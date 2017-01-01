America's Cup - A catch up with the Regatta Director before racing

by Nic Douglass on 6 JunToday the Kiwis continued to make their mark, Artemis came back from not cutting a break to win against the defenders, and the French are left at the bottom of the score card. What a day in Bermuda!





I spoke with Peter Burling on the developments that Emirates Team New Zealand continues to make (along with all of the teams), and congratulated the team on being the first to foil all the way around the course.









Next up was James Spithill and we spoke about their second loss against the Swedes (both in round robin 1 & 2). He is of the firm belief that the winner of the race between NZ and USA tomorrow will be the decider for the Louis Vuitton Qualifying Series, even though they have another race against Land Rover BAR to close out the round robin. If ETNZ and OTUSA tie in the lead, OTUSA will win the tie break due to their LVACWS second place. And remember there is a bonus point for the winner up for grabs!









Last but not least, Nathan Outteridge on his two wins against USA and SoftBank Team Japan to move onto the Challenger Series with all other teams, apart from Groupama Team France, who will have their last day on the Great Sound tomorrow. Artemis really proved that in the breeze they are in the mix today, and I was just happy that the Swedish team finally got a break after a tricky few days at the end of RR1 and start of RR2.









I am in a great position at the America's Cup Bermuda, where I get to cheer for all of the Aussies!





The full wrap from yesterday including my commentary and reflections, interwoven with racing footage and interviews as aired on the Nautical Channel to an audience of over 22 million water sport and leisure enthusiasts!





