America's Cup - ACEA spills beans on Kiwi daggerboards
by Bernie Wilson, Assoc. Press on 1 Apr
Skullduggery and spying are alive and well in the America's Cup, and so too apparently is a nasty feud between Emirates Team New Zealand and the regatta's organizing authority.
The spray flies over the cycling grinders on Emirates Team NZ's AC50 during training in Auckland Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
In a statement explaining changes to the rules governing the extremely technical daggerboards that help propel the new generation of wing-sailed, foiling catamarans, the America's Cup Event Authority took the highly unusual step of informing the world that Team New Zealand damaged two of its daggerboards shortly after it began testing its new boat in Auckland last month.
The statement gives the options for how the Kiwis can repair or replace the daggerboards while pointing out that teams can't correct a design or construction flaw in repairing damaged daggerboards.
Russell Coutts, a New Zealander who is both CEO of the event authority and of two-time defending America's Cup champion Oracle Team USA, posted the statement on his Facebook page. Coutts has been at odds with Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton in recent years, and the Kiwis are believed to have won a case against ACEA before a secret arbitration panel that could result in a multimillion dollar award.
The ACEA statement late Wednesday came a few days after Coutts used his Facebook page to respond to criticism in the New Zealand Herald about Oracle Team USA breaking with tradition and being allowed to compete in the challenger trials even though its spot in the America's Cup match is guaranteed by virtue of being the defender.
Coutts is a five-time America's Cup winner. The first two were as skipper of Team New Zealand, the third as skipper of Alinghi of Switzerland and the last two as Oracle Team USA's CEO, a non-sailing role.
So how would ACEA know about the Kiwis' damaged daggerboards?
For the rest of this story click here
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152778