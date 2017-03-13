Please select your home edition
Alex McKinnon images from Day Two of the VIC Etchells Championship

by Alex McKinnon today at 5:22 pm
Fast Forward (Bruce McBriar, Jeff Casley and Tony Bond) got the bullet for Race Four and are well and truly in the mix for the podium. Seen here hard at work going round the hitch for the first time of the day - 2017 Brighton Land Rover Etchells Victorian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian State Championship. It is being staged out of the Royal Brighton YC, and Day Two also started in light breezes. Racing was scheduled to start at 1100hrs, but with less than 3kts the AP went up, and all were kept ashore until the breeze started to fill in. There was even some thunder and a little lightning while we waited.

Eventually the breeze filled in, and racing got underway at 1400hrs on an axis of 180degrees and out to a range of 1.4nm. This first race of the day got away cleanly, unlike the second race of the day, which had one general recall leading to the U flagging hoisted aloft, and then another resulting in the back flag going up!

Pretty as picture, which is about all the action that is going on when it is such a mill pond... - 2017 Brighton Land Rover Etchells Victorian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
The second race had an axis of 190degrees, with around 10 knots blowing. The wind still proved challenging for race officials, with it moving through a range of 160–200 during the day. At the end of Day Two it is incredibly close with Yandoo XX leading by 5 points after a drop, and then Fast Forward, Magpie and Triad2 all on 13 after a drop.

Whisper II (Bruce Ferguson, Cameron Miles, David Sampson ) trying to hold the kite as long as possible before having to drop to go through the gates... - 2017 Brighton Land Rover Etchells Victorian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Triad2 (John Bertrand, Bill Browne, Jake Newman) getting ready to hoist the kite. Timing is everything! - 2017 Brighton Land Rover Etchells Victorian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
The Boat (Jake Gunther, Jon Holroyd, and Stuart Skeggs) were second in Race Four. Seen here just after the general recall which lead to the black flag - 2017 Brighton Land Rover Etchells Victorian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Tango (Chris Hampton, Mark Andrews, and Sam Haines) going around the hitch for the first time - 2017 Brighton Land Rover Etchells Victorian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Odyssey (Jill Connell, Ben Morrison-Jack, and Wade Morgan) leading this group downwind - 2017 Brighton Land Rover Etchells Victorian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Magpie (Graeme Taylor, James Mayo, and Steven Jarvin) got the bullet in Race Three. Seen here setting up for the line to the windward mark - 2017 Brighton Land Rover Etchells Victorian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Tight racing at the top mark. Land Rat (John Warlow, Curtis Skinner, and Mick Patrick from QLD) got third place in Race Three. - 2017 Brighton Land Rover Etchells Victorian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Thanks to all the volunteers. Kevin Wilson waits for the breeze to settle before pulling done the AP to start the day’s racing.  - 2017 Brighton Land Rover Etchells Victorian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Trying to make it to the gate ahead of the others is Fifteen+ ( David Clark, Andrew Smith, and Ian Johnson) from the CYCA. One of a number of Interstate crews who have made their way to Melbourne for the weekend - 2017 Brighton Land Rover Etchells Victorian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
YandooXX (Jeanne-Claude Strong, Marcus Burke, Seve Jarvin, Tiana Wittey ) leading most of the fleet to the bottom mark for the first race of the day - 2017 Brighton Land Rover Etchells Victorian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
