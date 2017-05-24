America's Cup - A look at 30 years of Kiwi Cup history - Video

Dean Barker at the helm of NZL-60 winner of the 2000 America's Cup and first successful Defence outside of the USA Team New Zealand

The America's cup is about to start!! We look back at the on again off again relationship that New Zealand has had with the auld mug. Posted by The Project NZ on Wednesday, May 24, 2017

by The Project - 3News today at 10:37 pmBeginning with the 1986/87 Cup in Fremantle through the wins and losses and rebuilds.As Emirates Team NZ skipper noted yesterday of the Kiwi nation - 'We've put them through a bit of a roller coaster at times.''But it's amazing the support we get from back home. It gives us a great deal of pride and drive to keep going forward, and pushing to make the boat better and faster, and gives us the determination when we do go through the tough times to pull ahead. I don't think many of the other countries here have that level of support from back home', he added.