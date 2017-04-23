America's Cup - A lonely light weather day for Emirates Team NZ
Emirates Team New Zealand were the only team out on the Great Sound, Bermuda - spending a lonely day in light winds.
23/4/17- Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound for the second day of testing in the lead up to the 35th America's Cup Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
They appeared to be testing their repaired light weather foils - the so called 'gull wing' shape. Not a lot can be seen in these videos aside from the New Zealand boat's ability to stay foil-borne for extended periods in these difficult conditions average 5-7.5kts with the odd gust to 10kts from a westerly direction according to Predictwind
Emirates Team NZ sailing on the Great Sound - May 1, 2017 - Part 1:
Emirates Team NZ sailing on the Great Sound - May 1, 2017 - Part 2 :
Emirates Team NZ sailing on the Great Sound - May 1, 2017 - Part 3 :
