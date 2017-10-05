Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Artemis Racing drop wingsail in test session on AC45T

by Richard Gladwell on 4 Apr
Artemis AC45T breaks up and drops what is believed to a new wingsail at the end of training session in Bermuda today. . ..
The Swedish America's Cup Challenger Artemis Racing have dropped a wingsail and suffered catastrophic boat damage to their training and test boat in Bermuda today.

The wingsail is believed to be a new one and to the AC50 shape and design. All crew are safe.

In a statement on social media the team said 'During a practice session this afternoon Artemis Racing’s development boat (T2) sustained beam damage whilst training. There were no injuries in the incident, and the yacht is back at the base.

The team looks forward to getting out on its ACC boat for the second week of practice racing, starting on Thursday.'

Wind conditions in Bermuda are have been 14-20kts today from S - SSE direction.

It is not known if the team's AC45T was to the same build specification as the AC50, to be used by all teams in the upcoming America's Cup Regatta. The AC50 is a one design on hull and basic crossbeam design with minimum build specifications, but free design in the areas of crossbeam fairing, daggerboards and control systems.
