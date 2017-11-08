Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90 AUS

All jokes aside

by John Curnow, Editor, Sail-World AUS today at 12:00 am
Sailing - happy times indeed © Lars Wehrmann / Nord Stream Race
Last week we ran some of the information about Brad McMaster’s SailConnect. It’s the platform for re-engaging skippers and crew via clubs and their activities, namely aces and regattas. Clearly, and based on your responses, it went well, which is important, for at the very heart of it is a matter we all need to be clear about, and that is participation.

So with all of that in mind, here are some other reasons to go and download the free App for yourself. “We often joke that my five-year-old son’s soccer team is managed with more sophistication than the sport of sailing. The concept of whiteboards in the breeze, or ‘dating’ websites, where boat and crew meet is broken, for they do not allow for open communication, nor provide a method of engagement. There is no sense of belonging to enable new sailors to return easily, or for existing crew to receive last minute invitations or notifications”, said McMaster.

SailConnect the website © .
SailConnect the website © .



“Rather than setting and forgetting your ‘availability’, on SailConnect you can register your interest in upcoming events to be found first by skippers who need more crew. Skippers know that advertised availabilities quickly go stale, they prefer to call someone that has said they want to sail in a particular event or series.”

What is also interesting is how McMaster came to create SailConnect, which he admits was burning away inside him for a good few years (read almost a decade) before it came to be. In a lot of ways, he embodies the new sailor, stating “Although I was late to sailing, I’ve crewed and skippered Fastnets, Hobarts and many offshore races, crossed the Atlantic and Pacific, and along the way accumulated something over 40,000nm.”

Any boat, anywhere, anytime - the joy of yachting © Pierpaolo Lanfrancotti / Marine Partners
Any boat, anywhere, anytime - the joy of yachting © Pierpaolo Lanfrancotti / Marine Partners



McMaster holds an Ocean Yacht Master ticket and was once also an instructor, but it is mobility that may well have been the true catalyst for the App’s origins. He moved from Melbourne to the UK, and back again, before then heading to Sydney. As he says, “I know all to well what it is like to arrive in a new city and have to build a new network of boats to sail on, SailConnect would have made that so much easier!”

His review of the way in which we go about ‘managing’ the sport of sailing lead him to understand the systemic issues were:
• The challenges around participation and commitment,
• The perceived barriers to entry like clubs, knowledge, equipment, and money
• As well as the outdated communication methods

The plan was to have sailors participate more than the three times a year that seemed to be the norm, or worse, have them drop off the radar all together. McMaster wanted to offer ‘a tremendous service’ to boat owners, clubs and the wider sport.

Take your experience with you from boat to boat, location to location... © Alex McKinnon Photography http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Take your experience with you from boat to boat, location to location... © Alex McKinnon Photography http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



The challenge is to have people select sailing as their pastime. Yet as we know, turning up at a club can be a challenging and socially awkward experience. “It is much like your first day at school. We need to empower people with an easy to use platform that promotes their best profile, all the way from ‘I’m a gun sailor from out of town’, to ‘It’s my first time, and I’m keen to learn’. Importantly, what we are trying to do is empower them to follow up on this first interaction, to go back the next week knowing everyone’s name, and feeling like they belong. If we can do this in real-time, from anywhere, then we will have created true Crew Mobility”, said McMaster.

More than a dozen clubs nationwide have already taken up the challenge, and many more are in the process of preparing their events ready to load onto the platform. Oz Sailing is proudly supporting SailConnect in the hope that this can really make a difference to the sport. Let’s make it so…

We are transitioning to a new website platform on Tuesday which will lead to a short hiatus in newsletters. In the meantime, go for a wander to review the proverbial plethora of material for you on Sail-World.com from all over the globe. We are here to bring you the whole story and the site will be much faster soon!

Jeanneau AUS SO349 - 660x82Lancer 40 yearsZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

17 hours and some change…
Breaking his own 24-hour run by almost 80nm, François Gabart has set a new 851nm record on board the Ultime Tri, Macif. Breaking his own 24-hour run by almost 80nm, François Gabart has set a new 851nm record on board the Ultime Tri, Macif. As he ploughs on through the Indian Ocean (or is that flies across it?), first he obviously has to finish, but he could well nab first place in the group he will take out to just the four souls to ever hold it (along with Joyon, MacArthur, and Coville).
Posted on 20 Nov Wax on. Wax off.
Back then I was quite speechless. You can check it out in the piece entitled, Utterly Speechless... Back then I was quite speechless. You can check it out in the piece entitled, Utterly Speechless. Now I am certainly the same, save for there is so much going on that you are compelled to say something. Not just anything, mind you, but certainly something.
Posted on 13 Nov Almost as many as a compass
Points that is. As in points of interest, and the subject is the mighty Volvo Ocean Race. Points that is. As in points of interest, and the subject is the mighty Volvo Ocean Race. First there was the whole car company needing a conservative approach, and the conversion to the two-year cycle thing, even though approved, meant the CEO said thanks, no thanks (but still hung around).
Posted on 6 Nov Lift Machine
Not the one in a hotel or an office building, either. Now I’ve been fortunate enough to sail on apparent wind machines Not the one in a hotel or an office building, either. Now I’ve been fortunate enough to sail on and drive quite a few apparent wind machines. They are fantastic fun, as we all know. Some of them had grooves about as wide as the one on an LP, if you’re old enough to remember what the heck they were. It meant that if you were off your game, then your performance slipped....
Posted on 30 Oct Was always going to be…
Given that the Volvo Ocean Race got underway over the weekend, it meant that there would definitely be a VOR flavour Given that the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race got underway over the weekend, it meant that there would definitely be a VOR flavour to this editorial. Seemed only logical after all. And then also given that this is the first time that the entire fleet (minus the one new build) has been re-used, then it absolutely marks a point. Actually that is many a point, but the main one is that times keep a changing
Posted on 23 Oct You do miss it
So around the country the racing began this weekend, or definitely in the last little while. So around the country the racing began this weekend, or definitely in the last little while. Daylight savings is always a good trigger for the return to the norm, but just what is that? Brisbane had clouds and the precipitation that went with it, along with a fair bit of blow, whereas Melbourne had blue skies, the sunshine that goes with that, and a breeze that built during the day
Posted on 16 Oct The tale of two cities
Sail in or watch enough One Design races, especially the Etchells, and you’ll very much know this term. Sail in or watch enough One Design races, especially the Etchells, and you’ll very much know this term. After the start, the fleet virtually splits in two like some crazy atom, with the half the electrons going that way, and the others in the dichotomous direction.
Posted on 9 Oct Always something in a name
Many may have wondered just how the whole Fast40+ was going to pan out. On announcement, there was a flurry of models Many may have wondered just how the whole Fast40+ was going to pan out. On announcement, there was a flurry of models, and then just like British sports cars of old, the little badges with MkII and even Ml III started to appear. That might not be too far off the mark either, for the original action was all centred around the Solent.
Posted on 2 Oct Not the only one…
I am sure I was not the only one seeing the irony. A Kiwi band, even if we did embrace them wholeheartedly, I am sure I was not the only one seeing the irony. A Kiwi band, even if we did embrace them wholeheartedly, had a wee popular tune with ‘Six months in a leaky boat’. And so, after the first ingress of water when the Italians secured a limpet mine to the good ship AC, the planks started to spread, and it was all hands to the pumps, as it were.
Posted on 25 Sep Them’s the rules
Whether it is ‘improved fairing’, or hidden water tanks, it does not take much to get a wind blowing Whether it is ‘improved fairing’, or hidden water tanks, it does not take much to get a wind blowing when it comes to sailing in a One Design class. Neither should it, mind you. The joy of the OD scene is the cut and thrust, and the better the class, the more that cut and thrust attracts top talent, and importantly, the more fun is being had by those who do not often, or ever make the top ten...
Posted on 18 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy