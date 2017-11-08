Please select your home edition
Edition
Marlow 728x90

America's Cup - Ainslie and Simmer look forward to AC75 opportunity

by Land Rover BAR today at 8:23 am
Land Rover BAR should have a lot of technical cross-over from the AC50 program to the foiling AC75 monohull Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
The concept drawings for the new 75 foot monohull that will contest the 36th America's Cup in 2021 have been announced by the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand.

Sticking with high performance innovation expected of the America's Cup, the new class will be a foiling monohull on two large canting T-foils and a single T-foil rudder lifting the boat into the air.

Team Principal and Skipper, Ben Ainslie welcomed the early announcement, 'The Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand and the Challenger of Record, Luna Rossa have delivered a truly high-performance boat that will make the next America's Cup an incredible sporting and technical challenge.

'We look forward to the opportunity to consult with the Defender and Challenger of Record ahead of the final class rule being announced at the end of March. We can't wait to start tackling the design and engineering challenges in this new class.

America's Cup AC75 - Class concept announcement - November 21, 2017 © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
America's Cup AC75 - Class concept announcement - November 21, 2017 © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com


'What we do know is that we're going to be foiling again, and that in the right conditions, this boat will be as quick as or quicker than the ACC foiling catamarans raced in the last Cup. The sport has gained a lot of new fans and this boat, delivered with a global circuit and high-quality free-to-air broadcast TV will cement their interest in the America's Cup and build on a very strong base.'

Land Rover BAR's new CEO, Grant Simmer, was in Portsmouth for the announcement and commented, 'This new class is a real challenge for our design and sailing team. It's also a great opportunity. A new class of boat means a blank sheet of paper, and while we can use much of what was learned in AC35 about systems, foils and the associated design and engineering, there's also a great opportunity to take a jump ahead if we get the conceptual approach right from the start.

'This is a very exciting time for the team.'

[Sorry, this content could not be displayed]

Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 1Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup - Council Report says ETNZ base choice is a clear winner
An Executive Summary in a Report to Auckland Council recommends approving three options for an Auckland America's Cup An Executive Summary in a Report to Auckland Council recommends approving three options for an Auckland America's Cup as a next step basis for negotiations with central Government and Emirates Team New Zealand. In a points-based analysis, the Halsey Street extension option preferred by Emirates Team New Zealand and Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron is a clear winner by a significant margin.
Posted today at 4:52 am America's Cup - Economic impact study says Cup worth a billion to NZ
Report has been issued today, showing the basis of calculation of the benefits to Auckland and New Zealand. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has commissioned Market Economics to evaluate the potential economic impact of an Auckland-based 36th America’s Cup. The report has been issued today, showing the basis of calculation of the benefits to Auckland and New Zealand. The report highlights a major error in value used by Auckland City for the benefits of superyacht servicing.
Posted on 20 Nov America's Cup - Call for Auckland base thinking to be led by ETNZ
Property Institute of New Zealand Chief Executive, Ashley Church, is calling for swift action In a week in which the issue of option for the 2021 America's Cup has become dominated by pressures groups and those with the apparent ability to bend the ear of local and national politicians, the Property Institute has called for those with experience in the America' Cup to be heeded.
Posted on 20 Nov America's Cup - Extreme Tri-foiling ballasted monohull for 2021 Match
Emirates Team New Zealand have released the concept drawings for the new AC75 class Emirates Team New Zealand have released the concept drawings for the new AC75 class to be used in the 2021 America's Cup. Also released is a video of the ballasted tri-foiling 75ft monohull which utilises a foiling concept that have not yet been tried in a monohull of this size. The Emirates Team NZ and Luna Rossa design teams have spent the last four months evaluating concepts
Posted on 20 Nov America's Cup - New Halsey option drafted after a weekend of lobbying
A new option for the America's Cup bases in Auckland was revealed on 3News tonight. A new option for the America's Cup bases in Auckland was revealed on 3News tonight. The plan appears to have been drafted by Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) and Panuku Developments. There has been no comment on its suitability from Emirates Team New Zealand.
Posted on 20 Nov America's Cup - Is Auckland set to repeat past Cup venue errors?
Auckland seems set to repeat the same mistakes made by previous America's Cup venues The 19th century line “two men looked out from prison bars, one saw the mud, the other saw stars” seems to characterise the current debate over America's Cup base options for Auckland. The lesson from previous America's Cups is that if a city, or port, is going to host an event then the best long-term legacy is to maximise the return on investment by making the best facility possible.
Posted on 17 Nov Gladwell's Line - Lines drawn in the Battle of the Waitemata
Leaked graphic triggered a media session on Monday to reveal the various options for America's Cup bases On Monday morning, ahead of a workshop organised to update Auckland Councillors a graphic was published showing the sites under consideration for the hosting of the 36th America's Cup - if indeed it is to be held in Auckland rather than Italy. Developed from leaked information, it triggered a media conference at 4.00pm
Posted on 15 Nov America's Cup - Space tight in Auckland Cup base options
Space will be at premium whatever option is chosen to house America's Cup bases in downtown Auckland Space will be at premium whatever option is chosen to house America's Cup bases in downtown Auckland, reports Newsroom's Suzanne McFadden. Auckland had better hope that there isn’t a huge groundswell of interest from challengers for the 2021 America’s Cup. Because under plans unveiled yesterday, frankly there’s not a lot of space on the city’s waterfront to house more than seven of them.
Posted on 13 Nov America's Cup - No easy options for Auckland to strike Cup paydirt
A successful defence in 2021 would yield a further economic boost of $1billion Following a closed workshop session with Auckland Councillors, Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) along with Panuku Developments (the city's development arm) held a media conference in Auckland late Monday afternoon. There the five options for the America's Cup bases were presented.
Posted on 13 Nov America's Cup - Auckland venue options released for 2021 Cup
Auckland Council’s Governing Body will be asked to approve a team base location for hosting the 36th America’s Cup Auckland Council’s Governing Body will next week be asked to approve a team base location for hosting the 36th America’s Cup in 2021. On 13 November, councillors were presented with five infrastructure options for hosting the event, which will add between $550 million and $1 billion* in direct benefits to the New Zealand economy.
Posted on 13 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy