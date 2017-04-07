Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

All on for Team Oman Air in second half of Extreme Sailing Series

by Oman Sail today at 3:40 pm
Act 2, Qingdao – Day 2 - Extreme Sailing Series fleet © Xaume Olleros / OC Sport
Team Oman Air have everything to play for going into the back half of the Extreme Sailing Series' second round after racing in Qingdao, China, was abandoned today due to light winds.

Skipper Phil Robertson's men spent almost three hours poised for action as they waited for the breeze to materialise but, unlike yesterday's opener when a 15-knot wind appeared halfway through the afternoon, it wasn't to be.

The lack of scoring opportunities means the Omani-flagged crew will go into the penultimate day in Fushan Bay in fifth place but only ten points behind regatta leaders Alinghi and just six points shy of the podium.

With the final race of the regatta on Monday counting for double points, Oman Air still have plenty of chances ahead of them to climb the leaderboard and add another podium finish to the third overall they scored in the Extreme Sailing Series curtain raiser in Muscat last month.

Oman Air veteran crewman Pete Greenhalgh said patience was the key to success with the promise of better breeze forecast for tomorrow.

“The wind just didn't play ball today but we have days like this every now and again,” said Greenhalgh, Oman Air's mainsail trimmer and tactician.

“The nature of sailing is that you're at the mercy of the weather but for every day that there's no wind you get a day of perfect sailing.

“We've just got to be patient and the wind will come. Hopefully over the next two days we'll have conditions that allow us to race and we can get some action in.”

Act 2, Qingdao – Day 2 - Extreme Sailing Series fleet © Xaume Olleros / OC Sport
Act 2, Qingdao – Day 2 - Extreme Sailing Series fleet © Xaume Olleros / OC Sport



The team, which also features Omani sailing star Nasser Al Mashari, Kiwi racer Ed Smyth and Australian James Wierzbowski, scored a third in yesterday's opening race before following it up with a seventh and a fifth.

Despite being disappointed at being denied the chance to claw back points today, Greenhalgh said the team would come out firing when racing resumes tomorrow at 1400 local time (UTC+8).

“We were desperate to race today so that we could get some more scores on the board but the points are still close and we just have to chip away at the leaders over the next two days,” he added.

“Some teams have their luck at the beginning of an event and some have it at the end, so fingers crossed we're due for some. The forecast is for better wind tomorrow so hopefully Qingdao will turn it on for us.”

Al Mashari, Oman Air's bowman, said the team must regard the penultimate day with the same importance as if it was the regatta finale to ensure they're in with a shot at glory.

Act 2, Extreme Sailing Series Qingdao – Day 1 - Oman Air Sailing Team © Xaume Olleros / OC Sport
Act 2, Extreme Sailing Series Qingdao – Day 1 - Oman Air Sailing Team © Xaume Olleros / OC Sport



“We waited almost three hours for the wind today but unfortunately it just didn't come,” he said. “We have two more days yet so we need to stay focused and treat them like they're the final day.

“We're ready for any conditions that Qingdao throws at us, whether that's light or strong wind, and we are determined to get better and better.”

Ensign Bavaria C57 April 2017BandG AUS Triton2 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3

Related Articles

Top Chinese sailor aims to inspire in hometown of Qingdao
24-year-old, better known by his nickname Black, is back in his home city of Qingdao as Extreme Sailing Series™ returns The 24-year-old, better known by his nickname Black, is back in his home city of Qingdao as the Extreme Sailing Series™ returns to China’s Olympic Sailing City for an incredible seventh time.
Posted today at 11:18 am Challenging Qingdao tests Extreme Sailing Series fleet in Act 2 opener
As the fleet of seven crews hit the water the wind was down to just a couple of knots, delaying the start of racing. China's Olympic Sailing City is renowned for its tricky weather conditions that can catch sailors off guard with sudden changes – and the opening day of Act 2 Qingdao 'Mazarin Cup' was a prime example.
Posted on 28 Apr Extreme Sailing Series – Team Oman Air promise to bounce back
Qingdao is notorious for delivering tricky conditions that can change in an instant, and that's just what happened today After almost two hours of bobbing around waiting for enough wind to allow action to commence, a solid 15-knot breeze swept over the seven-strong fleet allowing three races to be held.
Posted on 28 Apr Experience is key as Team Oman Air prepare for Extreme Sailing Series
Team Oman Air skipper Phil Robertson says his crew's unrivalled experience could prove vital to victory in second round Known worldwide for hosting sailing at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Qingdao is notorious for its ability to catch crews off guard with a fickle breeze that can go from next to nothing to gale force in a matter of minutes.
Posted on 24 Apr It's time for Qingdao and China round of the Extreme Sailing Series
The countdown is on as the teams prepare to take to the water for the second Act in China's Olympic Sailing City Following an epic season opener in Muscat in March, the racing reconvenes over China's May Labour Day holiday weekend, with open water racing on day one followed by Stadium Racing in Fushan Bay, a venue notorious for its temperamental weather that has previously seen multiple capsizes caused by its unexpected gusts.
Posted on 21 Apr Extreme Sailing Series - Getting to know Alinghi’s Timothé Lapauw
At just 20 years old, Timothé Lapauw is one of the youngest sailors in the Extreme Sailing Series™ fleet. At just 20 years old, Timothé Lapauw is one of the youngest sailors in the Extreme Sailing Series™ fleet. But this season he is racing alongside some of the most experienced and respected names in Swiss sailing on board the two-time America’s Cup-winning team Alinghi.
Posted on 14 Apr Michael Hestbæk - Coaching speed merchants in Extreme Sailing Series™
Imagine racing a 32ft foiling catamaran at more than 30 knots on an inner city stadium racecourse with other boats Imagine racing a 32ft foiling catamaran at more than 30 knots on an inner city stadium racecourse with other boats “flying” on all sides. The boat is powering forward and the marks of the course are coming up so fast you barely have time to think about what will happen when you get round them – and your opponents are crossing or overtaking.
Posted on 5 Apr Community engagement - Inspiring a new generation of sailors
One vital ingredient at each Act is community engagement programme, which aims to inspire the next generation of sailors With every aspect of the Extreme Sailing Series™ revolving around encouraging people to get involved, be that the public, clients or the media, one vital ingredient at each Act is the community engagement programme, which aims to inspire the next generation of sailors and raise the profile of the sport.
Posted on 2 Apr Extreme Sailing Series heads to Mexico for the first time in history
SAP has been Official Technical Partner to the Extreme Sailing Series™ since 2012, providing cutting edge insights Today the owner and organiser of the Series, OC Sport, is delighted to announce that the German software giant SAP – a longtime supporter of the world's leading Stadium Racing Series - will be the Host Venue Partner for the Mexican Act.
Posted on 20 Mar Team ENGIE leaves Oman in 6th place at the Extreme Sailing Series
As a preamble to his new season in GC32 Sébastien Rogues and the Team ENGIE crew benefited from very high-level training As a preamble to his new season in GC32, Sébastien Rogues and the Team ENGIE crew benefited from very high-level training during two major international events, the GC32 Championship and the first leg of the Extreme Sailing Series which took place in Muscat in the Sultanate of Oman.
Posted on 14 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy