America's Cup - Artemis Racing undefeated in Practice Session 3

by Sail-World NZ and Artemis Racing on 12 AprIn consistent windy conditions across the four days, Artemis Racing was on form winning nine straight races.“We’ve had a really good race week here in Bermuda. All five teams on the island have been racing hard. We’ve had some really close battles, really close starting, and tacking duels around the course forcing umpires to make decisions; it’s everything we expect for May and June. It’s going to be close and we’re just working on getting better and better each day”, said skipper Nathan Outteridge (AUS), a double Olympic medalist..Team Manager, and double Olympic medalist Iain Percy continued, “Six weeks to go now until the beginning of the competition, and we’re now at the business end of our campaign. These race weeks continue to prove very useful. We’ve come away again with lots of lessons, lots of things we need to improve.”The next race week is scheduled for 24th -28th April 2017.America's Cup Defender, Oracle Team USA won the first Practice Series sailed with a 9-2 record, with Artemis Racing placing second with a 7-3 record, and clearly the Swedish team is performing well in the medium-heavy air wind range.It is not known if Oracle Team USA were impacted by the capsize of their AC50 two days before the start of the thurd session of Practice Racing in Bermuda.Unofficial results (won-lost):Artemis Racing 9-0Oracle Team USA 5-4SoftBank Team Japan 2-5Land Rover BAR 1-4Groupama Team France 0-3