Alonso Collantes in action on Day 3 at Sunfish World Championship

by Vicki Palmer today at 4:11 amRaces 7, 8, 9 and 10 (yes, four races today!) were sailed in winds ranging from 5-7 mph for the first three races to 11-13 mph for the fourth and last race of Day 3, a make-up day for the heavy air cancelation on Tuesday.With competitors anxious to improve their finishes, several General Recalls were sounded which brought about the dreaded U-flag for 3 of the four races. The over-earlies with the U-flag were costly to some competitors and moved them down in the standings. But all current Race Results are Preliminary. So the Final Results that will be reported tomorrow at the end of this ISCA World Championship could change many place standings.But as of today, Alonso Collantes of Peru moved to the top spot with four first place finishes in today's four races. Eugene Schmitt of the USA moved up to the second place slot. David Hernandez of Guatemala is in third. Edgar Diminich of Ecuador is fourth. And Jonathan Martinetti of Ecuador holds down the fifth place standing after the 10 races sailed for the first three days of this World Championship.Tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 1, will be the final race day with the goal to complete two final races provided the winds cooperate. The Award Ceremony and dinner will take place tomorrow evening after boats have been de-rigged and checked in.