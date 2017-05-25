Please select your home edition
Hall Boom

America's Cup - 12 days of British coverage to be free to air + Video

by Richard Gladwell today at 9:11 pm
Land Rover BAR Practice Day, America's Cup 2017, May 25, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
BT Sport are making the America's Cup more accessible to watch by broadcasting the first 12 days of live racing from the Qualifiers and the Challenger Play-off semi-finals plus highlights from the Challenger Final and the Match on BT's Freeview channel, BT Sport Showcase HD.

Starting on Friday 26th May, BT Sport will be showing 23 days of exclusively live coverage from Bermuda until the finale on Tuesday 27th June.

Award winning TV presenter Clare Balding and sailing legend Shirley Robertson and Stevie Morrison will present the coverage of the team's challenge to bring the Cup home in Bermuda.

Below Georgie Ainslie presents Inside Track which went live a few hours ago from the Land Rover BAR team in Bermuda.

