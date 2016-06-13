America's Cup - Olympic multihull Gold medalist revisits Artemis

SANTI LANGE IN BERMUDA Great to have friend of the team, and Nacra 17 Sailing Olympic champion, Santiago Lange, with us this week in Bermuda.



"My heart is with Artemis Racing and I wish them all the best for this America's Cup". Posted by Artemis Racing on Wednesday, February 1, 2017

by Sail-World.com on 6 FebThe purpose of the visit was twofold - to experience sailing one of the fully foiling AC45S test boats owned by the Swedish America's Cup team, and also to give an independent view of where the team is at in terms of its development.After a lacklustre 34th America's Cup in San Francisco, Artemis has had some good events in the America's Cup World Series and backed that up with winning 14 of the 23 races sailed in the four boat practice series over the last two weeks in Bermuda - just two behindHe explains his thoughts in this video on sailing the AC45S and his thoughts on the team's progress.









