock, making sure that the boat was fine, Artemis Racing headed out again to face Oracle Team USA. This time, the American team got the better start.

“But we fought hard and clawed our way back to take the win from them. We managed to turn the day around quite nicely. The racing team had six good hours of sailing”, said Outteridge.

As communicated earlier in the week, during Tuesday’s practice session, the team’s Turbo AC45 (T2) suffered platform damage which lead to the wing falling into the water. No one was injured. The wing, one of our ACC wings, sustained minimal damage, and only the tip of the wing touched the water. There were some minor repairs to be made to the wing and checks to be undertaken, but the team got it back in the shed that night and the repairs and checks were quickly completed.

After a solid start yesterday, the team is fully focused on continuing to develop ‘Magic Blue’ and putting in a good performance next week.

Outteridge concluded, “Friday has a very strong forecast, around 30 knots, so we won’t be sailing, but we’re hoping to get out at the weekend. There’s always lots of tweaks you’d like to do on the boat, so we’ll take the opportunity to tune her up a bit. We’ll be out racing again on Monday through Wednesday with the other teams. Day off tomorrow, but plenty of work to be done still”.


Unofficial Results on Day 1 (won-lost):


Artemis Racing 1-0
Oracle Team USA 1-1
SoftBank Team Japan 0-0
Land Rover BAR 0-0
Groupama Team France 0-1
Pantaenius - Worldwide SupportBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup - Encouraging Day 2 win for Artemis Racing over Oracle
Swedish America's Cup Challenger scored an encouraging win over Defender Oracle Team USA in a Practice Race Swedish America's Cup Challenger has recovered well from their dismasting and break up of their test AC45T boat to score an encouraging win over Defender Oracle Team USA in a Practice Race in Bermuda yesterday. Talbot Wilson reporting for the Royal Gazette in Bermuda reports
Posted today at 5:55 am Oracle Team USA almost capsized in America's Cup practice racing
America's Cup holders Oracle Team USA survived a major scare just days after Artemis Racing demolished their test boat. America's Cup holders Oracle Team USA have survived a major scare just days after Artemis Racing demolished their test boat.
Posted on 7 Apr 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup
5.00pm in Bermuda on April 6th 2017 will mark exactly 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda 5.00pm in Bermuda on April 6th 2017 will mark exactly 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda. The countdown continues to what many experts are predicting could be the greatest America’s Cup in the 166 year history of the competition for the oldest trophy international sport.
Posted on 7 Apr America's Cup - Artemis Racing drop wingsail in test session - Updated
The Swedish America's Cup Challenger Artemis Racing have dropped a wingsail The Swedish America's Cup Challenger Artemis Racing has dropped a wingsail and suffered catastrophic boat damage to their training and test boat in Bermuda today. The wingsail is believed to be a new one and to the AC50 shape and design. Updated with new photo and eye witness report
Posted on 4 Apr America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ concludes sailing program in NZ
After 21 days of sailing in the Hauraki Gulf, Emirates Team New Zealand has lowered its bold red wing sail in New Zealan After 21 days of sailing in the Hauraki Gulf, Emirates Team New Zealand has lowered its bold red wing sail in New Zealand for the final time with the focus immediately shifting to begin disassembling their race boat and get it ready to be packaged up for its Emirates flight to Bermuda.
Posted on 2 Apr America's Cup - Team NZ return fire at Coutts' social media bullets
Emirates Team New Zealand have corrected the allegations made by America's Cup organisers Emirates Team NZ have corrected the allegations made by America's Cup organisers in a media release on Thursday (NZT) over the team's daggerboard use. In the release, replayed by America's Cup Events Authority and Oracle Team USA CEO Sir Russell Coutts on his Facebook page. It was claimed that the Kiwi team had an issue with daggerboards and were using a rule they had not supported to keep sailing
Posted on 2 Apr America's Cup - ACEA spills beans on Kiwi daggerboards
ACEA took the highly unusual step of informing the world that Team NZ damaged two of its daggerboards Skullduggery and spying are alive and well in the America's Cup, and so too apparently is a nasty feud between Emirates Team NZ and the regatta's organizing authority. In a statement explaining changes to the rules governing the extremely technical daggerboards the America's Cup Event Authority took the highly unusual step of informing the world that Team NZ damaged two of its daggerboards
Posted on 1 Apr America's Cup - Aboard Emirates Team NZ for the End of the Beginning
Emirates Team New Zealand are well-advanced with the pack-out process on their America's Cup Challenger Emirates Team New Zealand are well-advanced with the pack-out process on their America's Cup Challenger after wrapping up their New Zealand testing program. In the six weeks that has elapsed since the AC50 was launched in Auckland, the team has worked through their testing checklist. 'It feels about the right time to be leaving', says team CEO, Grant Dalton.
Posted on 31 Mar Burling lost overboard as 'hairy moments' highlight Team NZ testing
Kiwi syndicate are in the final phase of testing in Auckland before transferring to Bermuda ahead of the opening races It's been a hectic six weeks since launching their new AC50 and bedding in radical new systems. Once comfortable with them, the team has really put the heat on squeezing every bit of performance out of the foiling monster.
Posted on 31 Mar America's Cup - Cup organisers weigh in with repair advice for Team NZ
UPDATED: America's Cup Events Authority has issued a statement endeavouring to clarify the rules in the 35th AC UPDATED: America's Cup Events Authority has issued a statement endeavouring to clarify the rules in the 35th America's Cup governing the use and replacement of daggerboards. In particular, the ACEA seem to be concerned about the options for Emirates Team New Zealand regarding the repair or replacement of a daggerboard ACEA claims was broken claimed to be on the second day of sailing
Posted on 31 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy