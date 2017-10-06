2017 America's Cup - AC50's to make a return to Bermuda?

Oracle Team USA - 35th America's Cup Match - Race 4 - Bermuda June 18, 2017 © BMW | Studio Borlenghi Oracle Team USA - 35th America's Cup Match - Race 4 - Bermuda June 18, 2017 © BMW | Studio Borlenghi

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157817