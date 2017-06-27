America's Cup - 30 year anniversary of win in Fremantle

Dennis Conner skippers Stars & Stripes to a win in the 1987 America's Cup February, 1987 Daniel Forster © Dennis Conner skippers Stars & Stripes to a win in the 1987 America's Cup February, 1987 Daniel Forster © http://www.DanielForster.com

by Sail-World on 4 FebThe Stars & Stripes win marked the end of the best ever America's Cup regatta from the perspective of the racing, the incidents on and off the water, the characters and the media conferences. In the current accounting, 17 teams from seven countries competed off Gage Roads, Fremantle.Thirteen syndicates from six countries (Canada, France, Italy, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States) competed in the Louis Vuitton Cup for the challenger selection Series, won Stars & Stripes defeating KZ-& (NZL).Four syndicates competed for the right to represent the Royal Perth Yacht Club to be the defender. Kookaburra III of Kevin Parry's Taskforce 87 syndicate defeated 1983 Cup winner for the right to Defend.Photographer Daniel Forster was in Fremantle and captured the key moments and also provides a copy of the famous cover of Time magazine, which they first saw in the airport after they left Fremantle to fly to San Diego.

















25th Anniversary video of Stars & Stripes win:









New York exit the '87 Cup :







Stars & Stripes vs Kookaburra III - Race 1 :





