America's Cup - Artemis Racing drop wingsail in test session
by Richard Gladwell on 4 Apr
The Swedish America's Cup Challenger Artemis Racing have dropped a wingsail and suffered catastrophic boat damage to their training and test boat in Bermuda today.
Artemis AC45T breaks up and drops what is believed to a new wingsail at the end of training session in Bermuda today. . ..
The wingsail is believed to be a new one and to the AC50 shape and design.
Wind conditions in Bermuda are have been 14-20kts today from S - SSE direction.
