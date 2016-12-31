Please select your home edition
Lancer Not Equal

Alex McKinnon returned to the Sabre Australian Championship

by Alex McKinnon today at 8:51 pm
Mark Soulsby (SA) is one of the Grand masters at the event - currently second overall. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship Alex McKinnon © http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Photographer Alex McKinnon was back out on the water for the 39th Sabre Australian Championships. They are being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club, which has a wonderful reputation for hosting terrific events for OTB classes. The racing has been terrific and there have also been great activities ashore. Sponsors so far include Hooper Sails, WAB Projects, Thunder Road Brewery, True South Brewery and Restaurant, Blue Peter and Gill.

Bruce Abbott wrote about the event so far:

With the 39th Sabre National Sailing Championships now having three races to complete, the top positions in the 65 boat fleet are still well open. Young local Black Rock Yacht Club sailor James McLennan, in his first season in Sabres, leads with a consistent first, two seconds and two third places. Then follows South Australian, Mark Soulsby, Western Australian Scott Olsen, and James’ father, Gary McLennan in fourth place. Jon Holroyd of Victoria lies in fifth place and makes up three previous national champions in the top five positions.

James McLennan (VIC) is still the leader in yellow with Gary McLennan in red behind. Gary is in fourth place presently. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
James McLennan (VIC) is still the leader in yellow with Gary McLennan in red behind. Gary is in fourth place presently. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



The weather from the start of racing has been interesting to say the least. The invitation race was cancelled due to a strong northerly and gale warning. The first race of the series on Thursday 29 December took place in remarkable conditions with constant wind changes in direction and pressure; the heavens opened, boats filled with rain and the local suburbs were flooded. To add to the confusion, there were four black flag starts and 18 boats suffered maximum points for this misdemeanour. The planned second race of the day was moved to the following day, giving three races in medium strength sea breezes. Following some strong advice by race officials, the starts were orderly under a U flag.

Making a splash with Scott Olsen (WA) is equal second and has two bullets, a third, a fourth, a tenth and drops a 21st. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Making a splash with Scott Olsen (WA) is equal second and has two bullets, a third, a fourth, a tenth and drops a 21st. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Day three saw a frustrating beginning when boats returned to shore due to the lack of breeze, but the planned two race sequence got underway some two hours later. The completion of six races so far has allowed one race to be dropped. This made some significant changes in the placings since several of the top sailors were able to drop their black flag points.
Although the current 65 does not match the 130 boats that sailed at Blairgowrie in 2011, the quality throughout the 2016/17 series is extremely high and competition for positions is intense. Sailors are enjoying the big fleet buzz.

With the return to traditional 15-18 knot south westerly winds forecast for the final two days, it promises to be a thrilling finish.

Surfing with Susannah Gillam - she is still leading the Female Division. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Surfing with Susannah Gillam - she is still leading the Female Division. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Bruce Abbott (2065) is leading the Grand Veterans and 15th overall. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Bruce Abbott (2065) is leading the Grand Veterans and 15th overall. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Fiona McCulloch is in second place of the Female Division. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Fiona McCulloch is in second place of the Female Division. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Glenn Abbott hiking, just after the start. Coming second in the Veteran's Division, placed 12th overall. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Glenn Abbott hiking, just after the start. Coming second in the Veteran's Division, placed 12th overall. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Barry Eastgate is leading the Veteran Division, currently 11th overall. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Barry Eastgate is leading the Veteran Division, currently 11th overall. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Local sailor, David Wood, is coming second in the Grand Veteran's classification. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Local sailor, David Wood, is coming second in the Grand Veteran's classification. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com




.

Related Articles

Australian Sabot Championship at Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania
At eight feet in length, a Sabot is less than one twelfth of the size of Perpetual LOYAL that set the new record At eight feet in length, a Sabot is less than one twelfth of the size of Perpetual LOYAL that set the new record for the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Yet almost all the crew of LOYAL would have started their sailing careers in Sabots.
Posted today at 12:15 pm Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships - Day 2
It was the second day of racing at Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships hosted by Adelaide Sailing Club. It was the second day of racing at the 2017 Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships hosted by Adelaide Sailing Club. Three races were ran in around five - ten knots of breeze.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships - Day 1
Day one of racing for Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships was a light wind day. Only one race was ran Day one of racing for the 2017 Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships was a light wind day. Only one race was ran for all fleets.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 B14 National Championships - Day 2
Three races run today under some spectacularly threatening stormy skies and despite the stubbornness of your faithful Three races were run today under some spectacularly threatening stormy skies and despite the stubbornness of your faithful RO persisting with some, ahem, interesting courses due to big windshifts it looks like the cream of the fleet is floating to the top.
Posted on 30 Dec 2016 Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the 39th Sabre Aus
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the 39th Sabre Australian Championships and provides this gallery Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the 39th Sabre Australian Championships. They are being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club, which has a wonderful reputation for hosting terrific events for OTB classes. The day had great racing an enviable social programme, with True South Brewery and Restaurant providing complimentary beer for all of the gang.
Posted on 30 Dec 2016 B14 National Championships - Day 1
The Bethwaite designed B-14 is still one of the best dinghy classes going around, and with all the goodies The Bethwaite designed B-14 is still one of the best dinghy classes going around, and with all the goodies such as asymmetrical kite, good power to weight ratio and wide hiking racks for maximum leverage plus a good international fleet almost anyone can be challenged and rewarded by these flighty boats.
Posted on 29 Dec 2016 World Sailing - The World Sailing Show - December 2016
December 2016 edition of the World Sailing Show summarising the month in the world of sailing December 2016 edition of the World Sailing Show summarising the month in the world of sailing covering America's Cup, racing in the Southern Ocean and more. Plus, Part 2 of our exclusive interview with Sir Russell Coutts; our tribute to a spectacular year afloat along with news and views from around the world.
Posted on 28 Dec 2016 Australian Youth Sailing Team success rounds out 2016
Two Gold and a Bronze medal for Australian sailors at the Youth Sailing World Championship in Auckland this week Two Gold and a Bronze medal for Australian sailors at the Youth Sailing World Championship in Auckland this week, brings a close to a fantastic year of performance success for Australian Sailing.
Posted on 22 Dec 2016 Aon Youth Worlds - More reactions from the Medalists in pictures
The backdrop of a great spell of sailing weather made for a mix of close racing for the medals and indeed all placings. The backdrop of a great spell of sailing weather made for a mix of close racing for the medals and indeed all placings. Plus providing a stage for the sailors of the future to shine - with some very dominant performances in some classes, providing a pointer to those who will surely be satnding on the Olympic podium in 2020 and 2024.
Posted on 22 Dec 2016 Youth Worlds - Medallists' reactions on the water in pictures
There were a range of emotions on display as each class finished its final race in the Aon Youth World Sailing Champs There were a range of emotions on display as each class finished its final race in the Aon Youth World sailing Championship. For five of the nine classes the Gold medal had already been decided the day before, and in a couple of others there was only a mathematical chance of the Yellow bib wearer not going on to turn that into a Gold medal. In others it was tight end tense.
Posted on 21 Dec 2016
