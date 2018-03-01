Please select your home edition
Edition
Lancer 40 years

America's Cup - Adventures of a Sailor Girl in Bermuda!

by Nic Douglass today at 8:42 am
Nic Douglass - America's Cup 2017 www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Wow! Who would have thought that we would have to wait even longer for the start of the America's Cup events when arriving here this week! I wonder who bet on a late start for all of the teams, when racing was officially postponed on the evening of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifier Series here last night!

Regardless, it was absolutely ripping on the Sound today, so a good call by Iain Murray, and I personally appreciated the additional day to recover travelling half way around the World.

Check out a few updates below from on the ground, checking out the Super Yachts and running through the preview of what we can expect here in Bermuda, and keeping you all up to date direct from the Village.





For more adventures head to www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com, or subscribe to 'Adventures Weekly', and for live action, be sure to tune in to our social medial channels; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sailorgirlHQ.

The Nautical Channel, is the only international TV channel dedicated to the world of nautical sports and lifestyle available to over 22 million subscribers, in 52 countries, in English, French and German.
Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsJeanneau Sunfast 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3

Related Articles

Bermuda Soundings - We'll know tomorrow
The 35th America's Cup is expected to get underway tomorrow, May 27 at 1408hrs local time. The 35th America's Cup is expected to get underway tomorrow, May 27 at 1408hrs local time. The start of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers was delayed by a day due to strong winds - which did eventuate but not at the level expected.
Posted today at 3:18 am America's Cup - All teams to race twice in extended Day 1 & 2 schedule
After losing the first day of racing at the 35th America's Cup, the rescheduled series will get underway on Saturday After losing the first day of racing at the 35th America's Cup, the rescheduled series will get underway on Saturday May 27 at 2.00pm (1400hrs) local time and will continue until 5.00pm/1700hrs local time. An 8-12kts westerly breeze is expected for the start of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers. Each team will now race twice a day
Posted today at 12:19 am America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand on the pedal power gamble
Other teams at the 35th America's Cup still have the view that Emirates Team NZ took a design risk by using cyclors All the other teams still have the view that Emirates Team NZ took a design risk by using bicycles, rather than more conventional pedestal grinders, to power their AC50. Although the human legs do have more power than the arms, there were a wide array of factors to consider, and it was not a decision taken lightly as Emirates Team NZ's Mechanical Engineer Tim Meldrum explains.
Posted on 26 May America's Cup - Brits put on Game Face as racing stalled for a day
Strong winds in Bermuda has meant that day one of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers is postponed. Sir Ben Ainslie, Team Principal and Skipper remarked: “We are feeling good about starting the competition. It’s been documented that we’ve struggled with straight line speed in some of the practice races and that is something we are working really hard to rectify.
Posted on 26 May America's Cup - 12 days of British coverage to be free to air + Video
Georgie Ainslie presents Inside Track which went live a few hours ago from the Land Rover BAR team in Bermuda. BT Sport are making the America's Cup more accessible to watch by broadcasting the first 12 days of live racing from the Qualifiers and the Challenger Play-off semi-finals plus highlights from the Challenger Final and the Match on BT's Freeview channel, BT Sport Showcase HD. In this report Catch Georgie Ainslie presenting Inside Track from Bermuda earlier today.
Posted on 26 May America's Cup - Extended racing hours to catch up first day's schedule
The strong winds forecast for the first day of racing in the 35th America's Cup have hit the Great Sound in Bermuda, but The strong winds forecast for the first day of racing in the 35th America's Cup have hit the Great Sound in Bermuda, but are less than predicted. But on all three locations monitored by Predictwind.com the wind strength is clearly outside the limits allowed for racing with out the need for the Regatta Director to exercise his discretion to take safety consideration into account.
Posted on 26 May America's Cup - Late rule change plugs 'Love-tap' redress gap
A late rule change has been implemented in the 35th America's Cup to addressing situations involving damage and redress A late rule change has been implemented in the 35th America's Cup to addressing situations similar to the serious collision on the second day of last Practice Session between Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR, which saw the Kiwi boat taken out of racing for a four day period.
Posted on 26 May America's Cup - Spithill opens the batting against the Kiwis
There was a change in faces but not in protagonists at the Opening Media Conference for the 35th America's Cup. There was a change in faces but not in protagonists at the Opening Media Conference for the 35th America's Cup. Those who were at the previous America's Cup in San Francisco will not forget the electric-charged tension as Jimmy Spithill sniped at Dean Barker and then watched as the Kiwi media ripped into their team's skipper. The same game resumed in Bermuda. Catch RNZ's Todd Niall's video report.
Posted on 26 May Oracle Team USA's quest for a 'three-peat' begins on Saturday
Oracle Team USA scheduled to open its title defence with race against Groupama Team in LV America’s Cup Qualifiers The two-time defending champion of the America’s Cup, Oracle Team USA, scheduled to open its title defence with a race against Groupama Team France in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers on Friday, will now need to wait a further day.
Posted on 26 May America's Cup - Images from the final Practice Day on the Great Sound
Several of the America's Cup teams had a last work out on the Great Sound, Bermuda today. Several of the America's Cup teams had a last work out on the Great Sound, Bermuda today. Originally Practice Racing was scheduled with all teams being required to participate. However in the fresh conditions close to the limit allowed for racing, participation was made voluntary, and three teams headed out onto the Great Sound.
Posted on 25 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy