Please select your home edition
Edition
Bavaria Cruiser 34 728x90

America's Cup - A Christmas message and update from Emirates Team NZ

by Sail-World.com/NZ on 22 Dec
Emirates Team New Zealand - Waitemata Harbour, November 9, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
With Emirates Team NZ a few days away from launching their AC50, the team have released a Christmas message and update for their supporters.

Earliest launch date for any team is December 27, 2016 (presumably a day later Down Under), being 150 days before the start of the Qualifiers for the 35th America's Cup, which were supposed to have been held in Auckland.

Most of the teams are expected to launch in Bermuda. Emirates Team NZ have said they will launch in Auckland and sail the new America's Cup yacht in New Zealand before freighting her to Bermuda.

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2Sail Exchange 660x82 1Festival of Sails 2017 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup - Rod Davis returns to sharpen Kiwi Match-racing skills
Long time Team New Zealand coach Rod Davis has rejoined Emirates Team New Zealand as Match Race Coach Long time Team New Zealand coach Rod Davis has rejoined Emirates Team New Zealand as Match Race Coach as the team transitions from testing to training in the coming months in preparation for America's Cup racing in Bermuda starting on May 27, 2017. Davis left Emirates Team New Zealand in August 2014, after ten years with the team, saying that it was time for a change.
Posted on 15 Dec Oracle Team USA - Tech Tuesday - science of the sails on an AC50
Oracle Team USA's JB Braun presents a very interesting look at the design issues surrounding sail-design for the AC50 Oracle Team USA's JB Braun presents a very interesting look at the design issues surrounding sail-design for the AC50 class and wingsailed multihulls, using graphics and video plus expert commentary. There is plenty that is relevant to general sail design, and also an explanation of how the endplate effect works with the pod on the AC50, plus how the sail designers get a jib to get flatter.
Posted on 13 Dec America's Cup - More retrospective rule changes split Challengers
The America's Cup Competitors Forum pushed through more retrospective Protocol changes at a meeting The America's Cup Competitors Forum pushed through more retrospective Protocol changes at a meeting believed to have been held in Fukuoka at the time of the America's Cup World Series held in the City. One of the retrospective rule changes gives clear advantage to competitors who have opted to adopt the risky strategy of designing and developing light air and heavy air foiling daggerboards for the
Posted on 13 Dec America's Cup 2017 - Tickets on sale now
Tickets are on sale now at America’s Cup website for greatest race on water, 35th America’s Cup, taking place in Bermuda Tickets are on sale now at America’s Cup website for the greatest race on water, the 35th America’s Cup, taking place in Bermuda from 26th May until 27th June 2017. A full range of tickets are available to suit every need, whether it’s for access to the America’s Cup Village, seats in the grandstand, access to the Goslings Dark ‘n Stormy Island Bar, VIP hospitality at the Longtail Lounge
Posted on 10 Dec 2017 America's Cup tickets will go on sale on 9th December
Six teams, representing USA, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, France, Sweden, will race incredible hydrofoiling yachts The six teams, representing the USA, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, France and Sweden, will race incredible hydrofoiling yachts on a stadium-style racecourse on Bermuda’s Great Sound which will make the events in Bermuda among the hottest tickets in world sport in 2017.
Posted on 6 Dec America's Cup - Land Rover BAR part-transition to Bermuda
The team now start the transition of sailing operations from Portsmouth to Bermuda. The Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series is over and Land Rover BAR have two vital bonus points forward into the next stage of the competition for the 35th America’s Cup. The team now start the transition of sailing operations from Portsmouth to Bermuda. About fifty per cent of the team will move to Bermuda
Posted on 5 Dec America’s Cup Endeavour Junior Hobie Wave Race to be held in Bermuda
Teams from the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand and Sweden will race in Bermuda. Hobie has provided Waves for the use of school-aged kids in Bermuda, New York, Chicago, and Toulon. The kids see the America’s Cup boats and then the Hobie Wave and instantly get the connection.
Posted on 5 Dec America's Cup - Tech Tuesday - AC50 One Design sails by Norths + Video
North Sails are making all the soft sails for the 2017 America's Cup fleet. North Sails are making all the soft sails for the 2017 America's Cup fleet. In this Tech Tuesday feature, Oracle Team USA shows the sails being made as a batch at North Sails facility at Minden Nevada.
Posted on 1 Dec America's Cup - Video tour of an AC45S by Artemis Racing
Crew member Francesco Bruni gives an exclusive tour inside the cockpit of the team's first development boat, Turbo 1 Artemis Racing crew member Francesco Bruni gives an exclusive tour inside the cockpit of the team's first development boat, Turbo 1. Skipper, Nathan Outteridge, provides an update on the state of play with less than 8 months to go to the finals of AC35, and Loick Peyron provides the inspiration to a squad of young aspiring sailors in Toulon
Posted on 1 Dec America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ claims vital Cup date has been missed
In an apparent oversight, no dates or notice of coordinated sailing between teams were ever published by the due date Due to an apparent oversight, no dates or notice of coordinated sailing between competitors were ever published by the due date and now all teams are prevented from testing, or sailing in an organised fashion with each other in the AC Class yachts. This may affect the strategies of the teams who planned on training together in Bermuda in their AC50 yachts when they are launched
Posted on 25 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2016 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy