Alex McKinnon images at the Pinkster Gin F18 Australian Championships

by Alex McKinnon today at 11:34 am
AUS507 – in the thick of it with Simon Hallsworth and Ben Clark from SA - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship Alex McKinnon © http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the Pinkster Gin F18 Australian Championships. They are being staged out of the Port Melbourne Yacht Club, on the upper reaches of Port Phillip.

Jeremy Brooks noted the following after their first day out on the track. Winds of 10-20 knots, with a 1 to 1.5m chop made for challenging sailing conditions. When mixed in with different breezes around the course, it certainly showcased the more experienced sailors.

AUS 249 is Olivia Mackay and Micah Wilkinson from NZL who are third overall after posting a 3, 3 and 7 for the day. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
The majority fleet is comprised of second generation F18s, with a handful of first generation Capricorns and Hobie Tigers. Most catamaran types were present, including C2, Cirrus, Edge, Nacra, Hobie Wildcats and Exploder. The fleet also had a good mix of ages ranging from as young as 15 to a veteran of 71 years of age. There is also a youth crew from New Zealand, and they are currently sitting in third position.

We have another three days of racing to go, with light winds forecast for Day Two, Friday January 27.

AUS46 – Busting through some Port Phillip chop with Gary Haywood and Malcolm Byrne of Victoria - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
AUS300 (37) is Jonathan Bannister and former Olympian Krystal Wier, who are the leaders after Day One with 2, 2, and 1. This is just after start of third (and last) race of the day. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
AUS 252 (21) hard at work with Glenn Randall and Brendan Smith from WA. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
SA’s Alexander Blacker and Alexander Bath, who are currently in ninth place. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
AUS456 is Victorians Lauchie Hughes and Harrison Rietman having an absolute ball. They are in 11th place overall. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Grant and Natalie Rogers from NSW heading back to the leeward mark. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
AUS 207 is Stephen Medwell and Mark Stichbury-Copper –from Victoria, and they are in 10th place overall. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
AUS441 is Queensland’s Daniel and Nathan Van Kerckhof, who are presently in second place. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Last year’s champions from WA, Brett Burvill and Lachlan Gibson. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Down at the pin end for the start of the third race with WA’s Gavin Colby and Kieran Webb. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
