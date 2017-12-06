Please select your home edition
Edition
Insun - AC Program

America's Cup - Artemis Racing aim to come back stronger

by Artemis Racing today at 1:08 am
Artemis Racing - Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs Artemis Racing http://www.artemisracing.com
The final race in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs final was held late in the afternoon after an abandonment of the first race of the day due to extremely light winds.

With winds at just around the minimum wind speed of six knots, it was uncertain if racing would be held today. Artemis Racing and Emirates Team New Zealand did start a race at the scheduled start time, but it was abandoned on leg four when the race clock passed 25 minutes, the maximum time limit for a race.

After a long wait for more wind, the seventh race of the challenger final got a new start. The uphill battle for Artemis Racing soon seemed even steeper. Emirates Team New Zealand managed to stay clear in the pre-start and then took the lead in a drag race to the first mark. At the bottom gate the distance between the boats had grown to 19 seconds.

While the Swedish campaign tried to claw their way back in the race, Peter Burling and his team managed to consistently keep better pace in the light wind and extended their lead. They crossed the finish line as winners, grabbing their fifth and deciding point.

At the press conference after the racing, Skipper Nathan Outteridge commented:

“I think we can be really proud with how we have raced, we have had some really close matches with Team New Zealand and we left everything out on the water. Even today right up until the last minute we kept pushing, hoping we could make something happen.”

He continued:

“We have thoroughly enjoyed the competition and the whole team have put in a lot of work the last few year’s. It was nice to reward them by making it to the final”

Artemis Racing is the second Swedish team to reach the challenger final in America’s Cup history. The first one was with Pelle Petterson at the helm of Sweden in 1977. That time the result ended with a zero - four defeat.

“It’s mixed emotions”, said Iain Percy, Team Manager and tactician, and added:

As a team we are fierce competitors and we just lost so we are hugely disappointed. We felt we could go all the way and we didn’t.”

“We have started this campaign three years ago and have climbed a huge mountain together. We have gotten ourselves to a point where I think we all can see that we are right up there with the best in the sport of sailing. We take pride in that.”

“Of course it’s not fun at all to miss the America’s Cup Match when we have done such a good job and fought so hard along the way. Still, we have come a long way with this team and hopefully there will be a next chance for us, and then I think we have a good shot at bringing home the Cup for Sweden”, said Andreas Axelsson, Grinder onboard Artemis Racing.

“We have a really strong team, we pushed ourselves hard and could have made it more even, but we will be back. We are battling with the top teams and we have learnt a lot in this campaign. We have some really great strengths and some things we can do better. But we have every reason to believe that we can be better the next time”, said Torbjörn Törnqvist, owner and founder of Artemis Racing.

Peter Burling, Helmsman of Emirates Team New Zealand, gave a lot of credit to his opponents after the deciding match:

“Artemis Racing have been absolutely amazing opponents and they have pushed us incredibly hard” he said and added:

“We have had some really hard racing from an amazing team and that will put us in good shape going in the Cup match”.



Official results - Friday 6/12/2017

Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs – Finals

Match 7:
• Artemis Racing (SWE) – Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) 0-1

Scoreboard:

• Artemis Racing (SWE) – 2p
• Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) - 5p
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Musto AUS 2017 660x82 4Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

Burling punches Kiwis' ticket to America’s Cup against Oracle Team USA
Peter Burling’s Emirates Team New Zealand squad has earned a rematch against Oracle Team USA It was a nerve-wracking afternoon for the New Zealand team and its fans. With their team on match point, the first attempt at sailing race seven was abandoned after the wind died with Emirates Team New Zealand holding the lead.
Posted on 13 Jun Red Bull Youth America's Cup – Pool B Qualifiers Day 1
The first day of racing saw the six Pool B teams kicking off their qualifying campaigns with three races The Pool B teams competing on day one included TeamBDA, the hometown favourites, taking on Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR), Next Generation USA, Spanish Impulse by Iberostar, Candidate Sailing Team (AUT) and NZL Sailing Team.
Posted on 13 Jun Emirates won America's Cup Challenger– More images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images
Posted on 13 Jun Emirates won America's Cup Challenger – Images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images
Posted on 13 Jun Emirates Team NZ are the Challengers for the 35th America's Cup
After over two weeks of qualifying and semis and finals using every possible reserve day, the Kiwis have come out on top After over two weeks of qualifying, and semis and finals using every possible reserve day, the Kiwis have come out on top to be named the Challengers
Posted on 13 Jun America's Cup – 35-Challenger Playoff Final
The final race of the Challenger Playoff Final was held today on a cloud covered and squally day on Great Sound. Again, Peter Burling should good control of the pre-start and led at Mark 1. The Kiwis showed superior speed right away and that was the story of this race.
Posted on 13 Jun America's Cup - Artemis' wild ride is over
The wild ride for Artemis supporters came to an end in Bermuda yesterday. The wild ride for Artemis supporters came to an end in Bermuda yesterday. The could have been champions having been beaten by Emirates Team New Zealand by just 1.3 seconds on the last race the previous day, were facing match point. How did they start? Fast...too fast by a second, they overcame that penalty, only to suffer another one at the top mark,
Posted on 13 Jun America's Cup - Images from the Emirates Team NZ Louis Vuitton win
Sail-World's camera was on the water and ashore to capture the Emirates Team New Zealand win Sail-World's camera was on the water and ashore to capture the Emirates Team New Zealand win in the Louis Vuitton Trophy, ahead of the start of the America's Cup on Saturday.
Posted on 13 Jun America's Cup - Images from the final day - Challenger Final
Sail-World was on the water for the final day of the Louis Vuitton Trophy Sail-World was on the water for the final day of the Louis Vuitton Trophy - when one race was started and abandoned, and the second started about 90 minutes later.
Posted on 13 Jun America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ will Challenge for the America's Cup
Champagne celebrations for Emirates Team New Zealand Champagne celebrations for Emirates Team New Zealand…the Kiwis winning the Louis Vuitton challenger series for the fourth time and doing it in some style. By beating Artemis 5-2 they now take on Oracle Team USA in the America’s Cup match starting next weekend.
Posted on 13 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy