Alex McKinnon returned to the Sabre Australian Championship

Mark Soulsby (SA) is one of the Grand masters at the event - currently second overall. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship Alex McKinnon ©

by Alex McKinnon today at 8:51 pmBruce Abbott wrote about the event so far:With the 39th Sabre National Sailing Championships now having three races to complete, the top positions in the 65 boat fleet are still well open. Young local Black Rock Yacht Club sailor James McLennan, in his first season in Sabres, leads with a consistent first, two seconds and two third places. Then follows South Australian, Mark Soulsby, Western Australian Scott Olsen, and James’ father, Gary McLennan in fourth place. Jon Holroyd of Victoria lies in fifth place and makes up three previous national champions in the top five positions.





The weather from the start of racing has been interesting to say the least. The invitation race was cancelled due to a strong northerly and gale warning. The first race of the series on Thursday 29 December took place in remarkable conditions with constant wind changes in direction and pressure; the heavens opened, boats filled with rain and the local suburbs were flooded. To add to the confusion, there were four black flag starts and 18 boats suffered maximum points for this misdemeanour. The planned second race of the day was moved to the following day, giving three races in medium strength sea breezes. Following some strong advice by race officials, the starts were orderly under a U flag.









Day three saw a frustrating beginning when boats returned to shore due to the lack of breeze, but the planned two race sequence got underway some two hours later. The completion of six races so far has allowed one race to be dropped. This made some significant changes in the placings since several of the top sailors were able to drop their black flag points.

Although the current 65 does not match the 130 boats that sailed at Blairgowrie in 2011, the quality throughout the 2016/17 series is extremely high and competition for positions is intense. Sailors are enjoying the big fleet buzz.



With the return to traditional 15-18 knot south westerly winds forecast for the final two days, it promises to be a thrilling finish.









































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150838