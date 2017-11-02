Please select your home edition
Edition
Nebo 728x90 3

America's Cup - Ainslie describes Simmer hiring as 'massive coup'

by Sail-World.com/NZ today at 8:18 pm
Grant Simmer General Manager/Chief Operating Officer(right) with Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill (AUS) at the launch of the team's AC50 in Bermuda earlier this year. BMW / Carlo Borlenghi
In an interview published the the Daily Telegraph (UK), Land Rover BAR principal, Sir Ben Ainslie is obviously well pleased with the hiring of four times America's Cup winner, Grant Simmer (AUS) as the team's CEO.

Simmer was previously with Oracle Team USA and the Swiss Alinghi team, in a similar capacity.

In the interview with yachting correspondent Tom Cary, Ainslie says that although someone of Simmer's experience and ability comes at a premium, he expects the Australian to save the team money in the long term. The wily Australian is also expected to inject a very lateral view of the rules governing the America's Cup, which has given a real edge to other teams in which Simmer has been involved.

While Simmer's appointment with the British team will be seen in some quarters as signalling the end of Oracle Team USA's America's Cup aspirations, that is not necessarily the case, and the team backer, Larry Ellison is more than capable of signing key people - particularly over the next few months as most members of all existing America's Cup teams come off contract, or are looking at their plans for the next four years.

His engagement is a blow for the aspirations of a potential Australian America's Cup team - where Simmer's engagement would have been a key signing. It also indicates that Land Rover BAR is well-funded at this very early stage of an America's Cup campaign. In his final America's Cup media conference of the 35th America's Cup, Ainslie confirmed that although the team was making an early exit, they had re-signed all major sponsors and backers for a second Challenge in the 36th America's Cup.

Dean Barker (Softbank Team Japan) and Grant Simmer (Oracle Team USA) look over Softbank Team Japan’s new AC50 in Bermuda.
Dean Barker (Softbank Team Japan) and Grant Simmer (Oracle Team USA) look over Softbank Team Japan’s new AC50 in Bermuda.


Tom Cary writes:

Sir Ben Ainslie has described the signing of four-time America’s Cup winner Grant Simmer as a “massive coup” for Land Rover BAR, and one which will significantly improve his team’s chances of success in New Zealand in 2021.

Simmer was announced yesterday as the new chief executive of the Portsmouth-based team, replacing Martin Whitmarsh who will head up a newly-formed BAR Technologies division.

And Ainslie said Simmer’s vast experience could only be of benefit to his team, who were knocked out by ultimate winners New Zealand in the semi-finals of the playoffs of the last Cup in Bermuda in June.

Simmer has competed in 10 America's Cups, winning sport's oldest international trophy four times. Notably, the 60 year-old was on board for Australia II's historic victory back in 1983 when they broke America's 132-year stranglehold on the Cup.

America’s Cup Hall of Fame - Grant Simmer pictured at the time of his admission in August 2013. © ACEA - Photo Gilles Martin-Raget http://photo.americascup.com/
America’s Cup Hall of Fame - Grant Simmer pictured at the time of his admission in August 2013. © ACEA - Photo Gilles Martin-Raget http://photo.americascup.com/


He won twice more with Swiss team Alinghi in the Noughties and then again with Oracle Team USA in 2013 when Ainslie famously came on board as tactician and helped to turn around an 8-1 deficit in San Francisco.

Although there has been no official announcement, Simmer’s departure as CEO of Oracle strongly suggests Larry Ellison’s team will not be challenging again.

“It’s a massive coup,” Ainslie told Telegraph Sport of Simmer’s arrival. “I’m really excited about it. We’ve obviously worked together a couple of times before and to be honest he was the only guy I wanted.”

Ainslie said he hoped people did not view Whitmarsh’s move as a demotion. The former McLaren F1 team principal will remain an “advisor” to the team but has moved to head up a new BAR Technologies division, which has been created to commercialise technologies developed through the America's Cup team.

For the rest of this story click here

Musto AUS 2017 660x82 5Sail World NZ Lone WolfNebo 660x82 4

Related Articles

America's Cup - Four times America's Cup winner joins British team
Four times America's Cup winner Grant Simmer will be joining the team as CEO The British America's Cup team, Land Rover BAR, led by Sir Ben Ainslie have today added a wealth of experience to their challenge with the announcement that four times America's Cup winner Grant Simmer will be joining the team as CEO. Simmer has competed in 10 America's Cup cycles, winning sport's oldest international trophy four times.
Posted today at 11:04 am America's Cup - New York first to announce AC75 Challenger designer
Bella Mente Quantum Racing has announced that it has signed a AC75 design agreement agreement with Botin Partners Bella Mente Quantum Racing (BMQR) has announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Botin Partners Naval Architecture to design the AC75 yacht it will sail in the 36th America's Cup. The syndicate will represent the New York Yacht Club, which has returned to the America's Cup arena after a 15-year absence.
Posted on 20 Oct America's Cup - Auckland's chances of hosting 36th Match get a boost
Sir Stephen Tindall has announced that he is taking a year’s leave of absence to focus on Auckland securing the hosting Sir Stephen Tindall, Emirates Team New Zealand Board Chairman, and one of New Zealand's business leaders, has announced that he is taking a year’s leave of absence from the business. His primary focus will be to ensure that Auckland secures the hosting of the 36th America's Cup.
Posted on 15 Oct America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ and Toyota NZ Road Tour at Napier
Currently Emirates Team NZ is in Napier on Day 7 of the tour of New Zealand Yacht Clubs in conjunction with Toyota NZ. Emirates Team New Zealand was is in Taupo on Day 7 of the tour of New Zealand Yacht Clubs in conjunction with Toyota New Zealand. Today, Wednesday is the final club in the North Island section of the tour taking in Napier with two functions scheduled at the Napier Soundshell (1300-1430hrs) and at the Napier Sailing Club (1500-1630hrs).
Posted on 11 Oct America's Cup - Weighing up the hosting dollars and return
The next America’s Cup scheduled for 2021 is shaping up to be a “royal” sailing event of eminent competitors The next America’s Cup scheduled for 2021 is shaping up to be a “royal” sailing event of eminent competitors of America’s Cup royalty with not only Luna Rossa (ITA) returning to the competition, but also the New York Yacht Club (USA) after what will be in 2021 an 18-year absence.
Posted on 11 Oct America's Cup - No easy options for Auckland bases + Video
The Auckland Council is going to have to swallow hard if it wants to keep the America's Cup in Auckland. The Auckland Council is going to have to get over its principles if it wants to keep the America's Cup in Auckland. Some liken it to swallowing a dead rat. An analysis of four of the options shows that none are ideal. The Council is looking for a legacy use and doesn't want to spend $150million on a White Elephant. See video extract of the Council Planning meeting where the issues are canvassed.
Posted on 10 Oct America's Cup - Progress of Emirates Team NZ and Toyota NZ Road Tour
Currently Emirates Team NZ is in Taupo on Day 6 of the tour of New Zealand Yacht Clubs in conjunction with Toyota NZ. Currently Emirates Team New Zealand is in Taupo on Day 6 of the tour of New Zealand Yacht Clubs in conjunction with Toyota New Zealand. Tomorrow, Wednesday is the final club in the North Island section of the tour taking in Napier with two functions scheduled at the Napier Soundshell (1300-1430hrs) and at the Napier Sailing Club (1500-1630hrs). The tour then goes to the South Island
Posted on 10 Oct America's Cup - Challenger Finalist ponders entry for Auckland/Italy
Artemis Racing has announced that they are seriously considering an entry in the 36th America's Cup. The Swedish America's Cup team, Artemis Racing has announced that they are seriously considering an entry in the 36th America's Cup. The team issued a media statement confirmed that they were looking at contesting this America's Cup or sitting out the Auckland/Italy event and would come back for the 37th event.
Posted on 9 Oct America's Cup - Brits combine forces to compete in 52 Super Series
The British America's Cup team have announced that they will compete in the upcoming 52 Super Series. The British America's Cup team have announced that they have struck up a relationship with Tony Langley's 52ft team and will compete in the upcoming 52 Super Series. Land Rover BAR's Ben Ainslie the winner of five Olympic medals, four of them Gold, will lead his team aboard Langley Holdings’ Gladiator TP52 in one of the world’s leading high performance monohull race series.
Posted on 7 Oct America's Cup - New York Yacht Club makes a smart early move
New York Yacht Club's announcement of an entry in the 36th America's Cup may have seemed to some as a premature move. New York Yacht Club's announcement of an entry in the 36th America's Cup may have seemed to some as a premature move. Coming just seven days after the Protocol joint announcement, most would have expected the club with the longest involvement in the America's Cup to have at least waited until the concept drawing of the AC75 was published, at the end of November, before confirming their intentions.
Posted on 6 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy