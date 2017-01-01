Alex McKinnon images from Day One of the VIC Etchells Championship

Sinister (Brett Bowden, Mark Seager, and Neil Patterson) enjoying the breeze - once it kicked in... - Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells VIC Championship © Alex McKinnon Sinister (Brett Bowden, Mark Seager, and Neil Patterson) enjoying the breeze - once it kicked in... - Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells VIC Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com

by Alex McKinnon today at 7:00 pmThe first race was held in 6-10 knots, with the breeze averaging the axis, which was 170 degrees, and out to a range of 1.5nm. The wind would build to around 18kts for the second race and the range was extended slightly to 1.6nm. The wind swung with the clouds, resulting in four course changes, with the axis moving from 165 to 200 and back to 175 degrees. This ensured the Wilson brother's Race Management team had their work curt out for them with those axis changes at each mark rounding...



























































[Sorry, this content could not be displayed]

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152357