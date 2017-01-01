Please select your home edition
Alex McKinnon's images of the Val Hodge Trophy
by Alex McKinnon today at 11:16 am
Remedy - next time go for the headsail change on the run downhill! - Val Hodge Trophy - 2017 PPWCS Alex McKinnon ©
http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on Melbourne's Port Phillip for the Val Hodge Trophy, which forms part of the Port Phillip Women's Championship Series. It was hosted by the Royal Yacht Club of Victoria and the laid course was run right up at the top of the Bay, in the Station Pier precinct. This first of the series was run in 15-18knots from the Nor'west and in anything from rain to shine.
The S80, Up'N'Go with Cath Beaufort (yes related to The Admiral Sir Francis Beaufort) helming and they collected second under IRC and PHS. - Val Hodge Trophy - 2017 PPWCS © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Rocking the Columbia 22 - go Rose of Wyndham. - Val Hodge Trophy - 2017 PPWCS © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
The kites were causing issue for Tigris all day, this one was still on its way down as they headed back up for the final work to windward. - Val Hodge Trophy - 2017 PPWCS © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Crew hard at work on Salamander III - the Adams 10 making a clean sweep of the day. Clearing the kite sheet from the primary here... - Val Hodge Trophy - 2017 PPWCS © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Working towards the top mark and entertaining the punters on the cruise ship. - Val Hodge Trophy - 2017 PPWCS © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Rounding the bottom gate with Outlaw. - Val Hodge Trophy - 2017 PPWCS © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
All smiles for Marija Groen on Calypso. - Val Hodge Trophy - 2017 PPWCS © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Approaching the windward mark with Saelida - time to get the kite on deck now, perhaps? - Val Hodge Trophy - 2017 PPWCS © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Third under IRC was Wild Child. - Val Hodge Trophy - 2017 PPWCS © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Trimming on Summer Wind, with Angela Woodman on the helm - They were second under AMS on the day. - Val Hodge Trophy - 2017 PPWCS © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Running down to collect the gun, which LeRoy on duty as PRO would have been a real one for Salamander III. - Val Hodge Trophy - 2017 PPWCS © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
