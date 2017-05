America's Cup - A lonely light weather day for Emirates Team NZ

23/4/17- Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound for the second day of testing in the lead up to the 35th America's Cup Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ 23/4/17- Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound for the second day of testing in the lead up to the 35th America's Cup Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153438

by Sail-World.com today at 2:12 amThey appeared to be testing their repaired light weather foils - the so called 'gull wing' shape. Not a lot can be seen in these videos aside from the New Zealand boat's ability to stay foil-borne for extended periods in these difficult conditions average 5-7.5kts with the odd gust to 10kts from a westerly direction according to Predictwind Our thanks once again to Myislandhome BDA and Jason Smith for this coverage if you would like to make a donation to Jason click here