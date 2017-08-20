Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Isotak Ocean

Always something in a name

by John Curnow, Editor, Sail-World AUS today at 10:35 pm
Peter Morton’s Carkeek Mk3 Girls on Film - Day 2 - RORC IRC National Championship 2017 © Shaun Roster
Many may have wondered just how the whole Fast40+ was going to pan out. On announcement, there was a flurry of models, and then just like British sports cars of old, the little badges with MkII and even Ml III started to appear. That might not be too far off the mark either, for the original action was all centred around the Solent. Now it was not brilliant for resale of the earlier ones, never is. Out of it all, the class took off, proving that you could do 20s in a 40-something, and still have a hoot, without the need for the dollars and extra bods to go play in the village of the TeePees.

Niklas & Catherine Zennström and some of the Rán (JV 72) crew proudly hold the RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy for winning IRC overall and IRC Zero in the 2012 RORC Caribbean 600. - RORC Caribbean 600 2012 © Tim Wright / Photoaction.com http://www.photoaction.com
Niklas & Catherine Zennström and some of the Rán (JV 72) crew proudly hold the RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy for winning IRC overall and IRC Zero in the 2012 RORC Caribbean 600. - RORC Caribbean 600 2012 © Tim Wright / Photoaction.com http://www.photoaction.com



Awesome. The plan worked. So when a founder, and the current President of the TP52 class orders himself a new Carkeek 40 (a MkIII), you can see that this Grand Prix class is alive and kicking. That he is also a much-respected owner/driver, then Corinthian gets bandied around smartly. So it is Niklas and Catherine Zennström, the owners of Rán Racing, that have made the leap in, immediately after the recent HYS One Ton Cup in Cowes. The footage and images of the class and also the event were pretty good, and it augurs well for the class’ expansion into other markets, as well.

A crew of 11, with a cap on pros at five, a limit on the number of rags, and probably even more importantly, mods, and you can see that a non-arms race with competitive sailing could work here and also in the US. There is a little bit of back ground footage here, here and also here. At least one boat here in AUS is going to show us what it all might be like with a fleet of them charging around, when it returns to racing shortly.

The FAST40+ Fleet raced in the Eastern and Central Solent on the second day of Lendy Cowes Week. © Shaun Roster
The FAST40+ Fleet raced in the Eastern and Central Solent on the second day of Lendy Cowes Week. © Shaun Roster



Rock dwellers might not have seen that the new AC Protocol came out for the 2021 bash that will be AC36. There were not any majors included, given the issue with the caulking leading into it, save for what was probably deemed an even more stringent country of origin clause for the sailors than was anticipated. It is not as strong for the technology side, which is interesting, but showing that Sardinia is the fallback position, probably at least reveals the obvious about where the money trail ends…

Hopefully it does occur across the ditch, and we field a team. If Artemis also does not continue, then we will have enough for two teams, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet. One fully funded and able to go about its business is a good start. We’ll take it!

Steve Benjamin, Michael Menninger, Ian Liberty, and Dave Hughes – 2017 Etchells World Champions © Leslie Richter
Steve Benjamin, Michael Menninger, Ian Liberty, and Dave Hughes – 2017 Etchells World Champions © Leslie Richter



Well then, it has to be that time, and just as Tim Shaw said, “But wait! There’s more.” Now you will have to go to the website for other news, for it has been yet another bumper week. Check out the links below as a sample of the articles, which include Etchells, Five-Ohs, VOR, the Clipper, N32, RC44, Mini Transat, RORC Transat, St Helena Cup, Flying Fifteens, Laser Masters, Youth Match Racing, Multihulls, Jon Sanders, Lisa Blair, and much, much more.

Also, well done to all the associations and events for all the news you have been supplying. Keep it up. Readers await you! Please ensure you have your club or class do the same via the submit function, just up in the top right of the Sail-World home page. In the meantime, go for a wander to review the proverbial plethora of material for you to explore on the site, from all over the globe. Also, do keep a weather eye on Sail-World. We are here to bring you the whole story…

RS Sailing 660x82 AUSBandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Mini-Transat La Boulangère – Rainy yet propitious start
There was relief all round that they were finally getting going with their race, a moment they’ve been working towards The atmosphere is tinged with a mixture of warmth and seriousness on the pontoons and the oppressive grey skies mirror the weight that is on some of their shoulders. On the pontoons, the competitors’ exchanges with their nearest and dearest are muffled.
Posted today at 6:15 pm New faces win races at the RC44 Cascais Cup
Day three of the RC44 Cascais Cup saw three more teams come to the fore for the first time. Day three of the RC44 Cascais Cup saw three more teams come to the fore for the first time. Conditions were difficult for the race committee, who ran the first race on the 'offshore course' in wind heading for the high 20s, and then had to move the race track into the Tagus estuary. Here the sea state was calmer, but an unusual offshore northerly was causing significant shifts
Posted today at 7:32 am St. Helena Cup - Day 1 action-shots by Mitchell Pearson
A selection of images from day one of the St. Helena Cup, hosted by Wynnum Manly Yacht Club on Moreton Bay. A selection of images from day one of the St. Helena Cup, hosted by Wynnum Manly Yacht Club on Moreton Bay.
Posted on 30 Sep Mini-Transat La Boulangère – A sense of ambivalence among Mini sailors
Overnight, family friends, day-old acquaintances, partners and former Mini racers out to celebrate the 40th anniversary The atmosphere had become more relaxed as the week went on, after the initial, rather alarmist weather forecasts from earlier on in the week, improved considerably. For the solo sailors, it’s been all about putting the finishing touches to a series of odd jobs, amidst like-minded people, with teams restricted to a few old faithfuls, out to give a last helping hand with the preparations.
Posted on 30 Sep Régates Royales - Trophée Panerai – Sweet Cannes
The 39th edition was marked by a sweet sea-breeze, a light south-easterly building in the early afternoon and later The 15 Metre Mariska got gold in the Big Boat series with a clear score of five wins out of five races, while the One Tonner Ganbare succeeded in snatching the title to Italy’s Il Moro di Venezia by just one point.
Posted on 30 Sep Volvo Ocean Race holds landmark sustainability workshop
Led by 11th Hour Racing, the session featured keynote speakers from around the globe to give the sailors new perspective The event, held in the Boatyard facility in Lisbon, saw over 100 sailors, shore crew, stakeholders and industry leaders come together to learn more about plastic pollution, hear more about the sustainability plans for the next edition
Posted on 30 Sep CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships – Final day
Race seven of championship was the first to bring out the general recall flag, but the fleet got away at second attempt PRO Peter Saxton set a 2km first leg in a fluc-tuating 10 - 13 knot breeze from 210 degrees. The majority of the fleet worked the mid right to right hand side of the course closer to the shore.
Posted on 30 Sep Funding boost for Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival
The Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival received a welcome injection of cash this week when it was announced The Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival received a welcome injection of cash this week when it was announced the event would receive $200,000 in Federal Government 'matched' funding. The announcement was made on Tuesday by Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen and Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox at Abell Point Marina, which will host the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race in January 2018.
Posted on 30 Sep CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships – Day 3
With six races completed the championship will be decided on final day with the top three boats separated by two points. Two outstanding performances stood out today, in some slightly fresher and gusty winds. Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado from Hayling Island SC, scored an impressive 1,2,3 to finish the day tied for the overall lead with Charles Apthorp and Alan Green also representing HISC.
Posted on 30 Sep New Moon cleans up at Régates Royales Cannes to win French Open
New Moon, BAH 21 clinched the 5.5 Metre title at the Régates Royales Cannes Trophée Panerai New Moon, BAH 21 (Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger and Peter Vlasov) clinched the 5.5 Metre title at the Régates Royales Cannes Trophée Panerai as well as winning the 2017 French Open with another clinical performance on the final day.
Posted on 30 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy