America's Cup - A catch up with the Regatta Director before racing

by Nic Douglass today at 3:25 am
Artemis Racing vs Emirates Team New Zealand - 35th America's Cup 2017 www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Today's catch up with America's Cup Regatta Director, Iain Murray. We cover off the Artemis vs Emirates race from yesterday, the re-match coming up first thing today, just how well SoftBank Team Japan were sailing yesterday, and the light-air conditions that may effect tomorrow's racing...



Interviews from today

In Bermuda today. First up I spoke with Peter Burling, helmsman of Emirates Team New Zealand and then Nathan Outteridge of Artemis Racing on the 'rematch' of controversial race 14 yesterday in race one of Round Robin 2. Next up was Ben Ainslie of Land Rover BAR who defeated Artemis in the final match today, and then James Spithill of Oracle Team USA on their win over the French, even though they had a wing issue. I tried to talk more about the foils that each team was using, as I am sure we all know this will be a key part of the 35th AC.



Nautical Channel AC Update - 30 May 2017

Re-live all of the racing action and behind the scenes chats with the sailors from racing yesterday as we countdown to the start of round robin two, in just two hours time!



A big thanks to the Nautical Channel for inviting me to be their on-the-ground correspondent in Bermuda. Can't wait for more amazing racing out there today!

For more adventures head to www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com

The Nautical Channel, is the only international TV channel dedicated to the world of nautical sports and lifestyle available to over 22 million subscribers, in 52 countries, in English, French and German.
