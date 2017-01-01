Please select your home edition
Edition
BIA 2017 Adelaide 728x90 Sailing

America's Cup - Accidentally on purpose

by John Curnow today at 11:36 pm
Land Rover BAR and Artemis Racing - 2017 America's Cup Studio Borlenghi | Gattini
So the French have already had to go home, but if you listen to Nathan Outteridge from Artemis in this video, you'd think he believes Land Rover BAR should have also packed up. Talk about burned by omission! Hard to see how it was anything other than intentional.

You can see the video of the press conference here

2017 America's Cup Qualifiers Race Day 7 Round Robin 2 - ORACLE TEAM USA and Artemis Racing © Studio Borlenghi | Gattini
2017 America's Cup Qualifiers Race Day 7 Round Robin 2 - ORACLE TEAM USA and Artemis Racing © Studio Borlenghi | Gattini

Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup - Brits stumble in Semi-Final start - Day 10
Land Rover BAR continued their run of bad luck, with a wingsail breakage just after the start of Leg 3 Land Rover BAR continued their run of bad luck, with a wingsail breakage just after the start of Leg 3 and being black flagged by the Umpires after a series of penalties were imposed and then the Brits were disqualified before rounding Mark 3. Emirates Team New Zealand elected to sail part of the course, before pulling out as they had already been awarded the race and the point.
Posted today at 9:01 pm America's Cup - Racing set in Semi-Finals, Minus points for Challenger
Racing is expected to get underway in the Semi-Finals in what is forecast to be ideal sailing conditions. Racing is expected to get underway in the Semi-Finals of the 35th America's Cup in what is forecast to be ideal sailing conditions. The other revelation which came from today's session was an explanation of the Bonus Point won by Oracle Team USA. The application of that means that the Challenger will start with a one point deficit in the America's Cup and the Defender will start on zero points.
Posted today at 3:32 pm Leading experts appointed to World Sailing's Sustainability Commission
International federation of the sport has appointed a leading group of experts to its first sustainability commission One of the world's most accomplished and successful offshore sailors, Golding will lead a group of independent experts, thought leaders and distinguished sailors. Each member of the Sustainability Commission has a common passion and desire to drive sustainability within sailing and the marine industry forward.
Posted today at 2:25 pm Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs Day 1 races postponed
The beautiful Bermudian sunshine was out in full force but unfortunately the required winds for racing were not. The beautiful Bermudian sunshine was out in full force for Sunday’s scheduled first set of races in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs, but unfortunately the required winds for racing were not.
Posted today at 3:15 am America's Cup racing moved to Monday due to light air
Light air has for the second time during the 35th America's Cup Regatta resulted in postponement of racing Light air has for the second time during the 35th America's Cup Regatta resulted in postponement of racing, and moving the schedule to a scheduled reserve day. There was also a postponement of racing on the first day of the regatta due to too much wind.
Posted today at 3:00 am America's Cup - Racing abandoned on Day 1 of Semi-Finals
All racing has been abandoned on the first day of the Semi Finals of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Regatta. All racing has been abandoned on the first day of the Semi Finals of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Regatta. The four remaining teams in the regatta headed out on Bermuda's Great Sound without a great deal of expectation on the prospect of racing.
Posted on 4 Jun Melges 32 World League – Hungry like the wolf in Riva
In the Corinthian division, Francesco Graziani at the helm of VITAMINA takes home the Riva Del Garda trophy. In the Corinthian division, another new event winner - Francesco Graziani at the helm of VITAMINA takes home the Riva Del Garda trophy.
Posted on 4 Jun America's Cup - Weather set to play havoc with Semi-Finals
The next phases of the America's Cup Regatta look set to be disrupted - first by too little wind and then too much. The next phases of the America's Cup Regatta look set to be disrupted - first by too little wind and then too much. The race schedule calls for the first round of racing in the Semi-Finals to be sailed today, with tomorrow (Monday - local time) set down as a Reserve Day.
Posted on 4 Jun Next sailing superstars fly in first training on America’s Cup boats
After months of anticipation, the next generation of sailing superstars hit the waves on Bermuda’s Great Sound this week After months of anticipation, the next generation of sailing superstars hit the waves on Bermuda’s Great Sound this week for the first Official Training session
Posted on 4 Jun America's Cup - More images from Day 8 - End of the Qualifiers
Second gallery of images from Day 8 of the America's Cup Regatta, and the end of the Qualifier phase of the regatta. Second gallery of images from Day 8 of the America's Cup Regatta, and the end of the Qualifier phase of the regatta. Sailed in a softening breeze, some of the races were close - certainly in the opening stanzas.
Posted on 4 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy