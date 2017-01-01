Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

All eyes on 2020 - Aussies lining up as Olympic campaigns commence

by Australian Sailing today at 6:56 am
Aquece Rio – International Sailing Regatta 2015 is the second sailing test event in preparation for the Rio 2016 Olympic Sailing Competition. Held out of Marina da Gloria from 15-22 August, the Olympic test event welcomes more than 330 sailors from 52 nations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy http://www.sailingenergy.com/
Racing at the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra Europeans begins on Sunday night (AEST) in Kiel, Germany with a strong fleet of Aussies taking to the water to compete against some of the world’s best across all classes.

A field of 98 49ers will contest the European Championship, with four young Aussie crews lining up in what looks to be a strong fleet. West Australian David Gilmour teams up with Queenslander Joel Turner, in their second major international regatta. All eyes will be on this young team, who won Kiel Week at the end of June.

“Kiel Week was our first major international regatta together,” said Gilmour. “We were a little unsure how we would go, so it’s really good to know we're on the right track.”

Victorian brothers Will and Sam Phillips will also be another team to keep an eye on at this event. They finished Kiel Week in third place, so will be looking to back that result up with another strong showing at the same venue. West Australians Lachy Gilmour and Ryan Donaldson will also compete, along with Kurt Hansen and Jim Colley of NSW; and Dave O’Connor (QLD) and Harry Morton (NSW).

In the 49erFX, 68 boats will compete at this event, including four ‘up and coming’ Aussie crews. Haylee Outteridge and 2012 London Silver Medallist, Nina Curtis team up again; along with Tess Lloyd and Eliza Solly of Victoria; Caitlin Elks and Hayley Clark of WA; and Amelia Stabback of NSW and Ella Clark of WA.

“Over the last few months we have focused on building a good squad of sailors with some new combinations of existing and new sailors to the group,” said 49erFX coach, Shane Smith. “The newer members of the squad are showing they are making good gains and it has provided some close racing at home and we now have the opportunity to see where we stand on the world stage here in the Euros in Kiel, Germany.

“With 68 boats in the fleet it will be a big challenge as our first event in some time, but we’re looking forward to measuring up and continuing to develop each team.”

In the Nacra 17, the European Championship will be contested in foiling catamarans for the first time. 25 foiling boats will contest the title, with Rio 2016 Silver Medallists, Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin lining up to try out their new boat for the first time.

This will be the first event the Aussies have contested since the Rio Olympics, as Waterhouse has focused on America’s Cup as part of Team Softbank Japan. Following the America’s Cup, the Aussies have been in Europe working with team coach Darren Bundock on their new foiling Nacra 17, and will be looking forward to the first opportunity to test their skills against the fleet in the foiling boats.

Racing will also take place in the C-Board (old type) of Nacra, and 17 boats will contest that class championship. Within this fleet, Aussies Pip Pietromonaco (Victoria) and Conor Nicholas (WA) will line up, along with Paul Darmanin and Lucy Copeland of NSW and Tayla Rietman of Victoria and Lachlan White of NSW.

The three championships running simultaneously will provide a good insight into the early preparations for teams as they cast their eyes towards Tokyo 2020.

Australian Entries:

Men’s Skiff - 49er

• Will and Sam Phillips (VIS) – AST
• Lachy Gilmour and Ryan Donaldson (WAIS) – ASS
• Kurt Hansen and Jim Colley (NSWIS) – ASS
• David Gilmour (WAIS) and Joel Turner (QAS) – ASS
• Dave O’Connor (QLD) and Harry Morton (NSWIS and ASS)

Women’s Skiff – 49erFX

• Amelia Stabback (NSWIS) and Ella Clark (WAIS) – ASS
• Haylee Outteridge and Nina Curtis (NSWIS) – ASS
• Tess Lloyd and Eliza Solly (VIS) – ASS
• Caitlin Elks and Hayley Clark (WAIS) – ASS

Mixed Multihull – Nacra17

• Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin (NSWIS) – AST

C-Board Fleet

• Pip Pietromonaco (VIS) and Conor Nicholas (WAIS) – ASS
• Paul Darmanin and Lucy Copeland (NSWIS) – ASS
• Tayla Rietman and Lachlan White (CTS)
Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsGiacomo Yacht Sale

Related Articles

Moth Worlds – Moth speed uncovered
C-Tech’s Tim Willetts takes time to reflect on changes in Moth class rig design and development over the past six years With the 2017 Moth world championship starting Tuesday, C-Tech’s Tim Willetts takes time to reflect on changes in Moth class rig design and development over the past six years. A lot has happened behind the scenes that is giving the top sailors the edge by staying ahead.
Posted on 25 Jul Int Moth Worlds - Zhik returns to its spiritual home at 2017 Worlds
Zhik is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships Zhik, the innovative sailing apparel specialist, is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships. And, ten years on, the Moths are returning to their spiritual home on Lake Garda. Zhik and the International Moth class are virtually synonymous with each other.
Posted on 20 Jul Belcher and Ryan take historic victory at 470 World Championship
Australia’s champion 470 men’s team, Mat Belcher and Will Ryan, sailed into history today winning 470 World Championship Australia’s champion 470 men’s team, Mat Belcher and Will Ryan, sailed into history today winning the 2017 470 World Championships in Thessaloniki, Greece. Dual Olympic medallist Mat Belcher had previously won three World Championships with Malcom Page and now four with Will Ryan, his Rio Olympic crew, and for Belcher that’s his seventh title.
Posted on 16 Jul 470 World Championship titles to Poland and Australia
A nail biting conclusion to the preceding five days of racing came down to medal races at 2017 470 World Championship A nail biting conclusion to the preceding five days of racing came down to the medal races at the 2017 470 World Championship in Thessaloniki, Greece.
Posted on 16 Jul Medal Race line-up decided at 470 World Championship
Leaderboard shuffles in a packed three-race day for the gold fleet saw teams make the top–ten cut to the Medal Race Leaderboard shuffles in a packed three-race day for the gold fleet saw teams make the top–ten cut to the Medal Race, only to lose it in the next race, as the men’s and women’s fleets featured significant changes in finishing order.
Posted on 15 Jul 470 World Championship - Today was 'the day' for Australia's champions
At the end of racing yesterday, Australian 470 coach Victor forecast that today would be ‘The Day’ and it was. At the end of racing yesterday at the 2017 470 World Championships in Thessaloniki, Greece, Australian 470 coach Victor forecast that today would be ‘The Day’ and it was. This morning, at the beginning of Day 5, Australia’s Olympic silver medallists Mat Belcher and Will Ryan were in third place on the leader board 12 points behind triple Olympian Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom (SWE).
Posted on 15 Jul Mental challenge on light & shifty race track see new faces claim wins
When thermal breeze kicks in, it usually does so with certainty but all change today as wind filled into shorter window When the thermal breeze kicks in, it usually does so with certainty, but all change today as the wind filled into a shorter window than usual, forcing the Race Committee to abandon race nine for the men and women gold fleets.
Posted on 14 Jul 470 World Championships - 'Tomorrow is the day'
Just one race was completed in the Gold fleets, with scattered results for the regatta leaders. Just one race was completed in the Gold fleets, with scattered results for the regatta leaders. Three races are scheduled to complete the series, ahead of Saturday’s medal race, and in the words of Australian 470 super coach Victor Kovalenko ‘Tomorrow is the Day!’
Posted on 14 Jul Poland takes lead in 470 Women - Sweden maintain domination in 470 Men
Final series for the 470 Men and Women got underway today off Thessaloniki, Greece, with two races for each of fleets. The final series for the 470 Men and Women got underway today off Thessaloniki, Greece, with two races for each of the gold and silver fleets.
Posted on 13 Jul 470 Worlds - Day 3 – Young Australians move up the leader board
Another good day for Australian squad sailing on Thessaloniki Bay in northern Greece at the 2017 470 World Championships Another good day for the Australian squad, sailing on Thessaloniki Bay in northern Greece at the 2017 470 World Championships, with two young crews working their way steadily up their fleets.
Posted on 13 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy