Please select your home edition
Edition
Festival of Sails 2018 728x90

Alonso Collantes of Peru is a back-to-back World Champ

by Vicki Palmer today at 6:11 am
Alonso Collantes - 2017 Sunfish World Championship International Sunfish Class Association
In a World Championship sailed in a Sunfish with 54 competitors from 10 different countries ranging in ages from 14 to 60+, 21 year old Alonso Collantes of Peru proved once again he's a #1 champion. If we could bottle his sailing skills and general 'what an awesome young man,' we'd make a fortune selling it and also have a world full of some very special people. Congratulations, Alonso!

Two races were sailed the last day of the ISCA Worlds at the Brant Beach Yacht Club in NJ. Starting out with everyone snuggled in their warmest clothes in chilly 12-15 mph winds, the day did warm up. But the winds died down enough for the Race Committee to end up shortening the last race to make certain that at least two races were completed on this last day.

Preliminary race results show that Eugene Schmitt of the USA sailed smart and fast in some pretty fluky air in today's races to capture the second place finish, a well-earned top spot for this New Orleans sailor. Edgar Diminich of Ecuador was the third place finisher who kept paces with the top of the fleet every race. Clemente Sequel of Chile still managed to place fourth despite two unfortunate over-earlies when the U-flag was flying. But his never-give-up spirit prevailed! And David Hernandez of Guatemala grabbed the fifth place spot with his consistent finishes and good sailing.

The end of this year's ISCA World Championship leaves everyone with mixed emotions. Speaking for many, we are sad to leave this beautiful place and its welcoming and friendly people. These same welcoming people, on the other hand, will be happy to get back to their daily routines! Chairwoman Dori Jo Gugliemini knew just who to have helping her behind the scenes - such as keeping the troops fed and the races run. An insurmountable task but which was done so well! Think about it ... Aug. 23 (Youth Worlds were started) thru Sept. 1 -- preparing breakfast, lunches and dinners; providing race committee and support boat help for every race day, making sure there's plenty of water for everyone, praying for perfect winds and sunshine ... a World competition of this size couldn't happen without the help and support of so many people who gave up their personal lives to be here every day. So Thank You, Thank You, Thank You!!!

And a special thanks to PRO Paul Coward and his A-Team (committee boat, pin boat, windward mark boat, set-the-gate boats, finish boat, safety boats, etc.). The professionalism from everyone was so well-tuned. And the entertainment value was priceless! All of you ... you are The Best!

Not to be forgotten are all the homeowners who opened up their homes to give the competitors free housing during their stay here at Brant Beach. You are so appreciated!

But, alas, we must leave this beautiful place with the hopes we can come back again someday.
RS Sailing 660x82 AUSSail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

49er and FX World Championship - Go big or go home
The Portuguese tradewinds were in full howl this morning over Matosinhos Portugal as Day 5 dawned on 2017 49er/FX Worlds The Portuguese tradewinds were in full howl this morning over Matosinhos, Portugal as Day 5 dawned on the 2017 49er/FX World Championships. With the top 20 qualifiers advancing to the gold fleet semifinal round and the remainder battling for silver, only the teams who could keep their boats upright would avoid falling in the results.
Posted today at 5:46 am Huge host of talent to challenge for Opel Finn Gold Cup in Balaton
The month of Finn sailing on the lake moves into the final event with 124 sailors from 32 countries pre-registered The entry list includes the great and the good, the old and the young, the new and the experienced. Balaton has also attracted sailors from across the age ranges with the Masters, Grand Masters and Grand Grand Masters, and even former Legend, champions in attendance.
Posted on 1 Sep Feeling impact of tornado's strong winds on Day 5 of 470 Junior Worlds
Typhoon #15 changed direction, influencing the weather conditions at Enoshima and serving up another thrilling two races Cloud and a north-easterly 18-25 knot breeze, with choppy waves put teams through their paces as they faced off in the final two races to decide the top ten teams advancing to the 470 Men and 470 Women Medal Races tomorrow. See video of 470's racing ahead of the advancing storm.
Posted on 1 Sep World Sailing Presidential update – August 2017
A World Sailing working group has been working on the development of a World Sailing Event Strategy document In just a few days' time, the World Sailing Board will convene in Madrid, Spain. The meeting comes at a timely point, with many important items on the agenda.
Posted on 1 Sep 49er and FX World Championship - Biting the bullets
For four years, three teams have worked together as training partners for the benefit of them all For four years, three teams have worked together as training partners for the benefit of them all, even as they battled at every event for gold and glory in the 49er FX, the women’s Olympic skiff class. They’ve fought over World and European Championships, they’ve fought over World Cups, and their battle for Olympic Gold wasn’t over until the final leg of the final race in Rio De Janeiro
Posted on 1 Sep Alonso Collantes in action on Day 3 at Sunfish World Championship
Another gorgeous on-the-water day on Day 3 of the International Sunfish Class Association (ISCA) World Championship Another gorgeous on-the-water day on Day 3 of the International Sunfish Class Association (ISCA) World Championship held at the Brant Beach Yacht Club in NJ.
Posted on 1 Sep Survival at 470 Junior Worlds as Typhoon #15 edges closer
Approaching from south of Japan, Typhoon #15 is expected to be at its closest to Enoshima in two days. The weather system being pushed ahead delivered an exhilarating and gruelling race track, with 15-20 knots of breeze, maxing to 30 knots, and a big, long swell boosted by the wind from the north, and choppy waves. With no sun, the temperature dropped 6-7 degrees, making it cold on the water.
Posted on 31 Aug Introducing the RS Zest, the RS Quest's little sister
RS Zest is a compact boat that delivers more crew space and practical, enjoyable features than older generation rivals. Class leading space for two sailors, yet small enough for the convenient singlehander. Instructors will love the practical design solutions engineered by our team.
Posted on 31 Aug Clemente Sequel of Chile leads at 2017 Sunfish Worlds after Race Day 2
A race day that started out with cloudy skies and a bit of a nip in the air ended up being a near perfect day A race day that started out with cloudy skies and a bit of a nip in the air ended up being a near perfect day at Brant Beach Yacht Club in NJ at the International Sunfish Class Association (ISCA) World Championship.
Posted on 31 Aug Bora Gulari injured in training accident prior to Nacra 17 Worlds
US Sailing Team Nacra 17 athlete and Rio 2016 U.S. Olympian Bora Gulari suffered an injury during a training incident US Sailing Team Nacra 17 athlete and Rio 2016 U.S. Olympian Bora Gulari (Detroit, Mich.) suffered an injury during a training incident on Wednesday, as he and teammate Helena Scutt (Kirkland, Wash.) were preparing for the upcoming Nacra 17 World Championship (September 5-10, 2017) in La Grande Motte, France. Gulari lost part of three fingers on his right hand
Posted on 31 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy