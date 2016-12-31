Please select your home edition
Almost got sad…

by John Curnow today at 4:24 am
Honestly! How could you leave me? .
Then realised that in fact racing was not over. It was just a change in focus, that’s all. Black Jack stormed away to grab Line Honours in the Brisbane to Gladstone, and thanks also to Nigel Statham for providing us with more info. Of course it could be the 70’ rocketship’s last outing under that name, with the 40 and now 100 to be Pater Harburg’s nautical passions.

Matt Allen and the crew of Ichi Ban got the IRC win with the TP, which may go some way to helping get over the delays with the Nomex out of Germany for the new boat. She won’t be ready for Hammo, so expect the blue screamer to be the weapon of choice. With the ocean stick in her, they’ll be hoping for a blow, perhaps something like a few years ago, and nothing like a few weeks ago, of course!

Peter Harburg and Mark Bradford receive the Citizens of Gladstone trophy - Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race © Shoebox Images
And so there was the segue into that most glorious time of year, Boat Watching Season. They are ready and very keen to see us, ocean and land mammals alike, so don’t change your plans if you booked already, and do book if you have not done so by now… you know you want to, and they are doing all they can to be ready and offer you all the joy and wonder of the season.

Closer in on the calendar, and for some the geographic measure as well, are the Beneteau Cup on Pittwater on May 13, and then the premier OD class in the land, the Etchells take to Mooloolaba from 8-11 June. Both are ready to deliver the usual great times on and off the water for their respective audiences, and the latter is working hard to keep on raising the bar (of awesomeness) for they do not want to make it harder for you to get a drink. (Argh. Argh. Argh!)

So if we have zoomed in, then maybe it is an opportune time to zoom out and perhaps pan around a little. Many were disappointed to see sailing removed from the Paralympic roster for Tokyo. We certainly had a lot to complain about, given the sterling efforts of our team at Rio, but it was ISAF (as it was then known) that was well and truly caught asleep.

The signs were there, and in the end, when you do not attract enough countries to the sport, what did you think was going to happen? It was almost as if it there were just enough for a parley around a table, so it is utterly heart warming to see that many are working on seeing sailing return in the future. Let us hope it does come to pass, and that the strategy provides for less fortunate countries to participate and offer sailors of all abilities the chance to be on the world’s stage. Now more than ever it would seem some joy on the TV is a brilliant thing to have going on…

So with the inclusion flag being waved so vigorously, I guess it was no surprise that the matter of the Coady family returned to the news. It was divisive at the time, and has been a complete barrage of Molotov cocktails ever since. The latest used vodka bottle to be lobbed in is available here. Back in the day we wrote enough about it, and also pointed out that the 470 may indeed go Open again sooner rather than later, to join the Nacra. Time will tell on that one…

Damian Foxall (IRL) © Lloyd Images
However, brilliant Irish sailor, Damian Foxall, summed up the latest thinking for many in his terrific piece on Scuttlebutt, and we were not the only ones to think so. The world is now a VERY different place to 1980, but Foxall could well have nailed it with these remarks, “Maybe ALL male only events should be OPEN as in 1980, or are the guys too afraid to be beaten by a girl?” Then also, “To highlight a positive example, the creation of the mixed class Nacra 17 class in the last Olympics seems to have been a success, as showcased in such an amazing way by the Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza Saroli (ARG) winning gold after a heart-stopping Medal Race.”

The subsequent thread contains many wonderful comments on the nature of it all, from history to future, participation to glory, and of course, a healthy dose of why the hell not? Yes, it is all so very thin presently at the elite level, but as you go down, participation and results improve dramatically. Perhaps after Tokyo the classes will be rationalised and no doubt head towards even more athleticism, but of course that does not automatically preclude participation by anyone who can make the standard. You can make your own mind up, and yes Robbie, you do have my number…



Finally, we lost John Clarke. Now that IS sad!!! To be able to deliver your lines with no costume, make up or wigs, take us into your world, and give us such merriment is a skill par excellence. Well done you! We have one nautical themed session for you to watch.

Now if you would like to receive the Sail-World newsletter each week, then please go to the 'Newsletter' button at the top of the Sail-World home page and enter your details. Simples...

