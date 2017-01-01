Alex McKinnon images from the RS Aero Australian Championship

Peter Stephinson from MHASC on Glide Free2. Currently fourth overall two points behind Nick Collis-George. On the way to the finish. Catching some great waves. - RS Aero Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon

by Alex McKinnon today at 4:45 pmThe winds ranged from 10 -15 knots, with gusts up to 18 knots, and very lumpy seas, given the fetch from the bottom of the Bay, and that the breeze had been in for the last couple of days.The first race had a bearing of 235 degrees over a range of 0.4nm. This shifted to 205 for the second and third races, with a slight increase out to 0.45nm. All races got away cleanly, first time off - has to be some sort of record...





























































