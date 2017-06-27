Please select your home edition
Henri Lloyd

America's Cup - 30 year anniversary of win in Fremantle

by Sail-World on 4 Feb
Dennis Conner skippers Stars & Stripes to a win in the 1987 America's Cup February, 1987 Daniel Forster © http://www.DanielForster.com
It was 30 years ago this week that Dennis Conner and the crew of Stars & Stripes (San Diego Yacht Club) won the America's Cup in Fremantle, after beating the Australian Defender Kookaburra III (Iain Murray) 4-0.

The Stars & Stripes win marked the end of the best ever America's Cup regatta from the perspective of the racing, the incidents on and off the water, the characters and the media conferences. In the current accounting, 17 teams from seven countries competed off Gage Roads, Fremantle.

Thirteen syndicates from six countries (Canada, France, Italy, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States) competed in the Louis Vuitton Cup for the challenger selection Series, won Stars & Stripes defeating KZ-& (NZL).

Four syndicates competed for the right to represent the Royal Perth Yacht Club to be the defender. Kookaburra III of Kevin Parry's Taskforce 87 syndicate defeated 1983 Cup winner for the right to Defend.

Photographer Daniel Forster was in Fremantle and captured the key moments and also provides a copy of the famous cover of Time magazine, which they first saw in the airport after they left Fremantle to fly to San Diego.

Star & Stripes won the Louis Vuitton Cup and America's Cup in testing conditions aftre struggling earlier in the regatta in the light. © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Star & Stripes won the Louis Vuitton Cup and America's Cup in testing conditions aftre struggling earlier in the regatta in the light. © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com


Stars & Stripes, winner of the America's Cup 1987 in the Victory Parade in New York - with the parade funded by now-President Donald Trump(right) © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Stars & Stripes, winner of the America's Cup 1987 in the Victory Parade in New York - with the parade funded by now-President Donald Trump(right) © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com


Dennis Conner 1987, Perth<br /> America's Cup © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Dennis Conner 1987, Perth
America's Cup © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com


1987 America's Cup Time Magazine cover February 9, 1987<br /> <br /> <br /> © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
1987 America's Cup Time Magazine cover February 9, 1987


© Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com



25th Anniversary video of Stars & Stripes win:




New York exit the '87 Cup :



Stars & Stripes vs Kookaburra III - Race 1 :

