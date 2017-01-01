Alonso Collantes of Peru wins the 2017 Sunfish North Americans

by Sunfish Class today at 6:26 amAt the start of the award ceremony Paul-Jon Patin was also presented with a special award for his years of service as the ISCA President (2010-2016). Because the Sayville Yacht Club is PJ’s home club, and his parents were there to see this presentation, we thought it was more appropriate to present the award here rather than wait until the Sunfish Worlds in Brant Beach, NJ. PJ’s terms as ISCA President met a high level of challenging situations that he handed with diplomacy, dignity, knowledge and hard work. There isn’t an award or thank you big enough to show our appreciation for all that he’s done for the Sunfish Class and continues to do such as hosting sailing clinics prior to events and coaching the Sunfish Youth. Many, many kudos to Paul-Jon Patin … a true champion both on and off the water.The final day’s winds calmed down somewhat, 13-18, but the waves and chops still created havoc. Mastering them along with the steady wind shifts was the key to staying upright and sailing faster than the next boat. Doug Kaukeinen, Rochester Canoe Club, fought hard to keep his third place standing against fourth place finisher Rich Chapman, USSCA President from the Lake Bluff Yacht Club. Eugene Schmitt of the Bay Waveland Yacht Club was the fifth place finisher who recently won the Sunfish Midwinter Championship in Port Charlotte, FL.The top Female award went to Gail Murphy-Heausler, Davis Island Yacht Club in Tampa, FL, with a 25th overall finish; Gail is our 2016 Women’s Sunfish North American champion. The Top Youth award went to 2016 Sunfish Youth World Champion Angello Giuria of Peru who also finished ninth overall. The coveted Sportsmanship Award went to Gustavio Alayon Rosario of Puerto Rico who voluntarily withdrew from his best race when he learned that hitting the committee boat prior to the start required a penalty turn which he didn’t do.





Regatta Chair, Ted Cremer, and his committee of helpers did an outstanding job of running a North American Championship that will be remembered by all. The food, the people, the facilities and the challenging winds have earned a top place in our memory books. And a very special thank you goes to Steve Kelly and his Race Committee that included several safety boats watching for overturned boats, etc. Well-run races in these difficult wind conditions was a challenge they mastered for the benefit of all sailors out there. Large kudos to Ted, Steve and their Committee members! And a special thank you to the Sayville Yacht Club for making us feel so welcome.









Next year’s Sunfish North Americans will be held at the Lake Bluff Yacht Club near Chicago. Look for the dates on the website calendar, wipe off the winter snows and/or cobwebs and join us!



Full Results:





Unassigned (69 entries) Scoring: OneDesign





Position Sail Club Name Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 Race 7 Race 8 Race 9 Race 10 Points 1 188 Federacion Preuana De Vela Collantes, Alonso 2 1 1 2 [5] 1 1 1 1 3 13.0 2 1717 Sayville Yacht Club Patin, Paul Jon 1 2 [5] 1 4 4 4 3 3 5 27.0 3 11 Rochester Canoe Club Kaukeinen, Doug 3 7 4 6 1 2 2 4 4 [8] 33.0 4 59541 Lake Bluff Yacht Club Chapman, Richard 4 4 2 3 3 5 5 [7] 5 4 35.0 5 76443 Bay Waveland Yacht Club Schmitt, Eugene [16] 16 6 4 7 3 6 2 2 1 47.0 6 78545 Saratoga Lake Sailing Club Hesse, Dan 5 17/20% 3 5 2 6 3 [70/

DSQ] 6 2 49.0 7 171 Carolina Yacht Club Willard, Martin 6 5 11 7 11 7 7 9 [70/

DSQ] 6 69.0 8 3276 Wet Pants Sailing Association Montes, Lee 13 11 9 10 [18] 11 13 11 11 14 103.0 9 4616 Per As, Angello Giuria Far [19] 18 19 13 13 14 10 6 7 15 115.0 10 55461 Moriches Mockridge, Kenny 7 15 13 [19] 8 12 15 13 16 19 118.0 11 111 Club Nautico De San Juan Torres, Jaime 8 10 12 18 17 10 [21] 12 19 12 118.0 12 4350 Sanjl Bertocci, Simon Cunningham [26] 24 10 25 10 16 14 5 8 9 121.0 13 77173 Southold Yacht Club Condon, John 11 6 20 8 21 8 12 28 [31] 11 125.0 14 60673 Rochester Canoe Club Weider, Mark 14 9 17 [70/OCS] 12 15 25 20 10 17 139.0 15 4321 Wet Pants Sailing Asssociatoin Mcginnis, Brian 9 22/20% 7 14 9 22 17 [30] 21 24 145.0 16 49615 Brant Beach YC Williams, Chris 15 12 23 21 14 [43] 22 14 15 25 161.0 17 60 Carolina Yacht Club Allen, Tommy 20 [27] 15 15 25 20 11 16 27 13 162.0 18 3375 Sayville YC Cremer, Ted [25] 19 25 17 19 17 24 22 20 20 183.0 19 40725 Sail Newport Fonseca, John 27 21 18 22 15 24 9 24 [47] 27 187.0 20 2929 Ponce Yacht And Fishing Club Rosario, Gustavo Alayon 10 17 [70/DNC] 16 22 25 19 70/

DSQ 9 7 195.0 21 61299 Barrington Frostbite Brangiforte, Bill [70/DNF] 33 70/DNF 11 16 23 16 10 12 16 207.0 22 8 Centro Naval Del Per Correa, Fernando [70/DNF] 70/DNS 14 9 6 9 8 70/

DNC 13 10 209.0 23 90006 Sebago Hansen, Rune 17 22 21 12 [70/

DSQ] 13 20 70/

DNS 17 18 210.0 24 76356 Pymatuning Sailing Club Mchenry, Ron 21 14 22 29 26 27 27 29 26 [46] 221.0 25 3868 Davis Island Yacht Club Heausler, Gail Murphy 24 23 16 35 29 26 28 15 [43] 26 222.0 26 79086 MOBYC Eberle, Rob 26/20% 27/20% 8 28 [70/

OCS] 19 33 26 24 34 225.0 27 4307 SBSC Koehler, Jim 18 39 24 24 24 30 23 [70/

DSQ] 22 21 225.0 28 59864 Marsh Creek Sail Club Houston, Chris 22 20 [70/RET] 31 34 38 32 19 23 35 254.0 29 78682 Wet Pants Sailing Association Doty, Brett 36 31 29 36 28 28 29 21 18 [70/

DNF] 256.0 30 232 Federacion Peruana De Vela Canziani, Santiago 32 28 28 33 [40] 34 31 25 25 28 264.0 31 75016 Uconn Sailing Giuliano, Peter 23 35 31 27 27 35 36 36 [37] 29 279.0 32 80876 Roger Williams University Callahan, Amanda [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 26 23 21 26 8 14 23 281.0 33 1818 Point O Woods Yacht Club Patin, Nicholas [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 20 20 18 18 23 28 22 289.0 34 77731 Canandaigua Yacht Club Gindling, Jim 35 32 32 30 31 [70/

DNS] 34 31 35 37 297.0 35 71 SBSC Koehler, Marguerite 31 36 33 [44] 37 41 40 18 34 41 311.0 36 77721 South Bay Sailing Center Bachner, Robert 42/20% 40/20% 30 32 [70/

OCS] 31 42 32 32 30 311.0 37 4353 Wet Pants Sailing Association Sesack, William 30 38 26 40 32 37 38 41 [45] 40 322.0 38 86155 Sbwa Ranker, Jim 34 34 [70/DNF] 37 36 32 30 51 38 36 328.0 39 88436 Rehoboth Bay Sailing Association Jaywork, Nancy Hastings 37 [70/DNS] 70/DNC 34 30 29 35 34 30 31 330.0 40 9 SBSC Koehler, Katie 41 29 34 42 38 39 41 40 46 [47] 350.0 41 78518 Topsfield Yacht Club Dierze, Paul [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNF 38 43 33 39 35 36 33 397.0 42 3914 Highland Lakes Wisniewski, Robert 42 40 36 50 41 42 44 [56] 56 51 402.0 43 81334 Wys Sisk, Griffin 29 25 27 46 [70/

DNC] 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 45 50 42 404.0 44 8591 Sayville Bellport Bay Furman, Joel 33 30 [70/DNF] 23 70/

DNF 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 37 40 38 411.0 45 4355

Stockwell, Lyndsay 38 37 35 [70/DNC] 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 52 39 32 443.0 46 4348 Uconn Nardi, Shannon [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 45 42 40 43 54 55 48 467.0 47 43433

Genovese, Elizabeth [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 41 35 70/

DNS 70/

DNC 38 44 45 483.0 48 79650 Rochester Canoe Club Wettlaufer, Denis T 44 41 37 [70/DNC] 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 55 57 50 494.0 49 89034 Northern Lake George Rottier, Michael [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 39 33 36 37 70/

DNS 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 495.0 50 88 Breakwater Yacht Club Butler, Joan 43 [70/DNS] 70/DNC 52 44 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 53 53 49 504.0 51 4347 Bantam Lake Yacht Club Chlus, Marta [70/DNF] 42 70/RET 51 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 42 49 43 507.0 52 4060 Harkers Island Sailing Club Dean, Sonya [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 47 39 45 70/

DNS 49 51 70/

DNS 511.0 53 81134 Rochester Canoe Club Fields, John 39 [70/DNS] 70/DNC 70/DNF 70/

DNF 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 47 42 39 517.0 54 81264 Canandaigua Yacht Club Toth, S Chip [70/DNS] 70/DNS 70/DNC 48 70/

DNS 44 70/

DNC 46 52 70/

DNC 540.0 55 75417 St Marys Boat Club Katterheinrich, Tom L [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 44 33 44 541.0 56 25775 Canadaigua Yacht Club Toth, Lanse 40 [70/DNS] 70/DNC 49 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 50 54 70/

DNC 543.0 57 77715 Old Cove Yacht Club Patin, Anne C [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 43 70/

DNS 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 33 48 70/

DNS 544.0 58 79161 Bolton Lake Sailing Club Nielsen, David [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 39 29 70/

DNS 558.0 59 5785 Newport YC Parks, Lee [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 43 41 70/

DNC 574.0 60 4400 Hunterdon Sailing Club Brown, Doug [70/DNC] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 17 70/

DNS 70/

DNC 577.0 61 58984 Barrington Frostbite Assn Woodman, Eric D [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 27 70/

DNS 70/

DNC 587.0 62 4305 Lewes Yacht Club Miller, Constance M [70/DNC] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 48 70/

DNF 70/

DNC 608.0 63 27777 Bolton Lake SC Odegaard, Paul [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 57 70/

DNF 70/

DNC 617.0 64 (Tie) 78764 Hunterdon Sailing Club Reyes, Nick [70/DNS] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 630.0 64 (Tie) 1025 Austin Yacht Club Palmer, Vicki [70/DNC] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNS 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 630.0 64 (Tie) 9102 Chetolah Yacht Club Buttner, Bob Rapid [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 630.0 64 (Tie) 19742 Lewes Yacht Club Schmidt, Betsy [70/DNS] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNF 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 630.0 64 (Tie) 80666 Wetpants Mannino, Vito [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 630.0 64 (Tie) 77897 Hunterdon Sailing Club Mallows, Susan [70/DNS] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 70/

DNC 630.0

