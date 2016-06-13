Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Olympic multihull Gold medalist revisits Artemis

by Sail-World.com on 6 Feb
Artemis race their two AC45S training platforms - Artemis Racing - Bermuda, December 2016 Artemis Racing http://www.artemisracing.com
Santiago Lange, skipper of the Gold Medal winning Nacra 17 at the 2016 Rio Olympic Regatta dropped into his former America's Cup team, Artemis Racing in Bermuda.

The purpose of the visit was twofold - to experience sailing one of the fully foiling AC45S test boats owned by the Swedish America's Cup team, and also to give an independent view of where the team is at in terms of its development.

After a lacklustre 34th America's Cup in San Francisco, Artemis has had some good events in the America's Cup World Series and backed that up with winning 14 of the 23 races sailed in the four boat practice series over the last two weeks in Bermuda - just two behind

He explains his thoughts in this video on sailing the AC45S and his thoughts on the team's progress.

SANTI LANGE IN BERMUDA

Great to have friend of the team, and Nacra 17 Sailing Olympic champion, Santiago Lange, with us this week in Bermuda.

"My heart is with Artemis Racing and I wish them all the best for this America's Cup".

Posted by Artemis Racing on Wednesday, February 1, 2017


Hoisting the wing - Artemis Racing - Bermuda © Artemis Racing http://www.artemisracing.com
Hoisting the wing - Artemis Racing - Bermuda © Artemis Racing http://www.artemisracing.com


Saskia Clark, Hannah Mills and Santiago Lange with the 2016 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Award © World Sailing
Saskia Clark, Hannah Mills and Santiago Lange with the 2016 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Award © World Sailing


Santiago Lange and Cecilla Saroli (ARG) celebrate after winning the Gold Medal in the Nacra 17 Medal race. Summer Olympics © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Santiago Lange and Cecilla Saroli (ARG) celebrate after winning the Gold Medal in the Nacra 17 Medal race. Summer Olympics © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

