Alonso Collantes of Peru wins the 2017 Sunfish North Americans
No one could take the #1 spot from current Sunfish World Champion Alonso Collantes of Peru who led all three days. Paul-Jon Patin, the second place finisher and Top Master (40-49 yrs of age), said, “I didn’t beat myself; Alonso beat all of us” recognizing Alonso as a true champion.
Sayville YC Commodore Paul MacMenamin (L), 2017 Sunfish NAs Champion Alonso Collantes, and Sayville YC Board Member Ted Cremer. International Sunfish Class Association
At the start of the award ceremony Paul-Jon Patin was also presented with a special award for his years of service as the ISCA President (2010-2016). Because the Sayville Yacht Club is PJ’s home club, and his parents were there to see this presentation, we thought it was more appropriate to present the award here rather than wait until the Sunfish Worlds in Brant Beach, NJ. PJ’s terms as ISCA President met a high level of challenging situations that he handed with diplomacy, dignity, knowledge and hard work. There isn’t an award or thank you big enough to show our appreciation for all that he’s done for the Sunfish Class and continues to do such as hosting sailing clinics prior to events and coaching the Sunfish Youth. Many, many kudos to Paul-Jon Patin … a true champion both on and off the water.
The final day’s winds calmed down somewhat, 13-18, but the waves and chops still created havoc. Mastering them along with the steady wind shifts was the key to staying upright and sailing faster than the next boat. Doug Kaukeinen, Rochester Canoe Club, fought hard to keep his third place standing against fourth place finisher Rich Chapman, USSCA President from the Lake Bluff Yacht Club. Eugene Schmitt of the Bay Waveland Yacht Club was the fifth place finisher who recently won the Sunfish Midwinter Championship in Port Charlotte, FL.
The top Female award went to Gail Murphy-Heausler, Davis Island Yacht Club in Tampa, FL, with a 25th overall finish; Gail is our 2016 Women’s Sunfish North American champion. The Top Youth award went to 2016 Sunfish Youth World Champion Angello Giuria of Peru who also finished ninth overall. The coveted Sportsmanship Award went to Gustavio Alayon Rosario of Puerto Rico who voluntarily withdrew from his best race when he learned that hitting the committee boat prior to the start required a penalty turn which he didn’t do.
Regatta Chair, Ted Cremer, and his committee of helpers did an outstanding job of running a North American Championship that will be remembered by all. The food, the people, the facilities and the challenging winds have earned a top place in our memory books. And a very special thank you goes to Steve Kelly and his Race Committee that included several safety boats watching for overturned boats, etc. Well-run races in these difficult wind conditions was a challenge they mastered for the benefit of all sailors out there. Large kudos to Ted, Steve and their Committee members! And a special thank you to the Sayville Yacht Club for making us feel so welcome.
Next year’s Sunfish North Americans will be held at the Lake Bluff Yacht Club near Chicago. Look for the dates on the website calendar, wipe off the winter snows and/or cobwebs and join us!
Full Results:
Unassigned (69 entries) Scoring: OneDesign
|Position
|Sail
|Club
|Name
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Race 3
|Race 4
|Race 5
|Race 6
|Race 7
|Race 8
|Race 9
|Race 10
|Points
| 1
|188
|Federacion Preuana De Vela
| Collantes, Alonso
| 2
| 1
| 1
| 2
| [5]
| 1
| 1
| 1
| 1
| 3
| 13.0
| 2
|1717
|Sayville Yacht Club
| Patin, Paul Jon
| 1
| 2
| [5]
| 1
| 4
| 4
| 4
| 3
| 3
| 5
| 27.0
| 3
|11
|Rochester Canoe Club
| Kaukeinen, Doug
| 3
| 7
| 4
| 6
| 1
| 2
| 2
| 4
| 4
| [8]
| 33.0
| 4
|59541
|Lake Bluff Yacht Club
| Chapman, Richard
| 4
| 4
| 2
| 3
| 3
| 5
| 5
| [7]
| 5
| 4
| 35.0
| 5
|76443
|Bay Waveland Yacht Club
| Schmitt, Eugene
| [16]
| 16
| 6
| 4
| 7
| 3
| 6
| 2
| 2
| 1
| 47.0
| 6
|78545
|Saratoga Lake Sailing Club
| Hesse, Dan
| 5
| 17/20%
| 3
| 5
| 2
| 6
| 3
| [70/
DSQ]
| 6
| 2
| 49.0
| 7
|171
|Carolina Yacht Club
| Willard, Martin
| 6
| 5
| 11
| 7
| 11
| 7
| 7
| 9
| [70/
DSQ]
| 6
| 69.0
| 8
|3276
|Wet Pants Sailing Association
| Montes, Lee
| 13
| 11
| 9
| 10
| [18]
| 11
| 13
| 11
| 11
| 14
| 103.0
| 9
|4616
|Per
| As, Angello Giuria Far
| [19]
| 18
| 19
| 13
| 13
| 14
| 10
| 6
| 7
| 15
| 115.0
| 10
|55461
|Moriches
| Mockridge, Kenny
| 7
| 15
| 13
| [19]
| 8
| 12
| 15
| 13
| 16
| 19
| 118.0
| 11
|111
|Club Nautico De San Juan
| Torres, Jaime
| 8
| 10
| 12
| 18
| 17
| 10
| [21]
| 12
| 19
| 12
| 118.0
| 12
|4350
|Sanjl
| Bertocci, Simon Cunningham
| [26]
| 24
| 10
| 25
| 10
| 16
| 14
| 5
| 8
| 9
| 121.0
| 13
|77173
|Southold Yacht Club
| Condon, John
| 11
| 6
| 20
| 8
| 21
| 8
| 12
| 28
| [31]
| 11
| 125.0
| 14
|60673
|Rochester Canoe Club
| Weider, Mark
| 14
| 9
| 17
| [70/OCS]
| 12
| 15
| 25
| 20
| 10
| 17
| 139.0
| 15
|4321
|Wet Pants Sailing Asssociatoin
| Mcginnis, Brian
| 9
| 22/20%
| 7
| 14
| 9
| 22
| 17
| [30]
| 21
| 24
| 145.0
| 16
|49615
|Brant Beach YC
| Williams, Chris
| 15
| 12
| 23
| 21
| 14
| [43]
| 22
| 14
| 15
| 25
| 161.0
| 17
|60
|Carolina Yacht Club
| Allen, Tommy
| 20
| [27]
| 15
| 15
| 25
| 20
| 11
| 16
| 27
| 13
| 162.0
| 18
|3375
|Sayville YC
| Cremer, Ted
| [25]
| 19
| 25
| 17
| 19
| 17
| 24
| 22
| 20
| 20
| 183.0
| 19
|40725
|Sail Newport
| Fonseca, John
| 27
| 21
| 18
| 22
| 15
| 24
| 9
| 24
| [47]
| 27
| 187.0
| 20
|2929
|Ponce Yacht And Fishing Club
| Rosario, Gustavo Alayon
| 10
| 17
| [70/DNC]
| 16
| 22
| 25
| 19
| 70/
DSQ
| 9
| 7
| 195.0
| 21
|61299
|Barrington Frostbite
| Brangiforte, Bill
| [70/DNF]
| 33
| 70/DNF
| 11
| 16
| 23
| 16
| 10
| 12
| 16
| 207.0
| 22
|8
|Centro Naval Del Per
| Correa, Fernando
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 14
| 9
| 6
| 9
| 8
| 70/
DNC
| 13
| 10
| 209.0
| 23
|90006
|Sebago
| Hansen, Rune
| 17
| 22
| 21
| 12
| [70/
DSQ]
| 13
| 20
| 70/
DNS
| 17
| 18
| 210.0
| 24
|76356
|Pymatuning Sailing Club
| Mchenry, Ron
| 21
| 14
| 22
| 29
| 26
| 27
| 27
| 29
| 26
| [46]
| 221.0
| 25
|3868
|Davis Island Yacht Club
| Heausler, Gail Murphy
| 24
| 23
| 16
| 35
| 29
| 26
| 28
| 15
| [43]
| 26
| 222.0
| 26
|79086
|MOBYC
| Eberle, Rob
| 26/20%
| 27/20%
| 8
| 28
| [70/
OCS]
| 19
| 33
| 26
| 24
| 34
| 225.0
| 27
|4307
|SBSC
| Koehler, Jim
| 18
| 39
| 24
| 24
| 24
| 30
| 23
| [70/
DSQ]
| 22
| 21
| 225.0
| 28
|59864
|Marsh Creek Sail Club
| Houston, Chris
| 22
| 20
| [70/RET]
| 31
| 34
| 38
| 32
| 19
| 23
| 35
| 254.0
| 29
|78682
|Wet Pants Sailing Association
| Doty, Brett
| 36
| 31
| 29
| 36
| 28
| 28
| 29
| 21
| 18
| [70/
DNF]
| 256.0
| 30
|232
|Federacion Peruana De Vela
| Canziani, Santiago
| 32
| 28
| 28
| 33
| [40]
| 34
| 31
| 25
| 25
| 28
| 264.0
| 31
|75016
|Uconn Sailing
| Giuliano, Peter
| 23
| 35
| 31
| 27
| 27
| 35
| 36
| 36
| [37]
| 29
| 279.0
| 32
|80876
|Roger Williams University
| Callahan, Amanda
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 26
| 23
| 21
| 26
| 8
| 14
| 23
| 281.0
| 33
|1818
|Point O Woods Yacht Club
| Patin, Nicholas
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 20
| 20
| 18
| 18
| 23
| 28
| 22
| 289.0
| 34
|77731
|Canandaigua Yacht Club
| Gindling, Jim
| 35
| 32
| 32
| 30
| 31
| [70/
DNS]
| 34
| 31
| 35
| 37
| 297.0
| 35
|71
|SBSC
| Koehler, Marguerite
| 31
| 36
| 33
| [44]
| 37
| 41
| 40
| 18
| 34
| 41
| 311.0
| 36
|77721
|South Bay Sailing Center
| Bachner, Robert
| 42/20%
| 40/20%
| 30
| 32
| [70/
OCS]
| 31
| 42
| 32
| 32
| 30
| 311.0
| 37
|4353
|Wet Pants Sailing Association
| Sesack, William
| 30
| 38
| 26
| 40
| 32
| 37
| 38
| 41
| [45]
| 40
| 322.0
| 38
|86155
|Sbwa
| Ranker, Jim
| 34
| 34
| [70/DNF]
| 37
| 36
| 32
| 30
| 51
| 38
| 36
| 328.0
| 39
|88436
|Rehoboth Bay Sailing Association
| Jaywork, Nancy Hastings
| 37
| [70/DNS]
| 70/DNC
| 34
| 30
| 29
| 35
| 34
| 30
| 31
| 330.0
| 40
|9
|SBSC
| Koehler, Katie
| 41
| 29
| 34
| 42
| 38
| 39
| 41
| 40
| 46
| [47]
| 350.0
| 41
|78518
|Topsfield Yacht Club
| Dierze, Paul
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNF
| 38
| 43
| 33
| 39
| 35
| 36
| 33
| 397.0
| 42
|3914
|Highland Lakes
| Wisniewski, Robert
| 42
| 40
| 36
| 50
| 41
| 42
| 44
| [56]
| 56
| 51
| 402.0
| 43
|81334
|Wys
| Sisk, Griffin
| 29
| 25
| 27
| 46
| [70/
DNC]
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 45
| 50
| 42
| 404.0
| 44
|8591
|Sayville Bellport Bay
| Furman, Joel
| 33
| 30
| [70/DNF]
| 23
| 70/
DNF
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 37
| 40
| 38
| 411.0
| 45
|4355
|
| Stockwell, Lyndsay
| 38
| 37
| 35
| [70/DNC]
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 52
| 39
| 32
| 443.0
| 46
|4348
|Uconn
| Nardi, Shannon
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 45
| 42
| 40
| 43
| 54
| 55
| 48
| 467.0
| 47
|43433
|
| Genovese, Elizabeth
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 41
| 35
| 70/
DNS
| 70/
DNC
| 38
| 44
| 45
| 483.0
| 48
|79650
|Rochester Canoe Club
| Wettlaufer, Denis T
| 44
| 41
| 37
| [70/DNC]
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 55
| 57
| 50
| 494.0
| 49
|89034
|Northern Lake George
| Rottier, Michael
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 39
| 33
| 36
| 37
| 70/
DNS
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 495.0
| 50
|88
|Breakwater Yacht Club
| Butler, Joan
| 43
| [70/DNS]
| 70/DNC
| 52
| 44
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 53
| 53
| 49
| 504.0
| 51
|4347
|Bantam Lake Yacht Club
| Chlus, Marta
| [70/DNF]
| 42
| 70/RET
| 51
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 42
| 49
| 43
| 507.0
| 52
|4060
|Harkers Island Sailing Club
| Dean, Sonya
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 47
| 39
| 45
| 70/
DNS
| 49
| 51
| 70/
DNS
| 511.0
| 53
|81134
|Rochester Canoe Club
| Fields, John
| 39
| [70/DNS]
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNF
| 70/
DNF
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 47
| 42
| 39
| 517.0
| 54
|81264
|Canandaigua Yacht Club
| Toth, S Chip
| [70/DNS]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 48
| 70/
DNS
| 44
| 70/
DNC
| 46
| 52
| 70/
DNC
| 540.0
| 55
|75417
|St Marys Boat Club
| Katterheinrich, Tom L
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 44
| 33
| 44
| 541.0
| 56
|25775
|Canadaigua Yacht Club
| Toth, Lanse
| 40
| [70/DNS]
| 70/DNC
| 49
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 50
| 54
| 70/
DNC
| 543.0
| 57
|77715
|Old Cove Yacht Club
| Patin, Anne C
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 43
| 70/
DNS
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 33
| 48
| 70/
DNS
| 544.0
| 58
|79161
|Bolton Lake Sailing Club
| Nielsen, David
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 39
| 29
| 70/
DNS
| 558.0
| 59
|5785
|Newport YC
| Parks, Lee
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 43
| 41
| 70/
DNC
| 574.0
| 60
|4400
|Hunterdon Sailing Club
| Brown, Doug
| [70/DNC]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 17
| 70/
DNS
| 70/
DNC
| 577.0
| 61
|58984
|Barrington Frostbite Assn
| Woodman, Eric D
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 27
| 70/
DNS
| 70/
DNC
| 587.0
| 62
|4305
|Lewes Yacht Club
| Miller, Constance M
| [70/DNC]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 48
| 70/
DNF
| 70/
DNC
| 608.0
| 63
|27777
|Bolton Lake SC
| Odegaard, Paul
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 57
| 70/
DNF
| 70/
DNC
| 617.0
| 64 (Tie)
|78764
|Hunterdon Sailing Club
| Reyes, Nick
| [70/DNS]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 630.0
| 64 (Tie)
|1025
|Austin Yacht Club
| Palmer, Vicki
| [70/DNC]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNS
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 630.0
| 64 (Tie)
|9102
|Chetolah Yacht Club
| Buttner, Bob Rapid
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 630.0
| 64 (Tie)
|19742
|Lewes Yacht Club
| Schmidt, Betsy
| [70/DNS]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNF
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 630.0
| 64 (Tie)
|80666
|Wetpants
| Mannino, Vito
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 630.0
| 64 (Tie)
|77897
|Hunterdon Sailing Club
| Mallows, Susan
| [70/DNS]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 70/
DNC
| 630.0
