Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Alex McKinnon's images from the WISC series.
by Alex McKinnon today at 12:52 am
Lots of fun aboard Salt Whistle (Sarah Allen). - WISC - 2017 PPWCS Alex McKinnon ©
http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Tweet
Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on Melbourne's Port Phillip for the WISC series, which forms part of the Port Phillip Women's Championship Series. It was hosted by Sandringham YC and the short course was run right out the front of the club on the Eastern shore of the Bay. Light conditions prevailed with up to 10 knots from 180 to 200 degrees, and on a short range of 0.5nm. The fleet spent time under the AP, before getting away and managing to get four races in.
Wicked had former Olympian, Krystal Weir on the helm and Kate Lathouras on the kite strings. - WISC - 2017 PPWCS © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
All smiles after a great weekend of racing for Scarlet Runner (Kristy Harris) - WISC - 2017 PPWCS © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Scarlet Runner were second under AMS and first in IRC after count back - WISC - 2017 PPWCS © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Salamander III (Monica Jones) is another Adams 10 and they were second under IRC. - WISC - 2017 PPWCS © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
The Adams 10s are always a popular choice - this is Jungle Juice (Celia Dymond). Third under IRC. - WISC - 2017 PPWCS © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Happy times for Frenzy (Stephanie Strong). - WISC - 2017 PPWCS © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Tight fleet racing on the short course. - WISC - 2017 PPWCS © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Just after the start of the second race with Carpe Diem - good crew gear there! - WISC - 2017 PPWCS © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Calypso (MarijaGroen) and RoseOfWyndham (EdelDoyle) both from Hobson's Bay YC enjoyed the conditions - WISC - 2017 PPWCS © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
On the way to the finish of Race Two with Bruschetta - First under AMS overall after a count back, with 2 firsts and 2 seconds - WISC - 2017 PPWCS © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
On the way to the gate during the first race with Wild Child (Marg Neeson). - WISC - 2017 PPWCS © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152046
Related Articles
Men and Women at Work
It is hard not to whistle Greg Ham’s little flute ditty from, ‘I come from a land Downunder', when you see those words
It is hard not to whistle Greg Ham’s little flute ditty from, ‘I come from a land Downunder’, whenever you see those words. And yes, we’re moving straight past the legal matter of the origination of that melody. So then, we’ll note that the irony was that the band members were effectively unemployed when they formed the group.
Posted today at 12:20 am
2017 RORC Caribbean 600 – More start images by Tim Wright
Tim Wright captured these stunning shots at the start of the RORC Caribbean 600.
Tim Wright captured these stunning shots at the start of the RORC Caribbean 600 and along the course at St Barths, Barbuda and Redonda.
Posted on 26 Feb
2017 RORC Caribbean 600 start images by Tim Wright
Tim Wright captured these stunning shots at the start of the RORC Caribbean 600.
Tim Wright captured these stunning shots at the start of the RORC Caribbean 600 and along the course at St Barths, Barbuda and Redonda.
Posted on 26 Feb
JJ Giltinan Trophy - 18ft skiff images from Race 2 in the fresh breeze
Michael Chittenden was riding on the Camera Cat for Race 2 of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for 18ft skiffs
Michael Chittenden was riding on the Camera Cat for Race 2 of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for 18ft skiffs, and provided this image gallery for the day, in which Yamaha (NZ) took her second win from as many races in the seven race series. Today's race was sailed in a fresh offshore breeze, with yesterday's rain giving way to blue skies making for a magnificent day for skiff sailing.
Posted on 26 Feb
18ft skiffs - Yamaha has second win on Day 2 of JJ Giltinan Trophy
NZ champion Yamaha team tightened the grip on the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship
NZ champion Yamaha team tightened the grip on the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship with another stunning victory in today’s Race 2 of the championship on Sydney Harbour. With eyes set firmly on becoming the first New Zealand team to win the coveted crown on Sydney Harbour, David McDiarmid, Matt Steven and Brad Collins sailed another faultless race to win by 1m14s
Posted on 26 Feb
Clipper Round the World - Meet the 2017-18 crew - Greg Schey
Greg Schey is well on road to achieving that dream, after completing third of four sail training levels this week
“I’ve always wanted to sail around the world. Since I was knee high to a grasshopper, one thing that I’ve always said is that’s what I want to do.” Greg Schey, a 27-year-old doctor from Swansea, Wales, is well on the road to achieving that dream, after completing the third of four sail training levels this week ahead of setting off for full circumnavigation in the Clipper 2017-18 Race this summer.
Posted on 26 Feb
18ft Skiffs - JJ Giltinan Trophy - Replay coverage - Race 2
Replay coverage of Race 2 of the JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiffs from Sydney harbour - sailing in 15kts
Replay coverage of Race 2 of the JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiffs from Sydney harbour - sailing in 15kts
Posted on 26 Feb
JJ Giltinan Trophy - More images from a funky Day 1 on Sydney Harbour
More images from Michael Chittenden from the first race of the 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy on Sydney Harbour,
Michael Chittenden was on the water for the first race of the 2017 JJ Giltinan Trophy on Sydney Harbour, sailed in a funky breeze, leaden skies and plenty of rain. Plus a 300 metre long cruise liner at one end of the course and a waka wall at the other
Posted on 25 Feb
Alex McKinnon's images of Melbourne's Club Marine Series (Round Five)
Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on Melbourne's Port Phillip for Round Five of the Club Marine Series
Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on Melbourne's Port Phillip for Round Five of the Club Marine Series. A 15-20 knot breeze from 180-190 degrees under a bright clear sky offered superlative racing. So it is no wonder that everybody was keen in Div1, for they had a General Recall, then got underway courtesy of a U Flag. This round was hosted by Sandringham YC.
Posted on 25 Feb
Vendee Globe - Video of Conrad Colman finish in Les Sables d'Olonne
Scenes of Kiwi solo round the world racer, Conrad Colman taken at the finish of the Vendee Globe race
Scenes of Kiwi solo round the world racer, Conrad Colman taken at the finish of the Vendee Globe race, which he completed under jury rig after being dismasted 700nm from the finish. In Foresight Natural Energy Colman became the first New Zealand sailor to complete the Vendee Globe, he also became the first in eight editions of the race to sail the entire race using only renewable energy sources.
Posted on 25 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy