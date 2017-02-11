Please select your home edition
Edition
Bavaria C57 728x90

Alive just short of record in Bruny Island Race

by Peter Campbell today at 1:16 pm
The Fork in the Road was one of several spectacular broaches when 25 knot westerly gust hit the fleet just after the start © Jimmy Emms
Tasmania’s fastest ocean racing yacht, the Reichel/Pugh 66, Alive, early lastevening fell just short of breaking the record the 89 nautical mile Bruny Island Race, Australia’s oldest inshore/offshore yacht race.

First held by the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania in 1898, this was the 91st edition, with races missed during the war years.

The powerful Alive, owned by Derwent Sailing Squadron member Phil Turner and skippered by fellow club member Duncan Hine, crossed the finish line off Hobart’s Battery Point at 5:44:17pm on Saturday, just under 12 minutes outside the race record.

The New Zealand maxi yacht Konica Minolta set the record of 8 hours 02 minutes and 59 seconds in the 2005 Brun Island Race.
However, just missing the race record was compensated by excellent results for Alive on handicap, winning both the IRC and PHS categories on corrected time

“I can see where we could have picked up those 10 minutes or so to break the record,” Duncan Hine said after finishing the long day/night race that started at 9.30am on Saturday.
“We got away to great start, carrying our big spinnaker in the strong north-westerly breeze, hitting a boatspeed of 25 knots or more.

“At the bottom of the Channel near Partridge Island we got some really heavy gusts, 40 knots, before sailing to windward for most of the final 40 nautical miles.”

Alive at the start of the Bruny Island Race, just before hoisting her huge white spinnaker ad hurtling down the Derwent at 25 knots © Jimmy Emms
Alive at the start of the Bruny Island Race, just before hoisting her huge white spinnaker ad hurtling down the Derwent at 25 knots © Jimmy Emms



Alive, which is normally based In Queensland or in South-East Asia where owner Turner lives, has remained in Tasmania following the Sydney Hobart,especially to compete in the Bruny Island Race. On 2 January, Alive won line honours in the iconic King of the Derwent race.

Alive will sail to Sydney shortly to contest the Australian Yachting Championships in March while on the more distant horizons is the Melbourne to Osaka (Japan) double-handed Race in 2018.
Duncan Hine and Phil Turner will handle the 66-footer on the 5,500 nautical mile race.

Alive did not contest the premier AMS category of the Bruny Island race, with victory going to the 32-year-old wooden boat Intrigue, skippered by 81-year-old Hobart yachtsman Don Calvert.

The Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania today confirmed Intrigue as the AMS handicap winner of the Bruny Island Race which circumnavigates the elongated island south of Hobart.

In a demanding race for the fleet of 15, winds reached in excess of 40 knots, at others times falling away to near nothing.

Intrigue also broached in the big gust went on to win the AMS category of the Bruny Island Race © Jimmy Emms
Intrigue also broached in the big gust went on to win the AMS category of the Bruny Island Race © Jimmy Emms



Built of Huon pine and other Tasmania’s notable boat-building timers in an apple shed down the Huon, south of Hobart, in 1984, Intrigue has now won a major handicap division of the 89 nautical mile Bruny Island race for a record 11th time since 1985.

Don Calvert has skippered Intrigue in all but two of her 11 wins, his son David skippering her twice. David was among the crew who sailed the boat in this year’s race.

“This was a typical Bruny race…you always get plenty of variety (in sailing conditions),” Don Calvert said yesterday, recalling his wild broach in a 25-knot gust at the start on Saturday morning. “We had flukey conditions in the Channel and winds of 35 knots near the bottom of Bruny when we were vying for second place in fleet with Tilt.”

Intrigue won the AMS category, the premier handicap division, from Stewart Geeves’ Footloose, a Young 88, by just over 12 minutes. Third place went Cromarty Magellan, Richard Grant’s Knoop 39.

Line honours winner, and near record-breaker Alive scooped the other two handicap categories in an impressive result by the Reichel Pugh 66 owned by Philip Turner and skippered by Duncan Hine. She was not entered in the AMS category.

Alive won IRC from Intrigue and Tilt, Peter Cretan’s Martens 40, which finished second in fleet.
In the open PHS category, Alive won outright from Footloose and Tilt.

Don Calvert, 81, owner/skipper of Intrigue for 32 years - Bruny Island Race © Peter Campbell
Don Calvert, 81, owner/skipper of Intrigue for 32 years - Bruny Island Race © Peter Campbell

Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsMusto 2016 660x82 2Doyle Sails NZ - Never Look Back

Related Articles

Vendée Globe – Day 99 – Hard times for Bellion
The Bay of Biscay is not giving up Eric Bellion as he battles upwind with no mainsail, trying to get to the finish line The Bay of Biscay is not giving up Eric Bellion easily as the French skipper battles upwind with no mainsail, trying to get to the finish line
Posted today at 3:23 pm Farr 40 NSW State Title – Estate Master beats runner up on final day
The days when Estate Master and what used to be Transfusion locked horns resumed at the two-day title. The days when Estate Master and what used to be Transfusion locked horns resumed at the two-day title. The pair were even on 10 points going into race six then Belgiorno-Nettis’ Angophora got mixed up with Gordon Ketelbey’s Zen at a top mark rounding.
Posted today at 12:14 pm Homecoming celebrations for former Clipper Race skipper
Former Clipper Race skipper Alex Thomson received a hero’s welcome today when he returned to his hometown of Gosport Former Clipper Race skipper Alex Thomson received a hero’s welcome today when he returned to his hometown of Gosport after beating the British Vendée Globe record.
Posted today at 7:33 am Vendee Globe - It's complicated
The final miles to Les Sables d'Olonne remain complicated for Eric Bellion who tacked yesterday afternoon The final miles to Les Sables d'Olonne remain complicated for Eric Bellion who tacked yesterday afternoon and is sailing SE towards the north coast of Spain as he battles upwind. Bellion still has 25-30kts of cold NE'ly wind and 320 miles to make to the finish line.
Posted today at 7:03 am Busy summer brings crews back for Day 4 of Club Marine Series
After nearly two months away from the race track the Club Marine Series was continued yesterday with 119 registrants After nearly two months away from the race track the Club Marine Series was continued yesterday 11 February, 2017, with 119 registrants and hosted by the Royal Brighton Yacht Club. This decent break gave local yachts the opportunity to participate in other well-known regattas such as the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Race and the Festival of Sails regatta.
Posted today at 5:00 am Chris Higham's Argo wins Iberia Race
Chris Higham’s Archambault 40 Argo showed the way in Iberia Race, the feeder race for Geographe Bay Race Week. Chris Higham’s Archambault 40 Argo showed the way in Royal Perth Yacht Club’s Iberia Race, the feeder race for Geographe Bay Race Week. In unseasonal conditions, the race was run in freezing conditions, with heavy rain at times, but offset by a solid south easterly breeze, making for very fast times and flat water close to shore.
Posted on 11 Feb Vendée Globe – Colman vows to fight on, Bellion mast track damage
The final miles of the non stop around the world race have dealt a brutal blow to New Zealand solo skipper Conrad Colman The final miles of the Vendée Globe non stop around the world race have dealt a brutal blow to New Zealand solo skipper Conrad Colman when his Foresight Natural Energy was dismasted last night (Friday) around 2200hrs UTC
Posted on 11 Feb Vendée Globe – Crowds gather to welcome Alex Thomson
Alex Thomson was welcomed home today by crowds of people who gathered to celebrate the sailor’s record breaking effort Alex Thomson was welcomed home today by crowds of people who gathered to celebrate the sailor’s record breaking effort in the prestigious Vendée Globe, widely renowned as one of sport’s toughest challenges.
Posted on 11 Feb Vendee Globe - Conrad Colman Update - Dismasted but still motivated
Conrad Colman is expecting to spend two days working on the options to try and finish after being dismasted. New Zealand sailor Conrad Colman who was dismasted just 790nm from the finish of the Vendee Globe solo round the world race is expecting to spend two days working on the options to try and finish. The latest update from his Foresight Natural Energy team reports that Colman had spent a very uncomfortable night in big swells with the stricken yacht rolling heavily.
Posted on 11 Feb Farr 40s sizzle at state title
Sydney’s beaches were packed on Saturday February 11 and a little out to sea off Manly’s famous surf beach on first day In temperatures 30 degrees plus, Sydney’s beaches were packed on Saturday February 11 and a little out to sea off Manly’s famous surf beach on the first day of the Farr 40 NSW State Title the good guys sizzled.
Posted on 11 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy