America's Cup - Artemis Racing drop wingsail in test session

Artemis AC45T breaks up and drops what is believed to a new wingsail at the end of training session in Bermuda today. . .. Artemis AC45T breaks up and drops what is believed to a new wingsail at the end of training session in Bermuda today. . ..

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152838

by Richard Gladwell on 4 AprThe wingsail is believed to be a new one and to the AC50 shape and design.Wind conditions in Bermuda are have been 14-20kts today from S - SSE direction.