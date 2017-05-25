Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Brits put on Game Face as racing stalled for a day

by Land Rover BAR and Sail-World today at 9:48 pm
Land Rover BAR Practice Day, America's Cup 2017, May 25, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
The America’s Cup Event Authority (ACEA), and America’s Cup Race Management (ACRM), have announced that the strong winds in Bermuda has meant that day one of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers and the Official Opening Ceremony of the 35th America’s Cup has had to be postponed.

Forecasts indicate that winds may gust over 30 knots during the afternoon and evening, so with the safety of the sailors and spectators as the key priority, ACEA and ACRM have decided to postpone Friday’s events. Saturday 27th May and the days following are all forecast to have significantly improved weather conditions, so the four races scheduled to take place on Friday 26th May will now be added to the race schedules for the subsequent days.

Ahead of the start of the 35th America’s Cup, the Helmsman of all six teams competing came face to face in a pre-event press conference today (Thursday 25th May) in the Press Conference Room at the America’s Cup Village.

Sir Ben Ainslie, Team Principal and Skipper remarked: “We are feeling good about starting the competition. It’s been documented that we’ve struggled with straight line speed in some of the practice races and that is something we are working really hard to rectify. We saw in the last Cup just how quickly the competition can change, we know all of the teams will be developing their race boats throughout the Cup - so are we - and we are pushing incredibly hard to be up there and be super-fast.

'We have the two bonus points going into this initial round, from the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series win, which will hopefully be very useful but we also have a lot of support, especially from our partners and investors and it means a lot for the whole team - that they believe in us. I’m also incredibly proud of everything that has been achieved so far, in such a short time.

“We believe we can win this competition, I wouldn’t be sitting her now and our team wouldn’t be working as hard as they are if we didn’t. We respect our competition massively, at this stage all the teams are competition, this is an incredibly tough event to win but we believe we can do it.'

America's Cup - 12 days of British coverage to be free to air + Video
Georgie Ainslie presents Inside Track which went live a few hours ago from the Land Rover BAR team in Bermuda. BT Sport are making the America's Cup more accessible to watch by broadcasting the first 12 days of live racing from the Qualifiers and the Challenger Play-off semi-finals plus highlights from the Challenger Final and the Match on BT's Freeview channel, BT Sport Showcase HD. In this report Catch Georgie Ainslie presenting Inside Track from Bermuda earlier today.
Posted today at 9:11 pm America's Cup - Extended racing hours to catch up first day's schedule
The strong winds forecast for the first day of racing in the 35th America's Cup have hit the Great Sound in Bermuda, but The strong winds forecast for the first day of racing in the 35th America's Cup have hit the Great Sound in Bermuda, but are less than predicted. But on all three locations monitored by Predictwind.com the wind strength is clearly outside the limits allowed for racing with out the need for the Regatta Director to exercise his discretion to take safety consideration into account.
Posted today at 3:43 pm America's Cup - Late rule change plugs 'Love-tap' redress gap
A late rule change has been implemented in the 35th America's Cup to addressing situations involving damage and redress A late rule change has been implemented in the 35th America's Cup to addressing situations similar to the serious collision on the second day of last Practice Session between Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR, which saw the Kiwi boat taken out of racing for a four day period.
Posted today at 3:40 pm America's Cup - Spithill opens the batting against the Kiwis
There was a change in faces but not in protagonists at the Opening Media Conference for the 35th America's Cup. There was a change in faces but not in protagonists at the Opening Media Conference for the 35th America's Cup. Those who were at the previous America's Cup in San Francisco will not forget the electric-charged tension as Jimmy Spithill sniped at Dean Barker and then watched as the Kiwi media ripped into their team's skipper. The same game resumed in Bermuda. Catch RNZ's Todd Niall's video report.
Posted today at 2:59 am Oracle Team USA's quest for a 'three-peat' begins on Saturday
Oracle Team USA scheduled to open its title defence with race against Groupama Team in LV America’s Cup Qualifiers The two-time defending champion of the America’s Cup, Oracle Team USA, scheduled to open its title defence with a race against Groupama Team France in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers on Friday, will now need to wait a further day.
Posted today at 2:56 am America's Cup - Images from the final Practice Day on the Great Sound
Several of the America's Cup teams had a last work out on the Great Sound, Bermuda today. Several of the America's Cup teams had a last work out on the Great Sound, Bermuda today. Originally Practice Racing was scheduled with all teams being required to participate. However in the fresh conditions close to the limit allowed for racing, participation was made voluntary, and three teams headed out onto the Great Sound.
Posted on 25 May America's Cup - Day 1 postponed due to strong wind forecast
Strong wind forecast forces cancellation of first day of racing in the 35th America's Cup The America’s Cup Event Authority (ACEA), and America’s Cup Race Management (ACRM), have announced that the strong winds in Bermuda have meant that Day 1 of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers and the Official Opening Ceremony of the 35th America’s Cup have had to be postponed.
Posted on 25 May America's Cup - Livestream of Media Conference in Bermuda
The pre-series Media Conference for the 35th America's Cup was held at noon at the America's Cup Village The pre-series Media Conference for the 35th America's Cup was held at noon at the America's Cup Village in the Royal Dockyard. The conference was your typical pre-series conference with everyone avoiding controversy, with the occasional jibe from Oracle Team USA's Jimmy Spithill at the Kiwi media and Emirates Team New Zealand.
Posted on 25 May America's Cup - Oracle Team USA's Grant Simmer on 'Teams'
Grant Simmer (AUS) is probably the most experienced America's Cup sailor and team member in Bermuda Grant Simmer (AUS) is probably the most experienced America's Cup sailor and team member in Bermuda for the 35th America's Cup. His long career started in 1983 when he was navigator aboard Australia II, he won again in a team management role in Alinghi (SUI) and joined Oracle Team USA just after the team nosedived and all but destroyed their first AC72 in October 2012.
Posted on 25 May 35th America’s Cup - Opening day weather forecast
The America’s Cup Village is ready, excitement is building for the eagerly anticipated start of the 35th America’s Cup. The America’s Cup Village is ready, the teams are prepared and excitement is building for the eagerly anticipated start of the 35th America’s Cup. The weather has been excellent this week, and is forecast to remain good on Saturday (27th May) and next week, however the current forecast for Friday 26th May is showing wind levels gusting above 30 knots in the afternoon.
Posted on 25 May
