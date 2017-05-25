America's Cup - 12 days of British coverage to be free to air + Video

Land Rover BAR Practice Day, America's Cup 2017, May 25, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda Richard Gladwell Land Rover BAR Practice Day, America's Cup 2017, May 25, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154090

by Richard Gladwell today at 9:11 pmStarting on Friday 26th May, BT Sport will be showing 23 days of exclusively live coverage from Bermuda until the finale on Tuesday 27th June.Award winning TV presenter Clare Balding and sailing legend Shirley Robertson and Stevie Morrison will present the coverage of the team's challenge to bring the Cup home in Bermuda.Below Georgie Ainslie presents Inside Track which went live a few hours ago from the Land Rover BAR team in Bermuda.