Alex McKinnon images at the Pinkster Gin F18 Australian Championships

AUS507 – in the thick of it with Simon Hallsworth and Ben Clark from SA - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship Alex McKinnon ©

by Alex McKinnon today at 11:34 amJeremy Brooks noted the following after their first day out on the track. Winds of 10-20 knots, with a 1 to 1.5m chop made for challenging sailing conditions. When mixed in with different breezes around the course, it certainly showcased the more experienced sailors.





The majority fleet is comprised of second generation F18s, with a handful of first generation Capricorns and Hobie Tigers. Most catamaran types were present, including C2, Cirrus, Edge, Nacra, Hobie Wildcats and Exploder. The fleet also had a good mix of ages ranging from as young as 15 to a veteran of 71 years of age. There is also a youth crew from New Zealand, and they are currently sitting in third position.



We have another three days of racing to go, with light winds forecast for Day Two, Friday January 27.



























































