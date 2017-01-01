Please select your home edition
Zhik ZKG

Alex McKinnon images from Day One of the VIC Etchells Championship

by Alex McKinnon today at 7:00 pm
Sinister (Brett Bowden, Mark Seager, and Neil Patterson) enjoying the breeze - once it kicked in... - Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells VIC Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian State Championship. It is being staged out of the Royal Brighton YC, and Day One started in light breezes. Whilst the AP went up first thing due to the light winds, the first race got away on time in the end. You could say that it is tradition for the first race started to end up with a general recall, and so it was to be this time as well!

The first race was held in 6-10 knots, with the breeze averaging the axis, which was 170 degrees, and out to a range of 1.5nm. The wind would build to around 18kts for the second race and the range was extended slightly to 1.6nm. The wind swung with the clouds, resulting in four course changes, with the axis moving from 165 to 200 and back to 175 degrees. This ensured the Wilson brother's Race Management team had their work curt out for them with those axis changes at each mark rounding...

Thank you sponsors! Land Rat from the Brisbane Fleet are superb travellers - John Warlow, Curtis Skinner and Mick Patrick using up more leave passes to go yachting - cheers team! - Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells VIC Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Tango (Chirs Hampton, Sam Haines and Mark Andrews) with Conspiracy from Hong Kong (James Polson, Akira Sakai, and Rory Godman) doing some tuning before the start of the first race - Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells VIC Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Yandoo XX - Marcus Burke hiking hard as Tiana Wittey sets about getting things ready for the hoist. See marvin in view with Jeanne-Claude Strong obscured... - Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells VIC Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Wobbegong 2 (Doug Flynn, Ian McKillop, and Henry Kernst) with Fast Forward (Bruce McBriar, Jeff Casley and Tony Bond) - part of tight racing around the top mark for the first time in the first race - Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells VIC Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Reigning NSW Champions, Tango (Chirs Hampton, Sam Haines and Mark Andrews) placed first in the second race of the day... - Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells VIC Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Triad 2 - John Bertrand, Bill Browne, and Jake Newman John lead the fleet around the new windward mark in the first race. Triad 2 was placed second in Race One and is currently in second place at the end of Day One. - Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells VIC Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Fifteen+ - David Clark, Andrew Smith, and Ian Johnson are currently first overall at the end of Day One. Second in the first race and eighth in the firs.t Seen here just after rounding the hitch mark.Close racing as always with an the Etchells fleet... Especially so of this calibre!!! - Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells VIC Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Close racing as always with an the Etchells fleet... Especially so of this calibre!!! - Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells VIC Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Triad 2 on the way to the finish of the first race - John Bertrand pumping the main, Bill Browne on the kite sheet, and Jake Newman calling the breeze as always in this slick outfit. - Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells VIC Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Conspiracy - James Polson, Akira Sakai, and Rory Godman - HKG entry is currently in third place at the end of the first day. - Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells VIC Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
