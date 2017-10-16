Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Artemis Racing undefeated in Practice Session 3

by Sail-World NZ and Artemis Racing on 12 Apr
Artemis Racing won Practice Session 3 in Bermuda Artemis Racing
Swedish America's Cup Challenger, Artemis Racing has continued their form from the second Practice Session of racing in Bermuda and has made a clean sweep in the just concluded third round.

In consistent windy conditions across the four days, Artemis Racing was on form winning nine straight races.

“We’ve had a really good race week here in Bermuda. All five teams on the island have been racing hard. We’ve had some really close battles, really close starting, and tacking duels around the course forcing umpires to make decisions; it’s everything we expect for May and June. It’s going to be close and we’re just working on getting better and better each day”, said skipper Nathan Outteridge (AUS), a double Olympic medalist..

Team Manager, and double Olympic medalist Iain Percy continued, “Six weeks to go now until the beginning of the competition, and we’re now at the business end of our campaign. These race weeks continue to prove very useful. We’ve come away again with lots of lessons, lots of things we need to improve.”

The next race week is scheduled for 24th -28th April 2017.


America's Cup Defender, Oracle Team USA won the first Practice Series sailed with a 9-2 record, with Artemis Racing placing second with a 7-3 record, and clearly the Swedish team is performing well in the medium-heavy air wind range.

It is not known if Oracle Team USA were impacted by the capsize of their AC50 two days before the start of the thurd session of Practice Racing in Bermuda.

Unofficial results (won-lost):
Artemis Racing 9-0
Oracle Team USA 5-4
SoftBank Team Japan 2-5
Land Rover BAR 1-4
Groupama Team France 0-3
