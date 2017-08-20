Aloha Classic kicks off in just two weeks!

Morgan Noireaux has already taken the title twice, can he do it again this year? © Si Crowther / IWT Morgan Noireaux has already taken the title twice, can he do it again this year? © Si Crowther / IWT

by International Windsurfing Tour today at 8:07 amRiders are set to travel from across the globe for the final, and biggest, event of the 2017 IWT season which takes place from October 29th until November 12th.





Home vs. Away



Some of the world's best riders will be joined by Maui's biggest names including Kai Lenny, 2x Aloha Classic Champion and current tour leader Morgan Noireaux and 8x World Champion Kevin Pritchard, in what promises to be one of the most exciting windsurfing contests of the year.



As well as competition for professionals, amateurs, women, masters and juniors, all riders will enjoy all that Maui has to offer with a range of off-water activities from the traditional opening ceremony, to evenings in town, free kids windsurfing lessons and a beach clean-up.









The contest will start on Saturday, October 28th with evening check in and registration for all competitions 6-9pm at Rock & Brews. And on Sunday, October 29th the Opening Blessing Ceremony will take place at Ho’okipa Beach Park.



Check out the full schedule online at internationalwindsurfingtour.com.

