Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

America's Cup - Artemis Racing emerging as Cup favorites

by Bernie Wilson AP today at 12:20 pm
Artemis Racing have scored 17 wins from 19 races in the last two Practice Sessions Sander van der Borch / Artemis Racing
Out on Bermuda's Great Sound, on a fast catamaran named Magic Blue, Iain Percy and his mates with Artemis Racing are emerging as contenders to win the America's Cup while honoring the memory of Andrew 'Bart' Simpson, who was killed in a training accident four years ago.

Artemis is keeping Simpson in mind while quickly finding the sea legs it didn't get the chance to develop in the 2013 regatta.

There's a 'Bart' ribbon on the wing sail that helps powered the space-age catamaran and Simpson's family recently visited the team's base.

'It's nice to have that link,' said team leader and tactician Iain Percy of Britain, who was a childhood friend of Simpson's before they sailed together in two Olympics, winning gold and silver medals. 'Overall I think it gives a good reminder there are more important things, but that at the same time we want to honor this team by having a win.'

Swedish-based Artemis has been sailing so well in practice races that some observers believe it has a strong chance to emerge from the challenger fleet and face two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA in the 35th America's Cup starting June 17.

Even getting to this point is a remarkable comeback from one of the worst moments in the long history of the America's Cup.

Simpson was killed on May 9, 2013, when Artemis' 72-foot catamaran broke apart on a training run on San Francisco Bay. Artemis chose to remain in the 34th America's Cup, although it missed much of the challenger trials in the 2 1/2 months it took to ready its new boat. When it made it to the starting line, Artemis was swept in four races by Italy's Luna Rossa.

'That was the first time I competed in a sporting competition not for sporting reasons,' said Percy, who won an Olympic gold medal in 2000 before teaming with Simpson for the 2008 and 2012 Games. 'We did it because we were a team that had been through something horrific. We didn't want that to be the defining factor of the campaign. By working really hard to get a boat strong enough to get out there and compete, it was a degree of a new dawn for the team.'

For the rest of this story click here
Lancer Lasts LongerPantaenius - Worldwide SupportWildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup - All six teams race together for the first time
All six America’s Cup teams taking part for the first time on the racecourse that will be used in the 35th America’s Cup More America’s Cup Class (ACC) practice racing has been taking place on Bermuda’s Great Sound, now with all six America’s Cup teams taking part for the first time on the racecourse that will be used in the 35th America’s Cup. Emirates Team New Zealand were the last team to arrive in the home of the 35th America’s Cup and raced for the first time today with a 2-2 win/loss record.
Posted today at 2:55 am 28th May announced as the America’s Cup Endeavour Day
The America’s Cup Endeavour Program is the America’s Cup’s ambitious youth sailing and educational program The America’s Cup Endeavour Program is the America’s Cup’s ambitious youth sailing and educational program, dedicated to inspiring everybody who engages with the initiative and to leaving a sporting legacy in Bermuda that has a strong, positive impact on the community.
Posted on 28 Apr America's Cup Champion forced out of Practice Race session + Video
Russell Coutts' comments following the conclusion of Practice Session 4 will be illuminating Five-time America's Cup winner, Russell Coutts' comments following the conclusion of Practice Session 4 will be illuminating. After the conclusion of four days of the five days scheduled racing in Bermuda, the Oracle Team USA CEO may find some of his comments on previous sessions coming back to haunt him.
Posted on 28 Apr America's Cup - Close call as Emirates TNZ takes a nosedive in Bermuda
Emirates Team New Zealand was caught in a gust recorded at 24.3kts and nosedived today in Bermuda. With fresh winds forecast to ease later in the day, Emirates Team New Zealand left the harbour at the Royal Dockyard to head for a training session. She was caught in a gust recorded at 24.3kts and nosedived.
Posted on 26 Apr America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ hooks up in Bermuda with Brits +Video
Emirates Team New Zealand were training again on the Great Sound in Bermuda, in fresh winds of over 25kts from the ESE. Emirates Team New Zealand were training again on the Great Sound in Bermuda, in fresh winds of over 25kts from the ESE. MyislandhomeBDA caught the America's Cup Challenger as they had their first real hook-up with another team - lining up against Britain's Land Rover BAR.
Posted on 25 Apr America's Cup - Tom Slingsby explains optimal ride height
Ever wondered whether there is a difference between riding high or low in a foiling AC50? Ever wondered whether there is a difference between riding high or low in a foiling AC50? Does the old maxim with catamarans apply - that you are at your most efficient with the hull just clear of the water? At what point to AC50's start sliding sideways - like a Laser dinghy with its centreboard raised too high?
Posted on 25 Apr America's Cup - Artemis Racing shifts into dog-fighting mode
The third round of America's Cup ACC practice racing got underway in Bermuda on Monday, April 24. The third round of America's Cup ACC practice racing got underway in Bermuda on Monday, April 24. Skipper Nathan Outteridge says Match Racing skills have always been a big part of a successful campaign and the team at Artemis Racing is now working hard at improving its “dog fighting” tactics.
Posted on 25 Apr America's Cup - Tech Tuesday - Why AC50's sail bow down - Video
OTUSA tactician Tom Slingsby (AUS) explains why the AC50's sail with bow down trim Why do the America's Cup Class catamarans sail with bow down trim? It's a common question. Helmsman and Tactician Tom Slingsby? provides a detailed answer in this #TechTuesday feature.
Posted on 23 Apr America's Cup - Images from Practice Race Session 2 in Bermuda.
Images have just been posted by America's Cup organisers of the second Practice Session conducted between April 6-7. Images have just been posted by America's Cup organisers of the second Practice Session conducted in Bermuda between April 6-7. Images are not available from the third session which finished on April 12. The next Practice Session is a five day one beginning on April 24 to April 28.
Posted on 22 Apr 35 days to go until the start of the 35th America's Cup
Friday 21st April is another milestone in the countdown to the start of the 35th America’s Cup Friday 21st April is another milestone in the countdown to the start of the 35th America’s Cup as it marks exactly 35 days to go until the greatest race on water begins in Bermuda.
Posted on 22 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy