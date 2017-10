2017 America's Cup - AC50's to make a return to Bermuda?

Oracle Team USA - 35th America's Cup Match - Race 4 - Bermuda June 18, 2017 © BMW | Studio Borlenghi Oracle Team USA - 35th America's Cup Match - Race 4 - Bermuda June 18, 2017 © BMW | Studio Borlenghi

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ today at 10:15 pmSailing reporter and 2017 America's Cup correspondent, Colin Thompson writes:For the rest of this story click here With the exception of Emirates Team New Zealand all team bases are currently still in Bermuda, whether they still contain AC50's is another matter.With close to 20 boats of the AC50 or its smaller sister the AC45S in storage it seems hard to believe that with the shift to monohulls in the America's Cup that some regatta circuit would not be established using the boats which caught the imagination of the younger sailing fans at least.In addition a smaller fleet of AC45F - one designs used for the America's Cup World Series is still in storage - waiting for a circuit. An annual regatta using that class was mooted for San Francisco, without further announcement.