Allen and PA Consulting RS Feva World Championships - Preview

by RS Sailing today at 5:47 pm
The 10th RS Feva World Championship will start on Sunday 23rd July 2017. The International Regatta Centre in Medemblik, The Netherlands will host 177 boats from 17 nations with the support of two amazing sponsors - Allen and PA Consulting.

As the dinghy park begins to fill up it is great to see so many old friends from previous RS Feva Championships. Teams have travelled from as far away as China, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and the USA making this RS Feva World Championships the most international RS Feva event to date.

The Dutch, as usual, are the prefect hosts with many volunteers on hand to help unload, rig charter boats and keep everyone smiling (even in the rain).

Clearly there are sailors here trying to win this yeas event., which looks wide open with no clear favourite. Willian Pank, last yeas World Champion in Santander, has a new crew. Current European Champions Michal Kostyr/Klara Kulhankova for the Czech Republic were fantastic in the light airs of Switzerland, but will they have the pace if the breeze is up?

Others to watch out for are Eli Liefting/Rose Dixon from New Zealand, fourth at 2016 RS Feva World Championships and recent winners of Americaâ€™s Cup Endeavour RS Feva Regatta in Bermuda; Ben Hutton-Penman/Lucy Hewitson the current UK National Champions and also in the mix must be Oscar Andersson, third at last years Worlds, sailing with a new crew Amanda Ljunggren.

By this time next week we will know who will follow in the footsteps pervious RS Feva World Champions, like James Peters, who recently won the 2017 49er World Cup final in Santander and Chris Taylor - Helm on Land Rover BAR, winning Youth America's Cup Team.

For others at this event winning is not the main aim. Hopefully all the young teams will set themselves targets and achieve them, experience taking part in one of the Worlds largest junior regattas, meet some new friends, create some memories which will last a lifetime and set them up to enjoy our wonderful sport for many years to come.
