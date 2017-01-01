Please select your home edition
Alex McKinnon images from the RS Aero Australian Championship

by Alex McKinnon today at 4:45 pm
Peter Stephinson from MHASC on Glide Free2. Currently fourth overall two points behind Nick Collis-George. On the way to the finish. Catching some great waves.   - RS Aero Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
The 2017 RS Aero Australian Championship is being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club. On the Eastern shores of Melbourne's Port Phillip, the club has an enviable history for holding A Grade dinghy events. There is a fleet of 21 boats for this national title. The PRO for the series is Matt Ross, and on the Saturday, we had three races, with an Olympic triangle and windward return course.

The winds ranged from 10 -15 knots, with gusts up to 18 knots, and very lumpy seas, given the fetch from the bottom of the Bay, and that the breeze had been in for the last couple of days.
 
The first race had a bearing of 235 degrees over a range of 0.4nm. This shifted to 205 for the second and third races, with a slight increase out to 0.45nm. All races got away cleanly, first time off - has to be some sort of record...

Kendra Galletly from BYS Enjoying some reaching n the first race of the day. - RS Aero Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Brian Case from RGYC sailing Rocky. Currently first overall after two seconds and a first today. Working hard to stay in front of Chris Brian in the background - RS Aero Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Katie Johnson from BYS sailing Bubbles. On the way to the wing mark. Another junior in this fleet. Two points behind Philippa Danks - RS Aero Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Jacqui Lokum from BRYC sailing on Elsecaller One of a number of juniors competing in the RS Areos. Working hard on the way to the top mark. Currently leading the girls - RS Aero Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Garry Chambers from BYS sailing on Zuki. Working his way up to the top mark. - RS Aero Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Chris Brian on Jack from SSC. Currently second overall with a fifth, second and a first in today’s racing. Leading the reset around the top mark in the last race of the day, which he won. - RS Aero Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Andrew Giles on Tijuana Taxi from Lake Boga, Lake Cullulleraine. Almost disappearing behind some of the big waves on the Bay today - RS Aero Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Nick Collis-George (in the for ground) on B2 from BSC. Currently third overall, one point behind Chris Brian. On the way to the finish in the first race. Nick got second in this race. - RS Aero Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Philippa Danks from BYS on Aero Dynamic Another junior, and is two pionts behind Jacqui Hokum. Making her way to the finish in the second race - RS Aero Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Nick Collis-George from BSC on B2. What could be better wind waves and sunshine? - RS Aero Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Michael Parks from RBYC on Swoosh Enjoying some wave action Currently leading the juniors, and in seventh place overall - RS Aero Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
