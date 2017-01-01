America's Cup - Accidentally on purpose
by John Curnow today at 11:36 pm
So the French have already had to go home, but if you listen to Nathan Outteridge from Artemis in this video, you'd think he believes Land Rover BAR should have also packed up. Talk about burned by omission! Hard to see how it was anything other than intentional.
Land Rover BAR and Artemis Racing - 2017 America's Cup Studio Borlenghi | Gattini
You can see the video of the press conference here
