Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Alex McKinnon's images of Melbourne's Club Marine Series
by Alex McKinnon on 12 Feb
The Diamond, Rough Cut, comes home in the building breeze. - Club Marine Series Alex McKinnon ©
http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Tweet
Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on Melbourne's Port Phillip for the Club Marine Series. The White Divisions hung around under the proverbial AP for a bit over 30 minutes waiting for the breeze to build, whereas the Blue Division got away from host club, Brighton, with the less than five knots that was on offer.
B999, Xenia, won Blue Division, but being bunched in there with all the bricks and not a lot of breeze was interesting.... - Club Marine Series © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Fixed keel Cookson 50, Terra Firma returned to the Bay with a win to boot! - Club Marine Series © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Dark Energy getting set for the hoist as the slide off to the hitch mark. - Club Marine Series © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
The Sill family's INSX looking pretty as picture. - Club Marine Series © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Knuckle buried deep there - oh, there are three for'ard of the stick. Grab a bit of tack line as you come back, team! Must be doing OK, as they are first overall under IRC Div2. - Club Marine Series © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Way2Go maaaaaaaate - first on the day in AMS Div2. - Club Marine Series © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Running down just after the top mark with Div2 - Absolut is in the lead and Scarlet Runner is just behind. - Club Marine Series © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Moonraker is leading Div3 AMS overall and was second on the day. Recycled Reputation is behind them. - Club Marine Series © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
The ubiquitous Adams 10. This one is Jungle Juice. Joe's old design is still one of the slipperiest 30-footers going around. - Club Marine Series © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Vitesse marches on to the finish, as Sunshine rounds the gate to go back again, only it was a Shortened Course. Doh! - Club Marine Series © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
I am afraid this is a sport, Sport, not a chance for added rest! Super close eye on the trim of the main however.... Nice and bellied is it? - Club Marine Series © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151720
Related Articles
Vendee Globe - Repair and Jury Rig process underway for Conrad Colman
Dismasted Vendee Globe competitor, Conrad Colman has started the repair and Jury rig process
Dismasted Vendee Globe competitor, Conrad Colman has started the repair and Jury rig process in an attempt to cover the remaining 700nm to the finish in France. The latest social media message from the sailor aboard Foresight Natural Energy reads: 'Busy program: get sails out to prop the boom, work on repairs, wait for it to dry. Install a system to lift the 85kg boom & rig'
Posted on 12 Feb
Vendée Globe – Day 99 – Bellion battles upwind in gale sans mainsail
The Bay of Biscay is not giving up Eric Bellion as he battles upwind with no mainsail, trying to get to the finish line
The Bay of Biscay is not giving up Eric Bellion easily as the French skipper battles upwind with no mainsail, trying to get to the finish line
Posted on 12 Feb
Alive just short of record in Bruny Island Race
First held by the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania in 1898 this was the 91st edition, with races missed during the war years
The powerful Alive, owned by Derwent Sailing Squadron member Phil Turner and skippered by fellow club member Duncan Hine, crossed the finish line off Hobart’s Battery Point at 5:44:17pm on Saturday, just under 12 minutes outside the race record.
Posted on 12 Feb
Farr 40 NSW State Title – Estate Master beats runner up on final day
The days when Estate Master and what used to be Transfusion locked horns resumed at the two-day title.
The days when Estate Master and what used to be Transfusion locked horns resumed at the two-day title. The pair were even on 10 points going into race six then Belgiorno-Nettis’ Angophora got mixed up with Gordon Ketelbey’s Zen at a top mark rounding.
Posted on 12 Feb
Homecoming celebrations for former Clipper Race skipper
Former Clipper Race skipper Alex Thomson received a hero’s welcome today when he returned to his hometown of Gosport
Former Clipper Race skipper Alex Thomson received a hero’s welcome today when he returned to his hometown of Gosport after beating the British Vendée Globe record.
Posted on 12 Feb
Vendee Globe - It's complicated
The final miles to Les Sables d'Olonne remain complicated for Eric Bellion who tacked yesterday afternoon
The final miles to Les Sables d'Olonne remain complicated for Eric Bellion who tacked yesterday afternoon and is sailing SE towards the north coast of Spain as he battles upwind. Bellion still has 25-30kts of cold NE'ly wind and 320 miles to make to the finish line.
Posted on 12 Feb
Busy summer brings crews back for Day 4 of Club Marine Series
After nearly two months away from the race track the Club Marine Series was continued yesterday with 119 registrants
After nearly two months away from the race track the Club Marine Series was continued yesterday 11 February, 2017, with 119 registrants and hosted by the Royal Brighton Yacht Club. This decent break gave local yachts the opportunity to participate in other well-known regattas such as the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Race and the Festival of Sails regatta.
Posted on 12 Feb
Chris Higham's Argo wins Iberia Race
Chris Higham’s Archambault 40 Argo showed the way in Iberia Race, the feeder race for Geographe Bay Race Week.
Chris Higham’s Archambault 40 Argo showed the way in Royal Perth Yacht Club’s Iberia Race, the feeder race for Geographe Bay Race Week. In unseasonal conditions, the race was run in freezing conditions, with heavy rain at times, but offset by a solid south easterly breeze, making for very fast times and flat water close to shore.
Posted on 11 Feb
Vendée Globe – Colman vows to fight on, Bellion mast track damage
The final miles of the non stop around the world race have dealt a brutal blow to New Zealand solo skipper Conrad Colman
The final miles of the Vendée Globe non stop around the world race have dealt a brutal blow to New Zealand solo skipper Conrad Colman when his Foresight Natural Energy was dismasted last night (Friday) around 2200hrs UTC
Posted on 11 Feb
Vendée Globe – Crowds gather to welcome Alex Thomson
Alex Thomson was welcomed home today by crowds of people who gathered to celebrate the sailor’s record breaking effort
Alex Thomson was welcomed home today by crowds of people who gathered to celebrate the sailor’s record breaking effort in the prestigious Vendée Globe, widely renowned as one of sport’s toughest challenges.
Posted on 11 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy