Please select your home edition
Edition
SHBS White Bay 6 - 728x90

Aloha Classic – Sailors on hold as competition finale approaches

by IWT today at 12:59 pm
Graham Ezzy, one of the riders waiting to finish off the Pro competition – Aloha Classic © Si Crowther / IWT
The conditions are still pumping here on Maui, but we are waiting for the best possible day to finish the Pro Men and Women’s divisions.

However, the event and tour winners have already been decided in the other divisions; so, now it’s time to catch up with our tour champions, starting with our 2017 Masters Champion, Jonathan Pooley (JP).

JP runs us through his favorite moments of the year, why he first got into competition and what he has learnt along the way…

“We started with Morocco in May, were in Barbados in June, then Baja, Peru, Chile and now here to Maui. I had done the San Carlos event twice before this year, and last year I did the Aloha Classic for the first time. All of the events are so different. To me, that’s what is so cool about the tour. The experiences you have camping on the beach in Moulay or staying in a beachfront hotel in Barbados, or in the Solosports camp in San Carlos; they’re all such diverse lifestyles and cultures. You’ve got a great variety of sailing too; port tack and starboard tack, but really good down-the-line everywhere - we’ve had really good conditions this year!

JP competing in Barbados – Aloha Classic © Si Crowther / IWT
JP competing in Barbados – Aloha Classic © Si Crowther / IWT



“I think my favorite this year has been Peru, it was my first trip there and it was just amazing. It’s just this ridiculously long, rideable, port tack wave. We ran the contest in really good, contestable conditions, maybe shoulder to head high waves, then the day after a solid mast high swell arrived and that was one of the highlights of my windsurfing year! It was just incredible; you’ve got to see it to believe it!

“I first sailed Ho’okipa in 1992, but in recent history last year was my first time. Ho’okipa for me is still a massive challenge because I find it so much more difficult to sail this wave well, compared to everywhere else we go. Ho’okipa is really a locals wave. You need to spend some time here to get good at sailing it; to do well at Ho’okipa is the biggest challenge on the tour, for sure.

Peru, one of JP's (and many riders!) highlights of 2017 – Aloha Classic © Si Crowther / IWT
Peru, one of JP's (and many riders!) highlights of 2017 – Aloha Classic © Si Crowther / IWT



“The first event I competed in was in Baja, and it really happened by accident; I was on holiday there and the AWT crew showed up! I actually tried to change my flight that year so that I could stay and do the contest, but that didn’t quite happen. Next year we were back there and I decided to do the contest, and that was my first experience not only of an AWT/IWT contest, but of any wavesailing competition at all! I didn’t know anything about sailing heats, transitions or anything, but it was easy to learn and everyone was so supportive and helpful when I started out. It all comes a lot more naturally now and I’ve picked up a few useful tips for sailing heats along the way. Contest sailing adds a level of intensity to your sailing; you sail better in a heat, push it a little harder and realize how much you want to improve; so I think it’s been really good for my sailing.

JP heading out in Morocco – Aloha Classic © Si Crowther / IWT
JP heading out in Morocco – Aloha Classic © Si Crowther / IWT



“Before I did a contest I didn’t really have any interest in it. I’m not really a competitive person; I was surprised to find out just how much I enjoyed it and how involved in it I became. We should say too that my lovely wife, Dawn, was asked to help run the event in Mexico a few years ago, which was the start of her involvement in windsurfing competitions. This year she was asked to be the full time tour manager, so it was really the fact that Dawn needed to be at the events for professional reasons that I had to come along, too. Which I obviously wasn’t too unhappy about! I mean, who can argue with a month in South America?!

The beautiful surroundings of Chile – Aloha Classic © Si Crowther / IWT
The beautiful surroundings of Chile – Aloha Classic © Si Crowther / IWT



“My advice to others thinking about coming along to an event would be, do it! Come along to one event and try it, you’re going to have such a good time; it’s a great group of people, a really good laugh, there’s always a party or two and your sailing will probably improve. Try it; you might like it!

