Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35-38-41 728x90

America's Cup - Alinghi and Brits respond positively to Protocol

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com/nz today at 12:31 am
Ernesto Bertarelli speaking at the America's Cup handover media conference in Valencia in February 2010 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Twice America's Cup winner Alinghi has responded positively to the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup announced in Auckland yesterday morning.

Ernesto Bertarelli, the twice America's Cup winner was in Bermuda for the 35th America's Cup and the feeling was that he would be back if Oracle Team USA were defeated, and if the event were held in multihulls.

The Swiss have been able to build a solid sailing team of nationals who could satisfy the nationality requirements of the new Protocol, however would have to be able to cross-over their apparent wind sailing experience into a monohull environment.

Although Bertarelli considers himself to be a multihull sailor, both his America's Cup wins were in monohulls.

The statement issued by Alinghi reads:

Alinghi has a unique place in the history of the America's Cup and remains a very active and highly successful professional sailing team.

Due not least to the unique conditions for sailing at its home on Lake Geneva, the team has always been naturally drawn to light, fast – and, more recently – foiling boats. For us, this is also the future of our sport.

We recognise there are many within the sailing community hoping that Alinghi will return to the America's Cup. We also recognise that Alinghi has inspired a new generation of highly talented Swiss sailors, who have the ambition, experience and talent to be part of a team that competes against the best in the world.

Team NZ's Grant Dalton congratulates Ernesto Bertarelli after the- 32nd America’s Cup © Gilles Martin-Raget http://www.martin-raget.com/
Team NZ's Grant Dalton congratulates Ernesto Bertarelli after the- 32nd America’s Cup © Gilles Martin-Raget http://www.martin-raget.com/


Now that the Protocol has been announced we will study it carefully and weigh its pros and cons. In the coming months, once our current racing season is over, we will decide if the new Protocol corresponds or not with the DNA of our team and our ambitions for the future.

The only certainty we have today is that our passion for the sport is undimmed and that we will continue to enjoy and learn from any race in which we compete.

British America's Cup team Landrover BAR also responded positively, and were the first and maybe only of the America's Cup teams who competed in Bermuda who will continue into the 36th America's Cup (aside from Emirates Team New Zealand).

Although the British performed disappointingly in Bermuda, they were able to build a very solid foundation for future campaigns with various programs established and up and running. The British are also the top performed country since 2000 in Olympic sailing - which gives a strong base of sailing talent dovetailing neatly with the nationality requirements of the new Protocol. Land Rover BAR had the highest number of nationals in their sailing crew in Bermuda.

Sir Ben Ainslie (Land Rover BAR) - 35th America's Cup - Opening Media Conference, May 24, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Sir Ben Ainslie (Land Rover BAR) - 35th America's Cup - Opening Media Conference, May 24, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


The statement issued by Land Rover BAR in response to the new Protocol reads:

The announcement of the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup defines some of the rules of the next edition of the world's oldest sporting contest. Land Rover BAR are ready to get down to the serious business of planning and preparing their AC36 challenge for 2021 in 75 foot monohulls.

The major change was the return to monohulls, and although the final rule for the new boat will not be published till 31st March next year there were strong hints that the boat will foil like the multihulls used in the last Cup. 'We are comfortable with the transition, the key people in our sailing, design, engineering and support teams all have a great deal of relevant experience.' said Team Principal, Ben Ainslie. 'With the rule not coming out until March, we hope that it will be a collaborative approach to its development with all stakeholders included.'

A nationality rule was also introduced for the sailing teams. 'Land Rover BAR has always had a British identity and this rule won't affect us.' continued Ainslie. 'It's good to see that the World Series will continue in 2019, and we look forward to returning to America's Cup racing in the new class. The Cup has gained a lot of new fans and it was encouraging to hear both the Defender and Challenger of Record's commitment to delivering the same high standard of global, televisual racing to cement the interest in our sport.

Land Rover BAR - Semi-Finals, Day 12 - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda June 8, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Land Rover BAR - Semi-Finals, Day 12 - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda June 8, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


'The America's Cup is the hardest trophy to win in world sport, and it's likely that we will be traveling half-way around the world to compete on the home waters of the world's most successful modern America's Cup team. Team New Zealand have been in all six of the openly contested Cups since 1995, and they have won three of them. We don't underestimate the challenge – it is immense – but we will call on the very best of British technology and innovation through our partners, and use that British fighting spirit to finally bring the Cup home to Britain.

'We will learn from our mistakes, and come back stronger. I want to thank the team's board of Investors led by Chairman Sir Charles Dunstone and title and main partners Land Rover, 11th Hour Racing, Aberdeen Standard Investments, CMC, BT and Coutts for their continued support which allows us to go forward with such confidence.'

The America's Cup Class will be revealed on November 30, 2017 with the finalised rule being published on March 31, 2018.

Whether Auckland will host the America's Cup will be determined by August 2018, or earlier. Otherwise it will be hosted in Italy.

Land Rover BAR at finish line - Round Robin 2, Day 8 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 3, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Land Rover BAR at finish line - Round Robin 2, Day 8 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 3, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz



Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82Sail World NZ Lone Wolf

Related Articles

America's Cup - New Protocol good for marine firms but not Pro Sailors
The Constructed in Country provisions of the Protocol open up the opportunities for marine industries and manufacturers The Constructed in Country provisions of the Protocol open up the opportunities for marine industries and manufacturers, despite a tougher line than the previous Protocol. For the 36th America's Cup, only the hull of the AC75 will have to be laminated in the country of the challenging or defending club.
Posted on 29 Sep America's Cup - Italy a better than even option for Cup Defence venue
Auckland could lose the America's Cup venue in less than 12 months time. The most surprising aspect of this morning's Media Conference to announce the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup was the comment, contained in the Protocol, was that if Auckland was not ready to host the America's Cup then it would be staged in Italy.
Posted on 29 Sep America's Cup - Protocol governing 36th Match is released in Auckland
The Protocol of the 36th America’s Cup was released today at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron The Protocol of the 36th America’s Cup was released today at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron after a focused and friendly period of negotiation between the Defender and the Challenger of Record Circolo della Vela Sicilia following Emirates Team New Zealand’s victory in the America’s Cup only three months ago in Bermuda.
Posted on 29 Sep America's Cup - Hundreds turn out for Cup's visit Gulf Harbour YC
The Auld Mug received a winner's welcome at Gulf Harbour Yacht Club last week. The Auld Mug received a winner's welcome at Gulf Harbour Yacht Club last week. With queues leading out the door and into the carpark, hundreds of locals dropped in on Friday afternoon to lay eyes on the oldest international sporting trophy - the America's Cup.
Posted on 26 Sep America's Cup - Slingsby optimistic about Australian Challenger
Oracle Team USA's tactician Tom Slingsby is keen on a Australian team rising to the challenge in Auckland Oracle Team USA's tactician Tom Slingsby is keen on a Australian team rising to the challenge of competing at the next America's Cup in Auckland. 'If there's an Australian team, I'd love to be part of it, I've always said that,' Slingsby said
Posted on 24 Sep America's Cup - Switch to monohulls is a step back – Jimmy Spithill
An America's Cup shift back to monohulls could be a step in the wrong direction says Oracel Team USA's Jimmy Spithill An America's Cup shift back to monohulls could be a step in the wrong direction, at least that's what two-time winning skipper Jimmy Spithill thinks. The 38-year-old, currently promoting his book Chasing the Cup: My America's Cup Journey in New Zealand, famously broke Kiwi hearts by leading Oracle Team USA to a comeback victory over Emirates Team NZ in 2013 off San Francisco.
Posted on 24 Sep America's Cup - Dalton opens up on boat and options for next Cup
The Protocol for the 36th America's Cup will take place in Auckland on the morning of the 29th September Italian media are reporting that the announcement of the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup will take place in Auckland on the morning of the 29th September. Dalton confirmed the details of the yacht will be revealed two months later on November 30, but would not say if it will be a foiling monohull as speculated in the media.
Posted on 18 Sep Gladwell's Line - Get used to Bertelli putting his Stamp(a) on the Cup
The shock waves from the weekend interview given by the Patron of Luna Rossa, Patrizio Bertelli continue to reverberate The shock waves from the weekend interview given by the Patron of Luna Rossa, Patrizio Bertelli continue to reverberate around the America's Cup world. Used to the long drawn out series of announcements from the organisers of the 34th and 35th America's Cup, fans and media expected a controlled information release, on a prescribed date, and one which often raised more questions than answers.
Posted on 15 Sep America's Cup - State of the Cup debate - a US and Kiwi view
Replay of this morning's 60 minute session between Tom Ehman editor of SailingIllustrated.com and Richard Gladwell Replay of this morning's 60 minute session between Tom Ehman editor of SailingIllustrated.com and Richard Gladwell, editor of Sail-World.com/nz, covering the choice of a monohull as the AC36 yacht; base development/plans in Auckland; course location in Auckland and other issues.
Posted on 13 Sep America's Cup - Sailing Illustrated and Sail-World NZ Editors GO LIVE
The editors of US website SailingIllustrated.com and New Zealand's Sail-World.com/nz will team up for a live discussion The editors of US website SailingIllustrated.com and New Zealand's Sail-World.com/nz will team up for a live discussion on matters America's Cup tomorrow (Wednesday NZT) at 0800hrs or 2000hrs UTC (and 1300PDT, 1600 EDT, 2200 CET).
Posted on 12 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy