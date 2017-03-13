Please select your home edition
Edition
Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 728x90

Alex McKinnon images from Day Three of the VIC Etchells Championship

by Alex McKinnon today at 9:55 pm
Winners are grinners! YandooXX (Jeanne-Claude Strong, Marcus Burke, Seve Jarvin, Tiana Wittey) Overall, Masters and 1st Female Helm Champion. J-C see here on her way through the finish to take out the fifth race of the series. - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the last day of the Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian State Championship. It was staged out of the Royal Brighton YC, and Day Three, just like its predecessors, also started in light breezes. The Answering Pennant was hoisted at 0915hrs. 

Race Five finally got away at 1315hrs in 6-8 knots from 185 degrees. Course Two was selected out to a range of 1.4nm. The breeze built to around 15knots for the last leg. Race Six commenced with a general recall, so Kevin Wilson went straight to a black flag to ensure the last race could be stated before the 1500hrs cutoff.  The breeze remained fairly consistent at 185 degrees.

Proving that this is a class of travellers, the winning crew hail from Sydney, just as the reigning NSW Champions hail from Melbourne. There were also crews from Brisbane, South Australia and Hong Kong, which shows just how infectious Etchells are. Well done to all of them for making such a supreme effort and bringing great competition to this regatta. YandooXX (Jeanne-Claude Strong, Marcus Burke, Seve Harvin and Tiana Wittey) were the winners. Strong commented, 'Melbourne laid it on for us! Great regatta and of course, very happy with the result, especially for Seve, Marcus and Tiana, who all did brilliantly.'

Local entry, Walk on Water (Peter Rattray, Brett Heath, Glenn Norton) seen here with Glenn looking after the kite trim. - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Local entry, Walk on Water (Peter Rattray, Brett Heath, Glenn Norton) seen here with Glenn looking after the kite trim. - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Voodoo Spirit from the Geelong Fleet (Guyon Wilson, Alister Lee, Blake Robertson) finally able to enjoy some surfing as the wind builds - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Voodoo Spirit from the Geelong Fleet (Guyon Wilson, Alister Lee, Blake Robertson) finally able to enjoy some surfing as the wind builds - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



First place in the Grand Masters was Triad2 (John Bertrand, Bill Browne, Jake Newman) who were also fourth overall. - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
First place in the Grand Masters was Triad2 (John Bertrand, Bill Browne, Jake Newman) who were also fourth overall. - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Tango (Chris Hampton, Mark Andrews, Sam Haines) seen here with Sam hiking hard as well as trimming on the way to the gate. A 5th and a 2nd on the day saw them secure fifth place overall. - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Tango (Chris Hampton, Mark Andrews, Sam Haines) seen here with Sam hiking hard as well as trimming on the way to the gate. A 5th and a 2nd on the day saw them secure fifth place overall. - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Melbourne Fleet Captain's Shoulda Done Left (Peter Coleman, Glenn Ferguson, Iain Gartle) looking forward to the downwind leg and some waves once around the clearance mark. - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Melbourne Fleet Captain's Shoulda Done Left (Peter Coleman, Glenn Ferguson, Iain Gartle) looking forward to the downwind leg and some waves once around the clearance mark. - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Making a splash with Sinister (Brett Bowden, Paul Jackson, Neil Patterson) - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Making a splash with Sinister (Brett Bowden, Paul Jackson, Neil Patterson) - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Odyssey (Jill Connell, Ben Morrison-Jack, Wade Morgan) On the way to the hitch mark for in Race Six - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Odyssey (Jill Connell, Ben Morrison-Jack, Wade Morgan) On the way to the hitch mark for in Race Six - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



The Magpie could not fly fast enough in the end. Graeme Taylor, James Mayo, and Steve Jarvin collected second place overall, ahead of Fast Forward and Triad2, with 4th and 2nd on the final day. - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
The Magpie could not fly fast enough in the end. Graeme Taylor, James Mayo, and Steve Jarvin collected second place overall, ahead of Fast Forward and Triad2, with 4th and 2nd on the final day. - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Jukes of Hazzard (Brendon Jukes, Brian Jukes, Mattias Houvenagel, Nigel Jones) Winners of the Corinthian Division seen here enjoying the increase breeze in Race Five on the way to the finish - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Jukes of Hazzard (Brendon Jukes, Brian Jukes, Mattias Houvenagel, Nigel Jones) Winners of the Corinthian Division seen here enjoying the increase breeze in Race Five on the way to the finish - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Fumanchu (Mark Roberts, Chad Elsegood, Matt Johnston) Leading this group to the clearance mark in Race Six. - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Fumanchu (Mark Roberts, Chad Elsegood, Matt Johnston) Leading this group to the clearance mark in Race Six. - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Fifteen+ (David Clark, Andrew Smith, Ian Johnson) at the weather mark for the second time in Race Five. Bullet and a third on the day saw them take third place overall. - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Fifteen+ (David Clark, Andrew Smith, Ian Johnson) at the weather mark for the second time in Race Five. Bullet and a third on the day saw them take third place overall. - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com

Pantaenius - Worldwide SupportBandG AUS Triton2 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 Used Sails

Related Articles

Jeanne-Claude Strong wins in Melbourne
After another still morning the southerly settled in at about six knots then steadily built to 15 knots through race one Jeanne-Claude Strong and the crew ofYandoo XX – Marcus Burke, SeveJarvin and Tiana Wittey – started strongly and established a clear lead at the first mark. They steadied to hold off an attack from Graeme Taylor on Magpie and David Clark on Fifteen + to take the win and all but cementing the championship win.
Posted today at 9:18 am Alex McKinnon images from Day Two of the VIC Etchells Championship
Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian State Championship Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian State Championship. It is being staged out of the Royal Brighton YC, and Day Two also started in light breezes. Racing was scheduled to start at 1100hrs, but with less than 3kts the AP went up, and all were kept ashore until the breeze started to fill in. There was even some thunder and a little lightning...
Posted on 12 Mar Yandoo XX leads Victorian Etchells Championships
It was a slow start to the second day at Royal Brighton Yacht Club with almost no wind at the scheduled start time. It was a slow start to the second day at Royal Brighton Yacht Club with almost no wind at the scheduled start time. The southerly gradually filled in across Northern Port Phillip late morning, enabling racing to get underway at 2pm.
Posted on 12 Mar Etchells go live for last day of Victorian Etchells Championship
The last day of the 2017 Brighton Land Rover Victorian Etchells Championship from RBYC will be streamed live The last day of the 2017 Brighton Land Rover Victorian Etchells Championship from the Royal Brighton YC will be streamed live. See it all unfold from 0900hrs on Monday, March 13, 2017. Watch the closest racing featuring some of Austrlia's best. On water and aerial footage, with commentary, including exclusive material for screening in between races.
Posted on 12 Mar Alex McKinnon images from Day One of the VIC Etchells Championship
Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian State Championship Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian State Championship. It is being staged out of the Royal Brighton YC, and Day One started in light breezes. Whilst the AP went up first thing due to the light winds, the first race got away on time in the end. You could say that it is tradition for the first race started to end up with a general recall...
Posted on 11 Mar Etchells showdown underway at Brighton
There is promise of an epic battle at Victorian Etchells Championships this weekend and final day action will be live There is the promise of an epic battle at the 2017 Victorian Etchells Championships this weekend and the final day action will be live streamed for all to see.
Posted on 11 Mar Estate Master favourite for Farr40 Calvert-Jones National Championship
Hill and his team constructed a dominant summer campaign, overpowering the combined Sydney/Melbourne one design fleet Though not part of the summer pointscore, Estate Master came out of two days of big wind sailing on a busy harbour well-practised and ready for a spectrum of sailing modes.
Posted on 6 Mar J24 Girls rule at the WISC Regatta
The regatta was sailed over four heats on Port Phillip Bay in ideal conditions with sunny skies and a breeze Despite only one J 24 entry in the SYC Women in sailing regatta 2017, the result sheet was full of our J girls winning every division and first, second and third in the Doris Little Memorial Perpetual Trophy.
Posted on 6 Mar Paul Cayard reports from the Sydney Harbor Series and JJ Giltinan
Last summer, my results were pretty bad on the TP52 Phoenix. I was feeling pretty down about it all and looking forward Last summer, my results were pretty bad on the TP52 Phoenix. I was feeling pretty down about it all and looking forward to getting back on a winning path this spring. When the owner sold the boat, that closed the door on redemption, seemingly. Then I got asked to come down to Sydney and race as helmsman on another TP52, for the IRC national championship - Beau Geste out of Hong Kong.
Posted on 6 Mar Sydney 38 OD International Championship– Ikon38 walks away with trophy
Robb, from Hobsons BYC, maintained the status quo, adding two wins to his tally, making it six bullets from seven races. Robb, from Hobsons Bay Yacht Club, maintained the status quo, adding a further two wins to his tally, making it six bullets from seven races. They were in a class of their own. Robb was not available for comment following racing.
Posted on 5 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy