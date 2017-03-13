Alex McKinnon images from Day Three of the VIC Etchells Championship

Winners are grinners! YandooXX (Jeanne-Claude Strong, Marcus Burke, Seve Jarvin, Tiana Wittey) Overall, Masters and 1st Female Helm Champion. J-C see here on her way through the finish to take out the fifth race of the series. - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon Winners are grinners! YandooXX (Jeanne-Claude Strong, Marcus Burke, Seve Jarvin, Tiana Wittey) Overall, Masters and 1st Female Helm Champion. J-C see here on her way through the finish to take out the fifth race of the series. - Brighton Land Rover 2017 VIC Etchells Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com

by Alex McKinnon today at 9:55 pmRace Five finally got away at 1315hrs in 6-8 knots from 185 degrees. Course Two was selected out to a range of 1.4nm. The breeze built to around 15knots for the last leg. Race Six commenced with a general recall, so Kevin Wilson went straight to a black flag to ensure the last race could be stated before the 1500hrs cutoff. The breeze remained fairly consistent at 185 degrees.Proving that this is a class of travellers, the winning crew hail from Sydney, just as the reigning NSW Champions hail from Melbourne. There were also crews from Brisbane, South Australia and Hong Kong, which shows just how infectious Etchells are. Well done to all of them for making such a supreme effort and bringing great competition to this regatta. YandooXX (Jeanne-Claude Strong, Marcus Burke, Seve Harvin and Tiana Wittey) were the winners. Strong commented, 'Melbourne laid it on for us! Great regatta and of course, very happy with the result, especially for Seve, Marcus and Tiana, who all did brilliantly.'





























































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152399