America's Cup - ACEA spills beans on Kiwi daggerboards

by Bernie Wilson, Assoc. Press on 1 Apr
The spray flies over the cycling grinders on Emirates Team NZ's AC50 during training in Auckland Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Skullduggery and spying are alive and well in the America's Cup, and so too apparently is a nasty feud between Emirates Team New Zealand and the regatta's organizing authority.

In a statement explaining changes to the rules governing the extremely technical daggerboards that help propel the new generation of wing-sailed, foiling catamarans, the America's Cup Event Authority took the highly unusual step of informing the world that Team New Zealand damaged two of its daggerboards shortly after it began testing its new boat in Auckland last month.

The statement gives the options for how the Kiwis can repair or replace the daggerboards while pointing out that teams can't correct a design or construction flaw in repairing damaged daggerboards.

Russell Coutts, a New Zealander who is both CEO of the event authority and of two-time defending America's Cup champion Oracle Team USA, posted the statement on his Facebook page. Coutts has been at odds with Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton in recent years, and the Kiwis are believed to have won a case against ACEA before a secret arbitration panel that could result in a multimillion dollar award.

The ACEA statement late Wednesday came a few days after Coutts used his Facebook page to respond to criticism in the New Zealand Herald about Oracle Team USA breaking with tradition and being allowed to compete in the challenger trials even though its spot in the America's Cup match is guaranteed by virtue of being the defender.

Coutts is a five-time America's Cup winner. The first two were as skipper of Team New Zealand, the third as skipper of Alinghi of Switzerland and the last two as Oracle Team USA's CEO, a non-sailing role.

So how would ACEA know about the Kiwis' damaged daggerboards?

For the rest of this story click here
Related Articles

America's Cup - Team NZ return fire at Coutts' social media bullets
Emirates Team New Zealand have corrected the allegations made by America's Cup organisers Emirates Team NZ have corrected the allegations made by America's Cup organisers in a media release on Thursday (NZT) over the team's daggerboard use. In the release, replayed by America's Cup Events Authority and Oracle Team USA CEO Sir Russell Coutts on his Facebook page. It was claimed that the Kiwi team had an issue with daggerboards and were using a rule they had not supported to keep sailing
Posted today at 11:11 am America's Cup - Aboard Emirates Team NZ for the End of the Beginning
Emirates Team New Zealand are well-advanced with the pack-out process on their America's Cup Challenger Emirates Team New Zealand are well-advanced with the pack-out process on their America's Cup Challenger after wrapping up their New Zealand testing program. In the six weeks that has elapsed since the AC50 was launched in Auckland, the team has worked through their testing checklist. 'It feels about the right time to be leaving', says team CEO, Grant Dalton.
Posted on 31 Mar Burling lost overboard as 'hairy moments' highlight Team NZ testing
Kiwi syndicate are in the final phase of testing in Auckland before transferring to Bermuda ahead of the opening races It's been a hectic six weeks since launching their new AC50 and bedding in radical new systems. Once comfortable with them, the team has really put the heat on squeezing every bit of performance out of the foiling monster.
Posted on 31 Mar America's Cup - Cup organisers weigh in with repair advice for Team NZ
UPDATED: America's Cup Events Authority has issued a statement endeavouring to clarify the rules in the 35th AC UPDATED: America's Cup Events Authority has issued a statement endeavouring to clarify the rules in the 35th America's Cup governing the use and replacement of daggerboards. In particular, the ACEA seem to be concerned about the options for Emirates Team New Zealand regarding the repair or replacement of a daggerboard ACEA claims was broken claimed to be on the second day of sailing
Posted on 31 Mar America's Cup Hall of Fame - Syd Fischer one of three to be inducted
The America's Cup Hall of Fame to induct three personalities in 2017 - Syd Fischer, John K. Marshall, and Doug Peterson The America's Cup Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on October 5, 2017 in San Diego, California, aboard the U.S.S. Midway. Three personalities will be inducted - Syd Fischer (AUS), John K. Marshall (USA), and Doug Peterson (USA). The America's Cup Hall of Fame was founded in 1992, as an arm of the Herreshoff Marine Museum by Halsey Herreshoff, a four-time America's Cup defender
Posted on 30 Mar The America's Cup Superyacht Program – A true highlight
The 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda will feature the fastest yachts in the 166 year history of the competition Superyachts are a very important part of the America’s Cup and, reflecting the high value of their role in the events that will take place in Bermuda in May and June, a dedicated America’s Cup Superyacht Program was created by the America’s Cup Event Authority (ACEA), in conjunction with BWA Yachting.
Posted on 28 Mar America's Cup - Talbot Wilson reports from the Practice Series
Bermudan based sailing journalist, Talbot Wilson looks at the first five day practice racing session just concluded Talbot Wilson looks at the first five day practice racing session just concluded in Bermuda. All five America’s Cup teams training in Bermuda have wrapped up the first of six “practice racing periods” allowed under the latest changes to the 2017 America’s Cup protocol. The protocol changes were approved March 16 by the defender, Oracle Team USA and signed by the four challengers in Bermuda.
Posted on 28 Mar America's Cup - First five day round of practice racing concludes
The latest round of America’s Cup Class (ACC) practice racing ahead of the 35th America’s Cup has concluded The latest round of America’s Cup Class (ACC) practice racing ahead of the 35th America’s Cup concluded on a beautiful spring Sunday on the Great Sound. All five America’s Cup teams now based in Bermuda took part in a series of match races in varied conditions, racing each other on a course that closely mirrors that to be used in May and June 2017
Posted on 27 Mar America's Cup - Oracle picks up some bow protection for docking
Bangin' the Corner team talk Jimmy and the boys on Oracle Team USA through the process of getting some bow protection The Bangin' the Corner team talk Jimmy and the boys on Oracle Team USA through the process of getting some bow protection for their new AC50, before they dock after a long day on the Great Sound, and don't dock like Ben did.
Posted on 26 Mar America's Cup - Bermuda practice racing videos March 24, 2017
MyislandhomeBDA is videoing the Practice racing and training with the five teams in Bermuda MyislandhomeBDA is videoing the Practice racing and training with the five teams who are based in the venue for the 2017 America's Cup. Here's the set from March 24,2017
Posted on 25 Mar
