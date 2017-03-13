Alex McKinnon images from Day Two of the VIC Etchells Championship

Fast Forward (Bruce McBriar, Jeff Casley and Tony Bond) got the bullet for Race Four and are well and truly in the mix for the podium. Seen here hard at work going round the hitch for the first time of the day - 2017 Brighton Land Rover Etchells Victorian Championship © Alex McKinnon Fast Forward (Bruce McBriar, Jeff Casley and Tony Bond) got the bullet for Race Four and are well and truly in the mix for the podium. Seen here hard at work going round the hitch for the first time of the day - 2017 Brighton Land Rover Etchells Victorian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com

by Alex McKinnon today at 5:22 pmEventually the breeze filled in, and racing got underway at 1400hrs on an axis of 180degrees and out to a range of 1.4nm. This first race of the day got away cleanly, unlike the second race of the day, which had one general recall leading to the U flagging hoisted aloft, and then another resulting in the back flag going up!





The second race had an axis of 190degrees, with around 10 knots blowing. The wind still proved challenging for race officials, with it moving through a range of 160–200 during the day. At the end of Day Two it is incredibly close with Yandoo XX leading by 5 points after a drop, and then Fast Forward, Magpie and Triad2 all on 13 after a drop.



























































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152373