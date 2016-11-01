America's Cup - A Christmas message and update from Emirates Team NZ
by Sail-World.com/NZ on 22 Dec
With Emirates Team NZ a few days away from launching their AC50, the team have released a Christmas message and update for their supporters.
Emirates Team New Zealand - Waitemata Harbour, November 9, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Earliest launch date for any team is December 27, 2016 (presumably a day later Down Under), being 150 days before the start of the Qualifiers for the 35th America's Cup, which were supposed to have been held in Auckland.
Most of the teams are expected to launch in Bermuda. Emirates Team NZ have said they will launch in Auckland and sail the new America's Cup yacht in New Zealand before freighting her to Bermuda.
