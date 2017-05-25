America's Cup - All teams to race twice in extended Day 1 schedule

Softbank Team Japan followed by Land Rover BAR (GBR) Practice Day, America's Cup 2017, May 25, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda

by Richard Gladwell today at 12:19 amAn 8-12kts westerly breeze is expected for the start of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers.Each team will now race twice a day (indicative start times are in local time)It is not known how individual broadcasters will respond to the extra hour of coverage and incorporate it in their program scheduling.RR 1 R1: Oracle Team USA v. Groupama Team France (1408hrs)RR 1 R2: Artemis Racing v Softbank Team Japan (1437hrs)RR 1 R3: Groupama Team France v Emirates Team New Zealand (1506hrs)RR 1 R4: Land Rover BAR v Artemis Racing (1535hrs)RR 1 R 5: Emirates Team New Zealand v Oracle Team USA (1605hrs)RR 1 R 6: Land Rover BAR v Softbank Team Japan (1634hrs)The Official Opening of the America’s Cup Endeavour Education Station, presented by Orbis will take place at 12:10 pm, outside the America’s Cup Endeavour Education Station with Sir Russell Coutts, graduates of the America’s Cup Endeavour Program and representatives of America’s Cup Endeavour Program Partners as the America’s Cup Endeavour Education Station, presented by Orbis, is officially opened.