“I’m so pleased to have won the Masters division, there’s been a real back and forth between Simeon Glasson and myself all year which has made the competition really fun. I’m already looking forward to next year!”

Tomorrow

We now only have the Pro Men and Pro Women left to compete, these competitors are on hold tomorrow (Thursday November 9th), please wait for further announcements tomorrow. Further updates will be posted tomorrow, along with rider and judge interviews!


IWT // 2017 Aloha Classic // round 3 of the pro men & women from International Windsurfing Tour on Vimeo.

Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

Aloha Classic – Waiting and the winners interviewed
With just the final few rounds of the Pro Men and Women to complete and an epic forecast on the horizon here in Maui The IWT is a truly international tour, and whilst many of the riders are now living on Maui, we are honored to have so many riders from around the world travelling to compete with us and really sending it to the locals!
Posted on 8 Nov The Aloha Classic - Tough fight for podium
With wind blowing and some logo high sets rolling through, it was straight into it with all of fleets getting onto water This morning we were greeted by the best conditions of the competition so far. With the wind blowing and some logo high sets rolling through, it was straight into it with almost all of the fleets getting onto the water today.
Posted on 7 Nov BIC Techno 293 Worlds 2017 Salou - Highlights
Future stars of the windsurfing once again showed the rest of the world what does it mean to have fun. Future stars of the windsurfing once again showed the rest of the world what does it mean to have fun. New kings and queens of the world’s biggest windsurfing class were crowned week ago in Salou, Spain.
Posted on 7 Nov Takara takes Youth crown at Aloha Classic
Sunday November 5th saw the wind really arrive early at Ho’okipa Beach Park; the youth sailors were first up Sunday November 5th saw the wind really arrive early at Ho’okipa Beach Park; the youth sailors were first up, but most fleets made it onto the water and through a round or so more of competition. We had a good amount of wind swell too, so started with 16-minute heats and two waves to count.
Posted on 6 Nov The Pro Men dominate on day seven at the Aloha Classic
We were greeted with wind, small waves and a lot of rain this morning at Ho’okipa. It took a while for weather to settle We were greeted with wind, small waves and a lot of rain this morning at Ho’okipa. It took a while for the weather to settle, but when it did it was time for the Pro Men to hit the water, with 48 riders in this bracket we really needed to get started.
Posted on 5 Nov Aloha Classic – The Masters and Grand Masters impress on Day 6
We ran the day (mostly) with 18-minute heats and two-minute transitions, with two wave scores to count. Whilst we had a few more knots of wind than the previous day, the swell had dropped a little. It was still pulsing through however, making it as important as ever to wait for the best set waves.
Posted on 4 Nov Youth and amateurs take center stage at the Aloha Classic
Some of the riders up were getting their first rides ever at Ho’okipa during heats as the wind hadn’t blown for the week Today was an interesting day, I started judging this morning with a couple of heats from the youth – they were very, very impressive! 16-year-old Takara from Japan, who will also be competing in the pro division, was absolutely on fire and I can’t wait to see him rip in some more heats.
Posted on 3 Nov Aloha Classic kicks off in style
The decision was made to run with 30-minute heats and a two-minute transition, with two waves to count It was a dominant performance from Sarah Hauser in heat one; despite it being tricky to catch the best waves Hauser still managed to show her trademark aggressive style. Motoko Sato took second place in the heat, close behind Hauser with a five-point wave.
Posted on 2 Nov Aloha Classic – Competition called on
The tour has progressed a great deal over the years, from AWT to IWT – providing competition for all levels of riders We are proud to run such a fantastic tour and provide our riders with a high level of competition and now, as an added bonus, some of the IWT events have been sanctioned as PWA qualifiers (the Aloha Classic this year and Morocco next year), giving riders with the aspiration of moving across to the PWA the opportunity to do just this.
Posted on 1 Nov An active lay day at the Aloha Classic
Many of the registered riders are not only talented windsurfers, but excel in other sports and activities too Whilst the wind has yet to appear the riders and crew have been keeping themselves busy with every that Maui has to offer. From surfing and relaxing at the beach, to mountain biking and hiking, the island has something to offer everyone.
Posted on 31 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy