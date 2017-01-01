Please select your home edition
America's Cup - A catch up with the Regatta Director before racing

by Nic Douglass on 6 Jun
SoftBank Team Japan & Emirates Team New Zealand - 35th America’s Cup 2017 www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
My catch up with Iain Murray before racing today - and yes we should get racing in looking at the forecast and the breeze on the course. We talk about the two sets of foils that each team is allowed to have under the rules, and also how tie breaks will be dealt with at the end of round robin two (at the moment we have three teams each on two points at the bottom of the scores).



Interviews after racing

Today the Kiwis continued to make their mark, Artemis came back from not cutting a break to win against the defenders, and the French are left at the bottom of the score card. What a day in Bermuda!

Artemis - America’s Cup 2017 © www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



I spoke with Peter Burling on the developments that Emirates Team New Zealand continues to make (along with all of the teams), and congratulated the team on being the first to foil all the way around the course.

Emirates Team - America’s Cup 2017 © www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



Next up was James Spithill and we spoke about their second loss against the Swedes (both in round robin 1 & 2). He is of the firm belief that the winner of the race between NZ and USA tomorrow will be the decider for the Louis Vuitton Qualifying Series, even though they have another race against Land Rover BAR to close out the round robin. If ETNZ and OTUSA tie in the lead, OTUSA will win the tie break due to their LVACWS second place. And remember there is a bonus point for the winner up for grabs!

Emirates Team New Zealand and SoftBank Team - America’s Cup 2017 © www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



Last but not least, Nathan Outteridge on his two wins against USA and SoftBank Team Japan to move onto the Challenger Series with all other teams, apart from Groupama Team France, who will have their last day on the Great Sound tomorrow. Artemis really proved that in the breeze they are in the mix today, and I was just happy that the Swedish team finally got a break after a tricky few days at the end of RR1 and start of RR2.

Emirates Team New Zealand and SoftBank Team - America’s Cup 2017 © www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



I am in a great position at the America's Cup Bermuda, where I get to cheer for all of the Aussies!



Nautical Channel Update

The full wrap from yesterday including my commentary and reflections, interwoven with racing footage and interviews as aired on the Nautical Channel to an audience of over 22 million water sport and leisure enthusiasts!



Emirates Team New Zealand - America’s Cup 2017 © www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



For more adventures head to www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com, or subscribe to 'Adventures Weekly', and for live action, be sure to tune in to our social medial channels; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sailorgirlHQ.

The Nautical Channel, is the only international TV channel dedicated to the world of nautical sports and lifestyle available to over 22 million subscribers, in 52 countries, in English, French and German.

