America's Cup - A catch up with the Regatta Director before racing
by Nic Douglass today at 6:29 am
My catch up with Iain Murray before racing today - and yes we should get racing in looking at the forecast and the breeze on the course. We talk about the two sets of foils that each team is allowed to have under the rules, and also how tie breaks will be dealt with at the end of round robin two (at the moment we have three teams each on two points at the bottom of the scores).
Interviews after racing
Artemis Racing vs Emirates Team New Zealand - 35th America's Cup 2017 www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
With the teams straight after racing today, first I caught up with Peter Burling on just how smooth and stable Emirates Team New Zealand are looking. At one point today I saw them doing close to 26 knots of boat speed in six knots of pressure??!!! Then I spoke to Ben Ainslie on Land Rover BAR's day, a win against Groupama Team France with some serious 'leap frogging'. Ben put it down again to Giles Scott and his superior tactics. In the race against ETNZ, I spoke to him about the reach mark and just what went wrong on board - the poor guys suffered a system failure so couldn't control their boat. Next I caught up with Dean Barker of SoftBank Team Japan who had one win, against BAR, and one loss. James Spithill was my last interview, I let him know just how 'good' his pre-start was (hehe!), but that I was happy to see a dial up. I also spoke to him about his thoughts on ETNZ versus themselves in the lighter air. He was also impressed! More tomorrow - two more days of Round Robin 2 to go!
