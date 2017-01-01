America's Cup - America's Cup Media Conferences - Replay from Bermuda

35th America's Cup Bermuda 2017 - America's Cup Match Presented by Louis Vuitton - Emirates Team New Zealand, Emirates, New Zealand Prize Giving ACEA / Ricardo Pinto 35th America's Cup Bermuda 2017 - America's Cup Match Presented by Louis Vuitton - Emirates Team New Zealand, Emirates, New Zealand Prize Giving ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155007

by Richard Gladwell Sail-World.com on 26 Jun